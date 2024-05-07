Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Trump’s NY Criminal Trial / Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 13 (Stormy Weather!)

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 13 (Stormy Weather!)

.It’s Day 9 of the actual trial!  Day 13 if you include jury selection.

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Josh Kovensky (TPM) live blogging

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Adam Klasfeld on twitter

Still loving this awesome image, courtesy of Baud.

Open thread.

    70Comments

    2. 2.

      Jackie

      And Chicken💩 aka TIFG quickly pulled down his post this morning, attacking Judge Merchan and Stormy😂

      Reply
    4. 4.

      oldgold

      Surprised McDougal is not testify before Stormy.

      I like that the prosecution is alternating between the mundane, but important document trail, and the salacious. But, usually,  you like to take the witnesses in the order the events transpired.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JWR

      Lol. From the TPM Live Blog:

      Before the jurors were called in — and before Daniels herself appeared — Merchan engaged in a bizarre discussion with the attorneys: how much sex can they talk about? What details are necessary for the DA’s case?

      Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said that details would be “very basic” and “brief.”

      “It’s not going to involve any descriptions of genitalia,” she added.

      Necheles wanted no details at all, but Merchan indicated he’d allow some: “We don’t need to know the details of the intercourse,” he said, just enough to establish Daniels’ claim that it took place.

      Sounds like penile descriptions are welcome. Donaldo can prove otherwise by taking the stand and showing his “evidence”. ;)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Trivia Man

      Defense objects …”we dont want any sexy talk. This is a documents trial”

      Prosecutor: tough shit. We won’t describe any genitals but we want to get on the record they ‘did it’ and she hated it.
      Bonus editor fun: NBC news live blog said they “want to illicit her testimony…” im pretty sure they said “elicit”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      citizen dave

      Hey I walked by that building a few weeks ago on one of my two days walking around Manhattan.

      It’s Primary Election day in the Hoosier State.  Orange Man and Haley on that ballot; and Joltin’ Joe on mine.  Although there are no contested Democrat races on my ballot, going to vote anyway.  A bunch of nuts are running on the R side for our next governor.  All of them think the 2020 Presidential election results are not legitimate…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      H.E.Wolf

      @oldgold: ​
       One of the many things I appreciate about watching experts is that I often learn something that an expert knows, and I don’t.

      A very mundane example: one of my co-workers at a long-ago job started taking photography classes, and eventually became a professional photographer.

      I was one of the volunteer subjects for a portrait photography class assignment, and I got to see my co-worker in action behind the lens: so professional, even at that stage! It was a fascinating glimpse into a skill set I didn’t have.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jackie

      Is Judge Merchan aware that TIFG has a conflicting schedule?🤔

      “Donald Trump is scheduled to give the keynote address at the Minnesota Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner on May 17, the same day he requested off court to attend his son Barron Trump’s graduation ceremony,” Newsweek reports.

      I guess TIFG can prerecord his speech OR have his body double attend Barron’s graduation…🙄

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      NBC
      The first witness called to the stand today is Sally Franklin.

      Franklin works as a senior vice president at the publishing company Penguin Random House, where she has been an employee for 26 years.
      She is expected to allow prosecutors to enter into evidence copies of some of Trump’s previous books.

      At least one juror smirked as the prosecution showed the chapter from the Trump book “Trump: How to Get Rich” titled “Pay Attention to the Details.”

      Smirking jurors.  LOL

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jackie

      @oldgold: Is McDougal on the potential witness list?

      I believe Pecker/National Enquirer paid her off and TIFG never reimbursed him, so there’s no TIFG to McDougal money trail.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JPL

      trump’s attorney is trying to argue that trump used a ghostwriter, so he didn’t necessarily write the book.  trump must be so proud!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mike E

      I’m going to go out on a limb and predict Stormy won’t be crying on the stand, unless it’s from uncontrollable laughter.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Almost Retired

      I was unaware that Trump wrote a book entitled “How to Get Rich.”  Um….be born that way?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      I said this in the overnight thread, but I think that image (your bitch called again, he needs more money) needs to be plastered on billboards all over red areas of swing states.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Anna Bower@AnnaBower
      Defense counsel started off the day by objecting to aspects Stormy Daniels involving descriptions of sexual relations w/ Trump.

      Her testimony “is not going to involve any descriptions of genitalia,” prosecutors replied. “We do have to elicit that they had intercourse.”

      Keeping trump in his seat is a full time job.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Searcher

      Say what you will about New York, but I’m willing to bet we’ve locked up more corrupt politicians than any other US State.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Scout211

      The Republican curse of the ghost writer.  LOL

      CNN

      Rebecca Mangold also walks Sally Franklin through the acknowledgments page of Trump’s book, where the former president calls his ghostwriter, Meredith McIver, a “writer of many talents” who worked as an executive assistant at the Trump Organization, “stationed at a desk outside my office.”

      “As you know, my door is always open, so Meredith as heard everything, and she’s taken good notes. She’s done a remarkable job of helping me put my thoughts and experiences on paper. I am tremendously grateful to her,” it continued.

      More context: McIver also helped Melania Trump write her 2016 RNC speech, and later took the blame for lifting portions from Michelle Obama’s speech.

      See also Kristi Noem.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Geminid

      @citizen dave: This morning’s Politico Playbook linked to an article about the Indiana Governor primary. The reporter was struck by how the 5 contenders were focused on national political issues and paid little attention to Indiana matters.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      oldgold

      The Judge is going to be vigilant in keeping as much of the overt sexual information away from the jury. Where it could get interesting is on cross.  Bove, who has proven he is not very good at cross, is not going to do the cross of Stormy.  Susan Necheles is expected to do the cross.  She is going to have to be very careful not to open the door to allowing Stormy to tell her tale in a manner that eviscerates Trump and lights up the media.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @oldgold: Maybe McDougal is going to be one of the last witnesses.  I have no idea how compelling her testimony may be or how credible she will be, but if the prosecution thinks she’s good, she may be a memorable witness for the near the end.

      For the non-lawyers, the idea is primacy/recency.  Jurors remember the witnesses at the beginning and end your presentation of your case.  You also bury the necessary but problematic witnesses (Cohen) in the middle.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Scout211

      Sally Franklin is off the stand. Meanwhile, Judge Juan Merchan has called the lawyers to the bench.

      Donald Trump is whispering to one of his attorneys, Emil Bove.

      One lawyer has consistently stayed at the defense table with Trump while the other two lawyers go to the bench.

      He does need a babysitter.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      smith

      @LAO: Interesting how little cross-examination she’s been doing so far in this trial, given her reputation. Some commentators have noticed that she’s been declining to sign some of the more frivolous motions, so maybe she has some reservations about their strategy.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      sdhays

      @Trivia Man: The jury is fortunate that Judge Merchan is running this trial and not the House Republicans. Otherwise, who knows how many dick pics they’d be subjected to?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      citizen dave

      @Geminid: Thanks for that.  Yes, the ads this season, with 5 (4 had money to be on the air) R Gov. candidates, were obnoxious and crazy.  My wife and I often had to mute the sound.  Only 1 guy is a traditional business R guy, but the one way ahead in the polls is our current trumper Senator.  Based on the ads, I can only imagine how high the border/Finish The Wall (doesn’t this imply you failed the job?)/being trump’s bitch must test among their voters.

      Indiana is doing pretty well after 16 years of two sane business-style R governors, but things might be about to change.  The statehouse changed over to nutsville, of course.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      oldgold

      “For the first time since opening arguments, there is no seating left in the courthouse.”

      Gee, I wonder why?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      LAO

      @smith: I personally know her, not well but professionally. She’s not MAGA and she’s an ethical practitioner. So, I’m sure Trump isn’t a fan.

      ETA: SN will go hard at SD. She’s not a softy, but she’s not unethical.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      cain

      @Mike E: I’ll be interested in what persona she’s going to put on – she has her porn actress one of course, but she’s pretty smart although she did get taken in by that clown lawyer, Avanetti ! He’s in jail, so she won that too.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Omnes Omnibus: So funny, I was just yesterday taking an online training for communicating with children 10 and under (tennis coaching) and this was a key point: Whatever you most want them to do, save that as the last thing you tell them because usually anything before that goes right out the window.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Harrison Wesley

      Jeffrey Toobin has counseled Trump to present a hands-on defense.  “I know why/there’s a twinkle in my eye/Stormy Daniels…”  Good day for a porn star martini.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      oldgold

      @LAO:  She is going to earn her money today.

      Dealing with people from the adult trades in the courtroom is treacherous. And, I have the scars to prove it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      japa21

      @LAO: Stormy is no pushover.  Plus, I, pretty sure she has been told what to expect. Actually, it’s nice to know Trump has one competent attorney.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      TBone

      A group of influential Republican senators has sent a letter to International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan, warning him not to issue international arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, and threatening him with “severe sanctions” if he does so.

      In a terse, one-page letter obtained exclusively by Zeteo, and signed by 12 GOP senators, including Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Florida’s Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz of Texas, Khan is informed that any attempt by the ICC to hold Netanyahu and his colleagues to account for their actions in Gaza will be interpreted “not only as a threat to Israel’s sovereignty but to the sovereignty of the United States.”

      “Target Israel and we will target you,” the senators tell Khan, adding that they will “sanction your employees and associates, and bar you and your families from the United States.”

      Rather ominously, the letter concludes: “You have been warned.”

      https://susiemadrak.com/2024/05/07/republican-thugs/

      Reply
    52. 52.

      cain

      @LAO: what she doing on that defense team – lol. Sounds like something that you’ want to stay far from if you care about your reputation.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      coin operated

      @japa21:

      Stormy is no pushover.  Plus, I, pretty sure she has been told what to expect.

      Seconded. I follow her on the twitter machine and she is ruthless when dealing with hecklers on that platform. Sharp wit.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mike E

      @cain: see: John Huston’s scene-stealer of a monologue, “Of course I’m respectable, Mr Gittes, I’m old.” Chinatown has much wisdom in it’s screenplay, even though the main character never seems to learn.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      cain

      @citizen dave: wait, Pence is sane business type? I think the other governors have been ok – I might even include MItch Daniels. He’s currently president of Purdue, my alma mater – he’s done ok from what I can tell. We don’t seem to have the same Palestinian protests there from what I can see so nothing to fuck up there.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jackie

      @cain: I saw somewhere that Avanetti is a possible witness for the defense – although he’d have to testify via Zoom, or possibly written testimony?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      smith

      @TBone: They all want to cosplay as gangsters, from the Defendant on down. Interesting that the language echoes that of one of his famous threatening posts on social media. You come after me, I’m coming after you.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Geminid

      @TBone: Those guys talk awful big for one tenth of the Senate. I noticed they didn’t or couldn’t get one Democrat to sign their extortion note.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      mrmoshpotato

      Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 13 (Stormy Weather! Being a porn-star-fucking, fascist shitstain who sucks Kremlin ass hole!)

      Title needed some fixing.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      JML

      My University announced a 13% cut in faculty last night (and a 13% cut in “administrators”) to try and get our budget back in line. Cutting our program offerings from 136 to 90, which actually makes a ton of sense because 75% of our undergrads are in 35 programs and 75% of our graduate students are in 25 of our programs.

      we simply can’t afford to be all things to all students any longer. But this will be painful. Everywhere else has been cut to the bone; all that’s left are teaching faculty. And they refuse to admit it, even when they’re teaching classes with 5 students or have departments with more faculty than students admitted to the major. or think that it’s fine when a faculty member moves halfway across the country and hasn’t set foot on campus in 3 years.

      It’s going to be a spicy week, I think.

      Reply

