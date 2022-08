Looks like we could use an open thread.

PSA: Order your free Covid tests now before the program is suspecte d SUSPENDED on Friday because those Republican bastards apparently think Covid is over!

Ordering through the government free covid tests program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.

Order your free tests here.

Thanks to Maze Dancer for suggesting that we get the word out!