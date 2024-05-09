new rfk junior campaign patch is a banger
— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) May 8, 2024 at 3:42 PM
Plot twist: He actually did need the Ivermectin https://t.co/ZSSpXFFgtv
— Rebecca Cohen (@GynoStar) May 8, 2024
Jr won't produce medical records to settle the question objectively, so we're left with claims that were self-serving at the time, but are now politically damaging. https://t.co/LVdjlwQviu
— Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) May 9, 2024
Mr. Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire — “We Are Very Sorry To Hear About RFK Jr.’s Brain Worm And Mercury Poisoning”:
The New York Times took a deep dive on Tuesday into the medical history of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., whose raison d’etre as a presidential candidate is primarily based on crazy-assed Do Your Own Research vaccine denialism and the fact that the two major candidates are older than he is and, therefore, not up to the job, cognitively. Judging from the Times story, RFKJ needs to find himself some new raisons d’etre tout suite.
Several doctors noticed a dark spot on the younger Mr. Kennedy’s brain scans and concluded that he had a tumor, he said in a 2012 deposition reviewed by The New York Times… [A] doctor at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital who had a different opinion: Mr. Kennedy, he believed, had a dead parasite in his head. The doctor believed that the abnormality seen on his scans “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died,” Mr. Kennedy said in the deposition.
Well, that sounds awful.
For decades, Mr. Kennedy suffered from atrial fibrillation, a common heartbeat abnormality that increases the risk of stroke or heart failure. He has been hospitalized at least four times for episodes, although in an interview with The Times this winter, he said he had not had an incident in more than a decade and believed the condition had disappeared. About the same time he learned of the parasite, he said, he was also diagnosed with mercury poisoning, most likely from ingesting too much fish containing the dangerous heavy metal, which can cause serious neurological issues. “I have cognitive problems, clearly,” he said in the 2012 deposition. “I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me.”
Mr. Kennedy said he was then subsisting on a diet heavy on predatory fish, notably tuna and perch, both known to have elevated mercury levels. In the interview with The Times, he said that he had experienced “severe brain fog” and had trouble retrieving words. Mr. Kennedy, an environmental lawyer who has railed against the dangers of mercury contamination in fish from coal-fired power plants, had his blood tested. He said the tests showed his mercury levels were 10 times what the Environmental Protection Agency considers safe.
Brainworms? Poisoned fish? Holy Lord, this poor bastard has a medical history that makes him sound like one of Magellan’s sailors. How did he avoid scurvy?…
His medical history is now a legitimate topic for political discussion because he chose to engage in long-distance diagnoses of the president. Every one of his verbal stumbles and every moment of public forgetfulness is going to be counted against his fitness for office because that’s the field on which he’s chosen to compete. Personally now, I think he should stop with the YouTube calisthenics and the TikTok iron-pumping and accept the fact that he’s not that much younger than the president is.
Rolling Stone did its own research, happily for the rest of us hypochondriacs:
… According to Dr. Michael Wilson, a neurology professor at the University of California, San Francisco’s Weill Institute for Neurosciences who specializes in infectious disease, the worms are typically contained in the cysts that form around them.
“That’s a dramatic way to put it,” Wilson says of Kennedy’s claim that the worm found in his brain ate away a pocket for itself to chill in. “It’s not that they’re chewing up the brain and causing extensive damage. They tend to just sit there in their cyst.”
“For reasons we don’t understand, oftentimes, the worm will just kind of live in its cyst for a number of years and not cause any symptoms,” Wilson adds. “No seizures, nothing. And then finally, the immune system will recognize that it’s there, and then it’ll attack it and kill it.”
Once the worm is dead, the remains will often calcify, leaving a small spot — often only millimeters long — that is visible on brain scans. But the most common forms of neurological parasites don’t tunnel through your brain like a prospector looking to strike gold…
RIP to RFK Jr's brain worms, died tragically from malnutrition.
— Jean-Michel Connard ??? (@torriangray) May 8, 2024
'When Robert Kennedy jr says a worm ate part of his brain and died…believe him the first time.' – Maya Angelou
— zeddy (@Zeddary) May 8, 2024
my "now completely free of worms in the brain" t-shirt is raising a lot of questions already answered by my shirt
— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) May 9, 2024 at 2:11 PM
BUT SERIOUSLY, folks…
if hannity thinks he needs to spend his time going after RFK, junworm, trump’s internals (or fox’s internals) may be a whole lot worse than we think
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE-O (@golikehellmachine.bsky.social) May 8, 2024 at 10:15 PM
Also, the Brain Worms!!! story knocked a certain endorsement off the front page…
i'm uh not certain this is an endorsement anyone *wants* https://t.co/w7xlUWOg93
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) May 6, 2024
The biggest shakeup of the 2024 presidential election so far: RFK Jr. gets an endorsement from Kevin Spacey, adding to his roster of canceled celebrity supporters.
— a little peanut 🥜 (@milesklee.bsky.social) May 6, 2024 at 3:53 PM
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings