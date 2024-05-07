“If Roe v. Wade can fall, anything can fall. Social Security can fall. Medicare can fall. Voting rights can fall. And God help us all, but democracy itself can fall,” says Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. pic.twitter.com/HSQ9x8sKqZ
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 4, 2024
.@RepWexton – who has Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) – uses an assistive device to speak on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/ZoA5PAohKR
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) May 6, 2024
Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) uses voice assist to deliver a speech on the House floor, more than a year after she revealed her Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. https://t.co/kz2a5vzprS
— The Hill (@thehill) May 7, 2024
President @BarackObama is right ?? pic.twitter.com/96jD3An3Ps
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 6, 2024
Yet more evidence to point that Donald Trump‘s path to the White House is based on motivating low propensity voters with a fundraising disadvantage and a campaign tied up in courtroom obligations
— Definitely Not a Political Burner Account (@MAPolitiKING) May 5, 2024
Biden has a mountain of campaign cash to reach these persuadable voters. Trump is spending his mole hill on his legal bills. Small donors aren’t even excited to give him money. These are blaring red sirens ??
— Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) May 5, 2024
