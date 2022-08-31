Pismo Beach, CA

Here is the great view from our room. Every room at the Koa Tiki has an ocean view. And the pool was nice with two hot tubs that if you timed it right you could sometimes get all to yourselves with amazing views of the sea. We even saw a whale breaching off in the distance at one point, right from the comfort of the hot tub!

That said, we also had to share the hot tub with an old man who wanted to talk about the terrible withdrawal from Afghanistan and Antifa and how crime was out of control…sigh, you can’t go anywhere without these old, white, MAGA fuckers…