Late Night Open Thread: Brain Worms!

new rfk junior campaign patch is a banger

[image or embed]

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) May 8, 2024 at 3:42 PM

Mr. Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire“We Are Very Sorry To Hear About RFK Jr.’s Brain Worm And Mercury Poisoning”:

The New York Times took a deep dive on Tuesday into the medical history of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., whose raison d’etre as a presidential candidate is primarily based on crazy-assed Do Your Own Research vaccine denialism and the fact that the two major candidates are older than he is and, therefore, not up to the job, cognitively. Judging from the Times story, RFKJ needs to find himself some new raisons d’etre tout suite.

Several doctors noticed a dark spot on the younger Mr. Kennedy’s brain scans and concluded that he had a tumor, he said in a 2012 deposition reviewed by The New York Times… [A] doctor at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital who had a different opinion: Mr. Kennedy, he believed, had a dead parasite in his head. The doctor believed that the abnormality seen on his scans “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died,” Mr. Kennedy said in the deposition.

Well, that sounds awful.

For decades, Mr. Kennedy suffered from atrial fibrillation, a common heartbeat abnormality that increases the risk of stroke or heart failure. He has been hospitalized at least four times for episodes, although in an interview with The Times this winter, he said he had not had an incident in more than a decade and believed the condition had disappeared. About the same time he learned of the parasite, he said, he was also diagnosed with mercury poisoning, most likely from ingesting too much fish containing the dangerous heavy metal, which can cause serious neurological issues. “I have cognitive problems, clearly,” he said in the 2012 deposition. “I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me.”

Mr. Kennedy said he was then subsisting on a diet heavy on predatory fish, notably tuna and perch, both known to have elevated mercury levels. In the interview with The Times, he said that he had experienced “severe brain fog” and had trouble retrieving words. Mr. Kennedy, an environmental lawyer who has railed against the dangers of mercury contamination in fish from coal-fired power plants, had his blood tested. He said the tests showed his mercury levels were 10 times what the Environmental Protection Agency considers safe.

Brainworms? Poisoned fish? Holy Lord, this poor bastard has a medical history that makes him sound like one of Magellan’s sailors. How did he avoid scurvy?…

His medical history is now a legitimate topic for political discussion because he chose to engage in long-distance diagnoses of the president. Every one of his verbal stumbles and every moment of public forgetfulness is going to be counted against his fitness for office because that’s the field on which he’s chosen to compete. Personally now, I think he should stop with the YouTube calisthenics and the TikTok iron-pumping and accept the fact that he’s not that much younger than the president is.


<em>Brain Worms!</em> - STOCKPILE

Rolling Stone did its own research, happily for the rest of us hypochondriacs:

According to Dr. Michael Wilson, a neurology professor at the University of California, San Francisco’s Weill Institute for Neurosciences who specializes in infectious disease, the worms are typically contained in the cysts that form around them.

“That’s a dramatic way to put it,” Wilson says of Kennedy’s claim that the worm found in his brain ate away a pocket for itself to chill in. “It’s not that they’re chewing up the brain and causing extensive damage. They tend to just sit there in their cyst.”

“For reasons we don’t understand, oftentimes, the worm will just kind of live in its cyst for a number of years and not cause any symptoms,” Wilson adds. “No seizures, nothing. And then finally, the immune system will recognize that it’s there, and then it’ll attack it and kill it.”

Once the worm is dead, the remains will often calcify, leaving a small spot — often only millimeters long — that is visible on brain scans. But the most common forms of neurological parasites don’t tunnel through your brain like a prospector looking to strike gold…

my "now completely free of worms in the brain" t-shirt is raising a lot of questions already answered by my shirt

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) May 9, 2024 at 2:11 PM


 
BUT SERIOUSLY, folks…

if hannity thinks he needs to spend his time going after RFK, junworm, trump’s internals (or fox’s internals) may be a whole lot worse than we think

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE-O (@golikehellmachine.bsky.social) May 8, 2024 at 10:15 PM


Also, the Brain Worms!!! story knocked a certain endorsement off the front page…

The biggest shakeup of the 2024 presidential election so far: RFK Jr. gets an endorsement from Kevin Spacey, adding to his roster of canceled celebrity supporters.

[image or embed]

— a little peanut 🥜 (@milesklee.bsky.social) May 6, 2024 at 3:53 PM

  • Another Scott
  • Chris
  • Ishiyama
  • Jay
  • kalakal
  • Ken
  • Martin
  • p.a.
  • Ruckus
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • SpaceUnit
  • West of the Cascades

    1. 1.

      Scout211

      The sad thing is that this all first came out during his long drawn out second divorce.  He claimed these disabilities caused him lose income because he was disabled.  Politico

       

      But in the 2012 divorce proceedings, the Times reported that he claimed numerous health ailments that affected his brain function and consequently his earning potential.

      . . .
      His divorce from Mary Richardson Kennedy, the mother of Kennedy’s four youngest children, was a drawn-out legal process, according to a 2015 unauthorized biography of the political scion by Jeffrey Oppenheimer. The divorce wasn’t finalized because Richardson Kennedy died by suicide in 2012.

      Kennedy’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, allegedly visited Richardson Kennedy three days before her death, according to the book, to address finances in the divorce.

      “Kerry was said to have been putting intense pressure on Mary that night and in the weeks before to sign Bobby’s divorce settlement agreement, described as a ‘very bitter, harsh, and Draconian proposal,’ limiting Mary’s custody of her children and slashing her financial support,” Oppenheimer wrote.

      A friend of Mary’s told Oppenheimer that “Kerry had ‘hammered constantly’ at Mary to sign Bobby’s settlement and told her, ‘There’s not an endless pool of money; you’re making everybody broke.”

      Robert Kennedy also argued in the deposition that his earning potential was diminished by his health struggles, according to the Times, which he said were, in part, caused by mercury poison from a diet heavy on fish.

      The independent candidate recently told the Times that the physical symptoms of fogginess and memory loss that Kennedy claimed in the deposition had subsided.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Scout211:

      he claimed numerous health ailments that affected his brain function and consequently his earning potential.

      Making him the perfect Presidential candidate! Got it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      I think I posted this earlier, but the best snark I’ve seen so far is: RFK Jr. is the only candidate talking about lobal worming.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SpaceUnit

      I don’t really have anything to contribute to this thread other than to admit that I love tunafish sandwiches more than I like breathing air, but that because of the mercury I hardly ever eat them anymore.  Goddammit.

      I guess we just can’t have nice things.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      “this poor bastard has a medical history that makes him sound like one of Magellan’s sailors. How did he avoid scurvy?”

      How?

      He put the lime in the coconut,

      he drank ’em bot up

      he put the lime in the coconut,

      he drank ’em bot up

       

      He called Doctor! Is there nothing I can take

      He called Doctor! To relieve this bad headache.

      Now let me get this straight;

      you got a worm in your coco nut,

      you got a worm in your coco nut,

      you put a lime in your coconut,

      you drink both together

      put a lime in your coconut,

      and then you’ll feel better.

       

      TEQUILA!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      I’m gonna put a great big “Citation Needed” on the excerpted claims about him being poisoned by mercury. Recall that he’s a notorious liar about vaccines and vaccine preservatives. And other things.

      STATNews.com (from 2017):

      When people misrepresent facts on the record, journalists are in a tough spot — especially when that information can be harmful.

      Which brings me to STAT’s recent interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., conducted by Helen Branswell. STAT wanted to interview Kennedy about his claim in January 2017 that Donald Trump would soon appoint him to head a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity. Seven months had passed since Kennedy had made the claim and no announcement had been made. STAT wanted to find out where things stood.

      Branswell began her interview by asking Kennedy eight different times and in eight different ways where things stood on his commission. Each time, he failed to confirm or deny whether the White House was about to appoint him.

      That clearly wasn’t what Kennedy wanted to talk about. Instead, he wanted to talk about his belief that mercury in vaccines is poisoning America’s children and that no one in the federal government seems to care. By insisting that the interview be conducted in the question-and-answer format, Kennedy effectively tied STAT’s hands, which had to print what he said without editorial comment or opposing views.

      I feel compelled to oppose Kennedy’s claims.

      Related: An interview with Robert Kennedy Jr. on vaccines

      During the interview, Kennedy said that some babies were being injected with 25 micrograms of ethylmercury, which is part of a preservative called thimerosol that is used in multi-dose vials of influenza vaccine. He claimed that amount to be “100 times” greater than the amount considered to be safe.

      As an environmentalist, Kennedy should know that mercury is a natural part of the Earth’s crust. As a consequence, methylmercury (environmental mercury) is contained in water and anything made from water, like breast milk and infant formula. The human body eliminates ethylmercury from vaccines far more efficiently than it eliminates naturally occurring methylmercury.

      Babies typically ingest about 360 micrograms of methylmercury during the first 6 months of life, well before they will ever receive their first dose of influenza vaccine. If the 25 micrograms of ethylmercury in vaccines is 100 times greater than what Kennedy claimed is safe, then simply by living on Earth, by 6 months of age babies will have ingested an amount of mercury that is 1,440 times greater than Kennedy’s safety limit.

      According to Kennedy’s calculations, all of us are massively intoxicated with mercury. The only way to avoid this would be to move to another planet.

      […]

      (Emphasis added.)

      Some info from the Mayo Clinic about blood tests for mercury.

      Health.NY.gov on effects of mercury on the body, especially in children.

      Don’t trust known liars. About anything. Unless it can be independently verified.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ruckus

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Making him the perfect Presidential candidate!

      Well his brain does seem to be working below par. Well below, as in a rather negative fashion. Which may be why he thinks he’s presidential material, thus proving that it is constantly malfunctioning. Malfunctioning being the minimum, polite way to state the obvious.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      West of the Cascades

      @Scout211: Kennedy is almost as repulsive a piece of shit as Trump is (Trump hasn’t driven any wives or ex-wives to suicide, that we know of).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chris

      You see, their young enter through the ears, and wrap themselves around the cerebral cortex.  This has the effect of rendering the victim extremely susceptible to suggestion.  Later, as they grow, follows madness, paralysis, death…

      Reply

