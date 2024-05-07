On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
lashonharangue
I recently took a guided tour in Chiapas Mexico to visit Mayan ruins and raft down the Rio Usumacinta (known to the Mayans as the Sacred Monkey river). The first two days we traveled overland from the city of Palenque to visit archaeological sites. After that we got on the water and visited two more sites and went through occasional whitewater.
Palenque was the largest and most fully excavated of the various sites we saw on this trip. However, it is estimated that less than 10% of the site had been exposed and researched. Most structures are still buried in the surrounding jungle.
This is the palace and observatory. The tower is not in the process of settling like a certain tower in Italy. It was built at that angle to align it with a specific astronomical event. Our guide told us that other sites have similar structure but with different amounts of lean depending on their location.
Temple of the Inscriptions is noted for its hieroglyphics. About 70 years ago a crypt was found inside with the remains of a jade adorned person.
Ballcourt. Not played with human heads, instead a rubber ball was made with latex derived from a local tree – the caoutchouc. The rules seem to be subject to debate among scholars and may have changed over the centuries. Some sources say there were up to 6 players per team. This court is relatively small. Our guide suggested it was a two person game – the Mayan equivalent of single combat. The loser community was then a vassal of the winning side.
The site is on several levels. We had to climb a series of stairs to get to more structures. This one is called the Temple of the Cross. Note that the structure is only partly exposed.
Every bit of all these structures was made by hand as the Mayans didn’t have draft animals.
The next day we were driven to Bonampak. This is the Acropolis and plaza – Structure 1 (Temple of Paintings) on the right.
There were several stelae that are restored/conserved. I took a number of photos – Stela 2 was best preserved.
The Temple of Paintings consisted of three rooms – each covered floor to ceiling with frescos. Before entering one first looked up to see the carved lintel. This one had the most paint remaining. One has to imagine all these structures with bright colors. This is the Room 1 lintel.
The frescos date from about 790 c.e.
This is the remains of a stucco figure. By now you should get that the Mayan big shots were very much into elaborate head decorations.
