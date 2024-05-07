.It’s Day 9 of the actual trial! Day 13 if you include jury selection.
Best sources of live blogging that I have found.
Josh Kovensky (TPM) live blogging
Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter
Hello from 100 Centre Street, where Trump’s criminal trial on 34 counts of falsification of business records is set to resume.
The sun is shining in New York City, but the forecast in the Manhattan criminal courthouse looks like it could get a little Stormy… pic.twitter.com/nn9pTSYj8J
— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 7, 2024
Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter
It’s a gorgeous morning at 100 Centre St (pictured left), where I’ll be covering Lucky Day 13 for Trump’s hush-money-election-interference NY criminal trial for @lawfare
Join me for the ride 🧵⚖️ pic.twitter.com/GTp6yv6Y6q
— Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) May 7, 2024
Adam Klasfeld on twitter
Good morning from New York.
It’s a sunny and temperate morning outside the lower Manhattan courthouse for Trump’s criminal trial, but reportedly, we’re in for a Stormy day in court, Daniels’ attorney told the AP.
Follow along here. 🧵
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 7, 2024
Still loving this awesome image, courtesy of Baud.
Open thread.
