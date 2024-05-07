Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Please don’t feed the bears.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Doing the Work of Governing

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Doing the Work of Governing

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • Argiope
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Ken
  • Lapassionara
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Marmot
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Narya
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a
  • prostratedragon
  • RepubAnon
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • SFAW
  • Splitting Image
  • Suzanne
  • TBone
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    5. 5.

      Betty

      I hope the Biden campaign is doing what they can to ensure he has  a Democratic Congress to fulfill his vision for more positive progress.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      @Argiope: You know, there’s nowhere that it’s dictated that you can’t have tacos, and then chase that with coffee and tiramisu.

      I know we all seem to celebrate Trump indictments with cake, but the Italian deserts blow cake out of the water, IMHO.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SFAW

      “All those people who say they support Trump but are unlikely to actually vote for him are a persuadable target for Biden’s campaign. ”
      I guess I’m maybe too cynical, but I don’t see how the pre-condition (supporting Trump) can lead to the wished-for result. Maybe McDonald is “inartfully phrasing” his idea, but I would think it’s the non-supportive Repub/Indie voters who may be persuadable. And I’m not even considering scum like Barr in the “support” (nor “non-support,” for that matter) category.​

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WereBear

      I do love seeing people live fuller lives thanks to technology. That’s the good side of the tech sword.

      Every piece of power has two sides.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SFAW

      @Suzanne:

      You know, there’s nowhere that it’s dictated that you can’t have tacos, and then chase that with coffee and tiramisu.

      As long as it’s not decaf. But outside of that, 100 percent agree.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      @WereBear: Mr. Suzanne is a bilingual SLP, and he has had many students who use various types of devices for assisted communication. It’s really inspiring.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SFAW

      @dmsilev:

      Especially if ISCOTUS rules that the president, is in, fact a King, before the election. Not that President Biden would take certain definitive actions in that regard.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @SFAW: Honestly, if they just stay home and don’t vote, that’s probably enough. What pushed Trump over the top in 2016 was increased turnout, him attracting a bunch, a basket if you will, of deplorables who previously didn’t vote in great numbers. Get enough of those folks to give up and not bother voting, and he’s cooked.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Splitting Image

      @SFAW:

      All those people who say they support Drumpf but are unlikely to actually vote for him are a persuadable target for Biden’s campaign.

      If Biden can persuade these people to stay home on voting day, that will be enough.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Mousebumples: ​ I agree!

      And it doesn’t have to be some Big Thing. A small concrete action, multiplied by other people doing small things, adds up.​

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SFAW

      @dmsilev:
      @Splitting Image:

       

      Honestly, if they just stay home and don’t vote, that’s probably enough.

      Understood/agreed, but that’s not what McDonald appears to be saying. I’m tempted to ask him if he also thought Amy McGrath had a real chance to de-Turtle-fy the Senate in 2022.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      Rep. Wexton’s story is so sad. I’m glad she could still make that floor speech.

      Jennifer Wexton made Virginia Democrats proud in 2018, when she beat Republican Barbara Comstock in the 11th CD. Elaine Luria flipped the 2nd CD that year, and Abigail Spanberger knocked out Dave Brat to win the 7th. Three more talented members of the House Class of 2018.

      Rep. Luria lost the coastal 2nd district in 2022, while Wexton is retiring because of a dire illness. The House will be missing all three women next year since Spanberger will be running for Governor.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      An entomologist came here yesterday to give a talk about cicadas. As you probably know, there are annual cicadas, but this year the 17-year cicadas and the 13-year ones are both due to join the annual ones starting any day now and lasting about 6 weeks. In the Chicago area, where I am, we’ll get mostly the 17 yr ones. In southern IL, they’ll get the 13 yr ones. In the center of the state, there’ll be overlap, which this guy was very excited about.

      The cicadas don’t eat plants. They don’t eat at all. They emerge to have sex, lay their eggs, and then die–sometimes in big heaps. The females cut a slit along the bottom of tree branches for a place to lay their eggs. When the eggs hatch, the larvae fall down and burrow into the soil, deeply enough to be beneath the frost line, so 4 -6 feet around here. Then 17 years later, they emerge.

      Wrapping tree trunks is pointless since they fly. They fly badly, bumping into everything. They’re apparently very loud.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Narya

      @SFAW: I like coffee, but I am naturally caffeinated; decaf lets me enjoy coffee w/o my brain and body going nuts in a very unhelpful way.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: My guess is that the never-voted-before deplorables will still show up for him, but he’ll still lose a bunch of formerly-more-reliable Republican voters. Nikki Haley was, after all, still getting 20-30% support in the primaries long after the nomination was decided.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Suzanne:

      I know we all seem to celebrate Trump indictments with cake, but the Italian deserts blow cake out of the water, IMHO. 

      What did submarine cake ever do to you?  😭 Leave submarine cake alone! 😭

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SFAW

      @dmsilev:

      I guess I’m not aware of all Intertubez traditions; I thought it was Barack HUSSEIN Obama (or Michelle) who was the power behind the throne. Thanks for enlightening me.

      That said: I think (based on no evidence, of course), that Madame VP might have more of a killer instinct, and so would (have her cat’s paw) take certain actions, so I’m OK with that.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne:

      Decaf is not a concept I recognize.

      With apologies to the ghost of Amy Winehouse:

      They tried to make me switch to decaf, I said, “No, no, no”

      @Suzanne:

      Mr. Suzanne is a bilingual SLP, and he has had many students who use various types of devices for assisted communication. It’s really inspiring.

      I’ll bet it is!  Good on him for going into a profession like that.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’m getting tired of 2 AM tornado warnings. Last night’s was the 4th or 5th in 2 weeks.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ken

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: An entomologist came here yesterday to give a talk about cicadas. … In the center of the state, there’ll be overlap, which this guy was very excited about.

      As are the psychologists and cannabis vendors in the area of overlap, who expect a boom in business.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      p.a

      The more the numbers look good for Dems, the more the MSM will be “protestsProtestsPROTESTS😱”

       

      It’s not just the Republican party that needs to get gone.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @Ken: I wonder if Geoff Duncan will campaign for Joe Biden. The former Georgia Lt. Governor endorsed the President last week, and he was very emphatic about Trump’s unfitness for office. Duncan might be able to rally Haley voters. He could be effective in Georgia and maybe in North Carolina too.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Scout211

       

      ProPublica  won the prestigious public service Pulitzer Prize for what the judges described as “groundbreaking and ambitious reporting that pierced the thick wall of secrecy surrounding the Supreme Court to reveal how a small group of politically influential billionaires wooed justices with lavish gifts and travel, pushing the Court to adopt its first code of conduct.” The prize is given to the staff of a news organization that performed “meritorious public service.” It is the seventh Pulitzer Prize for ProPublica.

      The Pulitzer Board also recognized a collaboration between The Texas Tribune, ProPublica and FRONTLINE as a finalist in the explanatory reporting category. The investigation provided a detailed analysis of the deeply flawed law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The designation is ProPublica’s 17th Pulitzer finalist in 16 years.

      Well deserved.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      AM in NC

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: We are in the middle of the 13-year emergence right now here in NC, and the sound is incredible.  It sounds far more mechanical than natural – like some sort of giant industrial facility must be in the woods.  The critters themselves are other-worldly, with big red eyes.

      If you aren’t squicked-out by insects, it’s pretty cool!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mousebumples

      @H.E.Wolf: yup! We can each be a grain of sand that add up to be a huge mountain of support. Maybe it’s just the postcarding perspective, haha!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      RepubAnon

      @Mousebumples: Yes, we need this to be a Blue Wave, where we get supermajorities in both the House and the Senate, plus 4 more years of Joe.  We can then pass laws to 14th Amendment Trump, impeach Clarence Thomas for corruption, expand the Supreme Court…

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ruckus

      @Suzanne:

      I’d celebrate SFB indictments with ice cream.

      But then it doesn’t matter what we celebrate with, as long as we get to CELEBRATE. Also, I’m waiting to celebrate till after the penalties are delivered. Or better yet – BOTH!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      lowtechcyclist

      @sab: ​

      I remember being around DC when there was an emergence in 1969 or 1970. It sounded like thousands of flying saucers were hovering.

      I was in high school in northern Virginia then. What part of the DC area was this happening in? We got deluged by cicadas in the spring of 1962, but nothing since then during the time I was living in the area. (The 1962 cicadas should have been back in 1979; I was living then only a few miles away from where I grew up, but didn’t see a one.)

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Argiope

      @Suzanne: I think the Italians have their food, wine and coffee priorities straight.  I want to try the lemon sorbet-Prosecco sgropinno and would like a recipe if anyone has run across an authentic one.  Seems like a good substitute for cake on these occasions.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Coffee talk…

      I have a Turkish coffee pot, a cezve, bought on impulse many years ago but which I was then kind of intimidated by. But on a recent trip I picked up some Turkish coffee grounds and lately have been using the cezve almost every day, and it’s incredibly easy. Probably nobody’s Turkish grandmother would approve of my technique, but it tastes like the stuff to me.

      So these days I’m enjoying a rotation of Turkish coffee, Italian stovetop espresso made in the Bialetti, French press coffee, or straight drip.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.