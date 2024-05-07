Palenque

Palenque was the largest and most fully excavated of the various sites we saw on this trip. However, it is estimated that less than 10% of the site had been exposed and researched. Most structures are still buried in the surrounding jungle.

This is the palace and observatory. The tower is not in the process of settling like a certain tower in Italy. It was built at that angle to align it with a specific astronomical event. Our guide told us that other sites have similar structure but with different amounts of lean depending on their location.