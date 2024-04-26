I had no idea this even existed until a few moments ago.

I thank US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. We appreciate that it was on his personal initiative that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, our anti-war coalition, was formed 2 years ago, uniting efforts and rallying over 50 countries. I thank all of our partners for their support. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 26, 2024

Quiet competence. I’ll take that over bluster any day.

Any other examples of quiet competence that you’ve seen recently?

