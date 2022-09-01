Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Infrastructure week. at last.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

This fight is for everything.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Bark louder, little dog.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

No one could have predicted…

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

People are complicated. Love is not.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / President Biden Speaks in Prime Time on Thursday (LIVE) at 8:00 PM

President Biden Speaks in Prime Time on Thursday (LIVE) at 8:00 PM

by | 89 Comments

This post is in: ,

Dark Brandon is scheduled to speak at 8 pm!

From the Washington Post

President Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday on the fight for democracy in America and “the continued battle for the soul of the nation,” a White House official said Monday, an address that is likely to confirm his growing rhetorical emphasis on the anti-democratic forces he sees as capturing much of the Republican Party.

Speaking at Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park, the president is expected to highlight his administration’s achievements and argue that the country’s democratic values will be at stake during the midterm elections.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the official said. “He will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.” The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the content of the speech.

Biden in recent days has adopted a message for the midterm elections that includes fiery denunciations of what he calls the authoritarian strains in the Republican Party, notably during a speech last Thursday saying many in the GOP had turned toward “semi-fascism.” He added that the “MAGA Republicans,” as he called them, “embrace political violence. They don’t believe in America.”

While Biden has touched on such themes before, the full-throated nature of the speech was a change from a message that had more often stressed his legislative accomplishments.

Thursday’s speech is not billed as a political event, and given its character as a prime-time presidential address, Biden may avoid some of his sharper denunciations.

The need to restore America’s basic values, including democracy and the rule of law, has been a theme of Biden’s presidency from the beginning. He has cited it as the reason he decided to run in 2020, describing his horror at the march of white supremacists in Charlottesville in 2017, and President Donald Trump’s comment afterward that there were “very fine people on both sides.”

Biden at times has suggested a central way to combat anti-democratic forces is to show that democracy and governing can work. That prompted some Democrats to complain that he was shying away from forcefully denouncing Trump and other Republicans who falsely claimed the last election was rigged and who may be laying the groundwork to challenge future legitimate elections.

But now Biden appears to be seeking to meld the two messages — saying “MAGA Republicans” are trying to destroy democracy, and Democrats and traditional Republicans are getting things done.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Bokonon
  • Bunter
  • Cameron
  • CaseyL
  • Dan B
  • different-church-lady
  • dm
  • dmsilev
  • Edmund Dantes
  • Elizabelle
  • Eunicecycle
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • H.E.Wolf
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • John Revolta
  • Layer8Problem
  • M31
  • matt
  • MazeDancer
  • Mike in NC
  • Origuy
  • RandomMonster
  • raven
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SpaceUnit
  • Spanky
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • WaterGirl
  • wenchacha

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    89Comments

    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      @matt: Violence is their go-to. Not just the 3%ers & Co.: the whole RW media apparatus.

      Gotta step on that, fast and hard.  I hope Biden says something to that effect tonight.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      matt

      @Baud: It’s kind of preposterous watching all of these ultimate soft target pampered celebrities go around tossing around Mob threats on the TV.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bokonon

      Even before it happens, the GOP’s media wing is out in force, laying down partisan framing and calling Biden’s speech a disgrace and a provocation and a vicious act of partisanship.

      https://wapo.st/3B91ot8

      Yeah … look at that.  Look at the author.  It’s the very same Marc Thiessen who was the torture apologist when W. was President.  I guess he would know all about partisanship and disgrace.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      Maybe it’s tactically intelligent to attempt to separate the “MAGA Republicans” from the rest…. But IMO, if you still identify as a Republican, with everything we’ve endured…. you’re a MAGA Republican.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Joe is just name-checking TFG and MAGAts all.the.fuck.over.the.place, and I am — as the kids say — here for it!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      M31

      “Political violence is never an appropriate tool!” — Joe Biden

      Inappropriate tools Newt Gingrich and Donald Trump disagree

      Reply
    41. 41.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Also, I don’t know if anybody has mentioned this, but the woman who is the WH primary sign language interpreter is really good. I mean, I’m not hard of hearing and I don’t know a scrap of ASL, but I love her facial expressions. She brings the same emotions as Joe does.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jackie

      Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) said that inflation affects women more than men because “they gotta buy groceries.”

      Good thing men don’t grocery shop! ://🤦🏼‍♀️

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Edmund Dantes

      @Suzanne: trying to claim majority of republicans are not MAGA is arguing facts not in evidence. Is he saying the majority of Republican voters stay home leaving the MAGA republicans to dominate primaries? Cause that’s the only way that argument works.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      Jill’s not a fashionista, nor does she aspire to be, but she is always appropriate to the occasion. And unlike her predecessor as FLOTUS, Dr. Jill wears her clothes, her clothes don’t wear her. I adore Michelle and always will, and Hillary is something special — but I don’t think I’ve ever felt as connected to a First Lady as I do to Jill Biden.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Elizabelle

      @bbleh:   I hope so.

      I hope this isn’t “we didn’t show it, so we don’t have to address it.”

      First they came for the voters … but I had to broadcast Real Housewives of ____ because … $$$

      Reply
    60. 60.

      geg6

      @Edmund Dantes:

      I know you probably know this but you aren’t the audience for that line.  I don’t really believe most Republicans or Republican learners want to kill us.  Yes, a large percentage of them do but the ones I know aren’t strapping on an assault rifle getting ready to mow us down in the streets.  We and the President have to try to peel off the ones who are disgusted by their fellow GOPers or we’re all in for a world of hurt.  He’s right to try to appeal to them while condemning the radicals among them.  Does it work?  Who knows but we have to try.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Suzanne

      @Edmund Dantes: He’s trying to rhetorically divide MAGA and “mainstream” Republicans. It is probably a good strategy; creating that mental space to differentiate is important.

      But I don’t feel great about it. Republicans — all who remain at this point — are essentially good Germans. You watched that four-year hellscape and you’d still rather belong to the GOP?! GTFO.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      John Revolta

      @raven: This. Biden knows that not all Repubs are crazy about Trump and MAGAhood, and he’s telling them “I’m not talking about you when I call out these enemies of America”. It’s good strategy- divide and conquer.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Elizabelle

      @Suzanne:  If Biden can get enough “good Republicans” to stay home, and not vote for the election liars and other extremists because they’ve got an R behind their name, that could work.

      Divide them.  Put them on record.  Don’t let the voters sleepwalk into this election, as the Ed O’Keefes of the world would prefer.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      RandomMonster

      I thought he spoke better than I’ve ever heard him speak. That said, he could have edited out the last 1/3 and ended stronger for it.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      different-church-lady

      I don’t know what the results of this will be. But it has made me realize we couldn’t let the rot fester any longer. If we leave this infection untreated the whole thing goes systemic.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @HumboldtBlue:

      She’s really wonderful. I have no idea who she is (I mean even her name) but I really wish some enterprising feature writer would interview her, give us some of her backstory. I have a sense it would be a fascinating read. I have a further sense that I would absolutely love to sit with her for hours over many glasses of red wine. She just comes across as utterly likeable and interesting.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Suzanne

      @Elizabelle: You’re right…. It’s probably good strategy.

      But I’m still really, really salty about it. I don’t want to let anyone who ever voted for Trump feel off the hook about it. If they sucked up their misgivings about MAGA because they want tax cuts…. they’re bad and I want them to feel bad.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Origuy

      There’s a comedy duo called Moonie and Broon that do the Renaissance Faire circuit. Some of their shows have an ASL interpreter. They are always trying to see what the interpreter will do with their jokes. In one memorable episode, one of them said the phrase “my nipples explode with delight.” The interpreter, a young woman in Ren Faire garb, put her fists to her breasts and extended both forefingers. The two comedians were on the floor for several minutes.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Amir Khalid

      That was a great speech, a call to arms (figuratively speaking, of course) in defense* of democracy. I’m curious to see how the MAGA Republican and their appeasers display their hurt fee-fees.

      * I was so inspired by Biden’s passion and urgency that my spelling turned American for a moment.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Elizabelle

      @different-church-lady:

      It has made me realize we couldn’t let the rot fester any longer.

      Very good point.  Ignoring it wouldn’t have any chance of a good outcome.

      Time to take the gloves off and call it what it is. And it is rot.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      SpaceUnit

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Yeah, I’ve actually worked with them in the past.  It takes a good deal of practice and skill to actually operate those things and keep the text scrolling along at the correct pace.  Especially if you’ve got a speaker who’s prone to wandering off-script.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      dm

      Referring to the protesters with the bull-horn, Biden said, “Good manners are something they’ve never suffered”. He worked them into his speech at a couple of points, making them illustrations of the ideals of free speech and the ability to criticize the government.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Geminid

      @Elizabelle: If Biden gets Republicans to stay home that’s good. If a few vote Democratic that’s all the better.

      It’s the Independents who will decide many races in purple states and districts, and this speech might help with that group. They are already shifting Democratic; today the Wall Street Journal reported on a poll showing a 15 point shift among Independents since March. Back then Republicans led by 12% on a generic ballot. Now a comparable poll shows Democrats leading 38-35% among Independents.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.