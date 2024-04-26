Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proud to Be a Democrat Open Thread

I had no idea this even existed until a few moments ago.

Quiet competence. I’ll take that over bluster any day.

Any other examples of quiet competence that you’ve seen recently?

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      Any other examples of quiet competence that you’ve seen recently?

       

      You will never convince me that 80-90% of the hostility towards President Biden and his Administration receives…

       

      isn’t because of their COMPETENCE.

      COMPETENCE gets shyt done.

      but, COMPETENCE

      doesn’t allow for them to hide major details from the public so that they can put it IN THEIR BOOKS.

       

      COMPETENCE means that you have to research and understand POLICY when speaking to someone in the Biden Administration.

      COMPETENCE means that being a stenographer isn’t good enough.

    JCJ

      JCJ

      @WaterGirl:  First Google result for SSIA is Shoe Service Institute of America.

      Second is Special Survivor Indemnity Allowance

       

      Sport and Social Industry Alliance

    9. 9.

      VFX Lurker

      @rikyrah:

      You will never convince me that 80-90% of the hostility towards President Biden and his Administration receives…

       

      isn’t because of their COMPETENCE.

      COMPETENCE gets shyt done.

      but, COMPETENCE

      doesn’t allow for them to hide major details from the public so that they can put it IN THEIR BOOKS.

       

      COMPETENCE means that you have to research and understand POLICY when speaking to someone in the Biden Administration.

      COMPETENCE means that being a stenographer isn’t good enough.

      This, this, this. Thank you.

    Trivia Man

      Trivia Man

      Here is a good place for me to pitch thevacronym I invented 20 years ago. Still not getting traction but i know THIS PLACE is full of movers AND shakers.

      JIC

      just idly curious- when you aren’t trying to make a point or be coy or put someone on the spot. I have insatiable curiosity – my motto is “tell me something I don’t know. Pease!”  So id like to indicate when I’m… just idly curious

    Scout211

      Scout211

      This may be an example of quietly getting things done.

      The DNC is in negotiations with Ohio to get Biden on the November ballot and Washington and Alabama have already done so.  Link

      Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, said Wednesday that a legislative fix is on the horizon, but Democrats are still exploring all of their options − which could include litigation or a procedural move by the DNC. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office already nixed a proposal from the party to provisionally certify Biden ahead of the deadline.

       
      “Certainly, it’s something that’s going to happen,” Huffman said. “We need to take care of it.”

      . . .

      Washington and Alabama ran into the same problem as Ohio with this year’s DNC, but both states have already addressed it. The Alabama Legislature is on track to change their deadline, according to the Associated Press, and the Seattle Times reported that Washington’s secretary of state will accept provisional certification

    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Trivia Man:

      similar to EOM

      Ah yes, that End-Of-Month timesheet. :-D

      ETA: Speaking of acronyms that one would like to catch on but almost certainly won’t, I came up with TALOMSAATT a few decades ago.

      It stands for There’s A Lot Of Money Sloshing Around At The Top (of our income distribution, that is).  Why are things the way they are? More often than not, TALOMSAATT is the reason.

      ETA2: No, I’m not expecting it to catch on. Too bad – for a long acronym, it’s easily pronounceable.  Kinda like Heinlein’s TANSTAAFL.

    gratuitous

      gratuitous

      While the Supreme Court ponders the deep question of whether a former president can crime with impunity, I suspect some Republican in Congress is preparing a lawsuit looking for a ruling about whether the Biden administration can come to the aid of a friendly democracy without Congress’ never-to-come say-so.

    Jackie

      Jackie

      PECKER FIRES BACK*

      *Best headline of the day?

      The lawyer for Donald Trump who on Friday led the cross-examination of David Pecker, the former publisher of The National Enquirer and first witness in the trial, used confrontational questioning to try to catch Mr. Pecker in contradictions,” the New York Times reports.

      “But that strategy, which led to a tense exchange in the Lower Manhattan courtroom, did not seem to pay off. Mr. Pecker repeatedly rejected characterizations and questions posed by the lawyer, Emil Bove, and resisted the suggestion that he had not been forthright in earlier testimony.”

      Politico: David Pecker gave prosecutors just what they were looking for in Trump hush money testimony.

    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      Competence in the how to do development category.

      The state of California opened its largest office complex on Wednesday, a $1.03 billion, 1.25 million-square-foot group of buildings on Richards Boulevard in Sacramento.

      The May S. Lee State Office Complex will serve as a workplace for more than 5,000 state workers, including employees of the Department of Tax and Fee Administration, the Department of Health Care Access and Information, the Department of Housing and Community Development, the state’s Civil Rights Department, the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, the Department of Real Estate and the state Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

      Built to a high level of sustainability, the complex features 90 EV charging stations and the largest all-electric kitchen in the country, according to California Department of General Services. The complex is named after May S. Lee, the state’s longest serving worker, who died last year at age 102. She worked for 79 years for the state of California.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/the-state-worker/article288031985.html#storylink=cpy

      This complex is sited in a big infill development in the city, just north of downtown and not out in some farflung suburb. Believe it’s also on a light rail line.

    18. 18.

      HumboldtBlue

      DougJ swinging for the fences today.

      Biden wants to be re-elected without doing the hard work of giving interviews. But no one deserves an important job that they didn’t have to work for.

      by A. G. Sulzberger

    Jackie

      Jackie

      “I want to start by wishing my wife Melania a very happy birthday. It would be nice to be with her, but I’m at a courthouse for a rigged trial.”

      — Donald Trump, walking into the courthouse.

      TIFG is literally in court because he was cheating on her while she was home with their newborn son.

    Leto

      Leto

      @Jackie: the MSNBC talking heads were detailing what Trumpov’s attorneys were resorting to to try to keep him awake. Fucking toddler. They also said that the jury was very attentive and engaged with Pecker’s testimony, which is a good thing.

    Gretchen

      Gretchen

      @rikyrah: this right here! There are no slimy details for their books. It’s hard work understanding policy and that’s all there is to write about. Gossip stenography is much easier

    Leto

      Leto

      @Jackie: all the talking heads have noted how absolutely none of his family is ever there at the trail with him. Moral support? F that! Mary Trump spoke about how the family is very transactional, and right now he has nothing to offer except loser stink.

      Idk how the optics of not having any family member there will play, but I hope it plays poorly.

    Jackie

      Jackie

      @OzarkHillbilly: We’re all a bunch of grade school kids! And, we’re not alone – the commentators on CNN and MSNBC are just as bad 😂 One said he was glad Pecker’s cross-examination  has finally ended!

    28. 28.

      Mousebumples

      https://bsky.app/profile/golikehellmachine.bsky.social/post/3kr2pcapiks23

      OH MY GOD, WELL DONE, WILL STANCIL. i hope he makes fucking BANK.

      PHOTO ALT TEXT –

      an actblue campaign called CANCEL STANCIL for minnesota house candidate will stancil with the following pitch:

      CANCEL STANCIL

      People on Twitter will be like “You believe in voting against Will Stancil? Well that pales in comparison to my strategy, defeating him on Twitter” and then not defeat me on Twitter.

      Well now you can put your money where your mouth is. You, small-dollar donors, can achieve what figures ranging from Nate Silver to Matt Yglesias never could: you can shut me up. For every dollar I receive through this fundraising form, I solemnly vow to NOT POST for one minute.

      Please, I’m begging you. Set us both free.

      (Unless you’re a Minnesota lobbyist or PAC, in which case you can set me free after the legislative session ends on May 20th.)

       

      https://bsky.app/profile/golikehellmachine.bsky.social/post/3kr2pperoxd23

      LOOK AT THE FUCKING CONFIRMATION MESSAGE

      Photo alt text –

      A message from Will Stancil

      Thank you for your donation. Enjoy the gift of silence, you coward. Remember, next time you need to shut me up, just give me more money.

    Jackie

      Jackie

      @Leto: Here’s the printed edition:

      Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have a new way to keep their sleepy client awake in court, according a legal analyst sitting in on the trial.

      Trump walks in every day with a big stack of papers that appear to be news articles carefully culled for his own reading,” MSNBC analyst Lisa Rubin said Friday. “Reading his good press is keeping him at least more energized.”

      “The other tactic has Trump’s lawyers playing musical chairs in the courtroom, Rubin said.

      He is always accompanied by one of his lawyers directly adjacent to him now when they go to these long and extensive sidebars,” Rubin said.

      “The strategy is twofold. One, to make sure he always has company and doesn’t seem sort of diminished by his solitariness, and the second goal is to keep him awake.”

      “They actually shuffle over to make sure there’s someone sitting next to him,” added journalist Susanne Craig.

      MSNBC’s Chris Jansing appeared baffled by Rubin’s report and interrupted to clarify.

      “I just want to clarify that point,” Jansing said. “A lawyer will actually change seats to be sitting next to Donald Trump when the others may have gone up to the bench?”

      Rubin’s answer was a resounding yes.

      https://www.rawstory.com/trump-hush-money-trial-2667895354/

    Bupalos

      Bupalos

      We’re fucking over the Ukrainians and using them as a kind of substitution for what we believe we deserve to feel. We are failing them, while they are believing in us. SOMEONE BELIEVES IN YOU AND YOU ARE FAILING THEM.

      Ask THEM what they want and FUCKING GIVE IT TO THEM, MAKE IT FOR THEM, THANK THEM FOR TAKING IT AND USING IT AND BEING ON THIS INHUMANE LINE, because right now THEY know what the balance between reality and caution needs to be.

      We Don’t.

      WE. DON’T.

      We’ve proved that. We better pray we don’t have to do this calculation, because we can’t. We aren’t capable. Our democracy can’t do 1940.

      And if they don’t WIN, we’ll have to. And… dunno….

    41. 41.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Since it’s an open thread, can I just say that I hate hate hate HATE HATE HATE undefined abbreviations? They are the bane of my professional life, many times, made even worse because all too often I have to determine the meaning of an undefined TLA (three-letter abbreviation) in Greek, and my experience with search engines tells me that there are better-than-even odds that if I search for a Greek TLA, what I’ll get is a fraternity or sorority, which is absolutely worthless for my work. I’ve had to scold colleagues over undefined abbreviations, because too many of them think that the meaning of a certain abbreviation goes without saying, but what goes without saying for one of them doesn’t necessarily go without saying for me.

    Ken

      Ken

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: Sometimes I’ll come across an unfamiliar abbreviation at work and search online, with the usual reaction “OK, I’ll assume they didn’t mean any of the Urban Dictionary entries….”

