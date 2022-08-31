On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
UncleEbeneezer
For our Anniversary last year we decided to take our first real vacation since Covid, spending a weekend in Pismo Beach CA. We wanted something reasonably priced but with an ocean view so we chose the Koa Tiki Inn. We know several Los Angeles friends whose families have been going there for decades so we decided to trust their suggestion. The drive up was fairly easy but we did see a lot of Recall Newsom signs (oof, how’d that work out?)
Here is the great view from our room. Every room at the Koa Tiki has an ocean view. And the pool was nice with two hot tubs that if you timed it right you could sometimes get all to yourselves with amazing views of the sea. We even saw a whale breaching off in the distance at one point, right from the comfort of the hot tub!
That said, we also had to share the hot tub with an old man who wanted to talk about the terrible withdrawal from Afghanistan and Antifa and how crime was out of control…sigh, you can’t go anywhere without these old, white, MAGA fuckers…
Pismo Beach itself was OKAY, but not really our thing. It was VERY crowded on the weekends with tons of people not wearing masks. So we spent most of the time at our hotel. Towards the end of the weekend we decided to drive to Shell Beach just 5 minutes up the road and found this wonderful Eldwayen Park with incredible views of the ocean.
View from the cliffs at Eldwayen Park as sunset approaches.
Right near the park is the Chapman Estate, an English Tudor mansion overlooking the sea that has a windmill. You can read about it here.
Here the sky is getting shimmery due to the ocean air. It was rather surreal.
Chapman Estate has lots of seagulls, pelicans and other ocean birds that hang out on the rocks. We sat and watched them for awhile.
Here comes the sun(set), watch your step…
Down, down, down she goes…
Kelly loves a good sunset!
After a somewhat disappointing seafood meal at the Pismo Beach pier for our Anniversary we decided to keep it simple on our last night and just walk across the street from our hotel and try out Oasis, a Moroccan restaurant that was highly recommended. Holy shit, this was legit one of the best meals we ever had! This was our first time trying Moroccan and we walked away as BIG FANS! This is the beef potato Tagine and was truly one of the most delicious dishes I have ever had. I still dream about this!
