Sunday Open Thread: Hillary and Chelsea

Just some fun from morning coffee tv viewing. The online search led me to the two other videos.

This is the interview from their book tour:

I do streaming on a monthly basis – I choose a streaming service and stream for a month and then move on to the next. There is so much to sample; I see no reason to be tied to one service. I have yet to do Apple, but their series may be the show to push me to that.

 

I’m feeling much under the weather today – luckily a negative covid test – probably just too much going on, and I’m run down. Really run down…but I am still sending the robot vacuum around so as not to be overwhelmed by FUR. It’s prodigious, as you can well imagine. Twice a week, Carson (my vacuum), runs around after some corner sweeping by me. I’m surprised he hasn’t gone on strike or outright just collapsed in disgust – but 10 years and going strong. Thank god.  Technology can be wonderful.

I was going to do more gardening today, but I think it needs to be a day on the couch, chilling. What’s on your docket today?

This is an open thread…

    1. 1.

      MisterDancer

      Today is a research day, once my Partner goes to sleep! I have a ton of books on this project I need to churn thru, and the last few months of family issues, work, and trying to settle a loan situation have been more stressful than I planned when I said “sure, I’ll work on it, it’ll be fun!”

      (Yes, I’ll do a post once I’m done on what I’m reading and researching. Some of it has an ethical dimension around the topic and project that I’m struggling with. Also, I think I have to connect with two ex-Partners who actually are far more knowledgeable on part of the topic than I, and that’s…whew. That’s a whole-assed Thing.)

    2. 2.

      Steeplejack

      Had a good breakfast, did some laundry, gingerly explored the news, switched to reading fiction on the Kindle. Might be time for an early siesta, since I got so little sleep last night.

    3. 3.

      FelonyGovt

      It’s too hot here- 92 right now, and me without air conditioning (you live a couple miles from the beach! they said. You don’t need air conditioning! they said.) We are going to the last concert of the summer in our local park tonight and I’m hoping for a breeze!

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      Worked a bit since classes start tomorrow. Now I’ve given up and am doing crossword puzzles in between approving (and disapproving) student schedules. I’m as ready as I’ll ever be.

    5. 5.

      Ivan X

      I have been wanting to write and perform music for my whole life and last night was my second gig doing so, and it went really well. I’m celebrating with a Bloody Mary and brunch.

    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      That’s a great idea, switching around to different streaming services by the month.  Of course, it only works if you don’t fall prey to inertia, which I would guess most of us do, and keep them.  “It’s less than $10/month.”  Ad infinitum.  Ka ching for the streaming services.

      Gonna read and hang around the pool.  It closes after tomorrow.  Sad about that.  Our lifeguard flies out first thing Tuesday to return to university in Jamaica.  All the best to him.

    8. 8.

      mali muso

      Pretty relaxing morning so far, just sent the kiddo off on an errand with my other half, so I may attempt to get the grocery shopping done.  Also preparing for next weekend’s departure on a one-week trip to Portugal with all three of us this time! Fingers crossed the weather and travel gods smile upon us.

    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      @FelonyGovt: It’s going to get up to 102 here, and my AC died yesterday. Great timing….

      I’ve got a couple of box fans giving a cross breeze and it’s tolerable for now, but since the hot weather is forecast to last most of the week, this isn’t going to be fun.

    12. 12.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I started my morning reading BJ with the customary oatmeal and coffee, tackled another garden project (we just moved to a new place and the long-neglected garden is rife with potential), and am now catching up on BJ for a little break before vacuuming. I also need to write a two-page essay for a class I’m taking at UNM on Native American Studies. (Classes here started August 22nd.) We’ll grill a ribeye for dinner tonight or tomorrow, not sure yet when. It’ll be a treat, since we only eat red meat a couple of times a year. I might even read a book! Just finished le Carre’s Silverview, which was not Tinker, Tailor great, but still pretty good.

    13. 13.

      Wag

      As far as streaming services are concerned, I’ve become a higher fan of Apple TV.  Great shows with well drawn characters.  Love Ted Lasso.  For All Mankind is an interesting alternative history that’s very well done.

    14. 14.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @zhena gogolia:

      Worked a bit since classes start tomorrow.

      I profoundly hope you meant “Tuesday,” not “tomorrow.” Anyhow, glad you’re up to speed on everything that needs doing!

    17. 17.

      Josie

      I finished my final edit on my historical novel yesterday and ordered my book cover. Now I need to turn it over to my serious editor – my middle son – so he can pick it apart. I’m getting kind of excited about getting it done.

      TaMara – I guarantee you, you have not seen FUR until you have lived with a corgi.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      germy shoemangler

      OMG In the Penguin Random House/S&S antitrust trial it was revealed that out of 58,000 trade titles published per year, half of those titles sell fewer than one dozen books. LESS THAN ONE DOZEN.

      — April Henry (@aprilhenrybooks) September 4, 2022

    24. 24.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      She could have been our president :(

      It’s gonna be illegally hot here in Northern CA today and tomorrow, but I don’t leave my apartment ever anyway, so I’ll be indoors reading with the AC. Got a terrific book going now that I’ll probably finish today, and then I don’t know what to pick up next, because it’s a hard decision when you need a utility cart for your physical TBR. Sometimes I line a few up on the floor and see which one the cat sniffs first.

    26. 26.

      the pollyanna from hell

      I am in Gainesville today, had no luck finding places to rent in small town NW Georgia. Finally sat down and activated my hotspot, so email works, but little time for the web. The news looks so empowering and hopeful today, sorry I can’t stay. WaterGirl will give Georgia jackals my contact info. If you can send me real hot tips or advice, text first so scammers don’t find me answering the phone.

      Still haven’t found a surface really good for my optical mouse. After 45 years in Colorado I get culture shock to find zero onstreet parking, and many many houses without street numbers. Go Abrams and Warnock!

    29. 29.

      TaMara

      @Josie: Not alone. I think I’m stalled on the third book in my TJ trilogy because I’m not ready to say goodbye to her.

      The series I’m working on now has no real end-arc, so I look forward to visiting those characters often.

      But still, the end of a book is an end to the life I’ve been living for quite a while and it takes quite a bit to feel the same about the new work.

      And congratulations!!! You’ll need to contact Watergirl for your shot at an author post! I look forward to it.

    31. 31.

      Josie

      @TaMara: ​
       I will probably not be putting it on Amazon until after the first of next year. Since my son is my editor and he has a demanding job other than that (imagine–a job IRL), his part will take time. But I will definitely contact WaterGirl when it is time.
      I am already thinking about a sequel. Just can’t stop now that I’ve started. ;-)

    32. 32.

      Cameron

      2:00 phone meeting with an old friend to help her put together an agenda for the meeting she’s holding next week on creating a public transit system for where she lives in South Carolina.  Hey, I ride the bus here – doesn’t that make me a transit expert?

    33. 33.

      Ohio Mom

      In half an hour, our guests are due for our ice cream social in honor of Ohio Son graduating community college.

      I hope our guests, from wildly different parts of our lives, get along and enjoy one another. And I bought way too much food, I think some of it will go home with guests.

    36. 36.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      @O. Felix Culpa: Sistersong by Lucy Holland. Historical fantasy set in 535 AD. The synopsis:

      In the ancient kingdom of Dumnonia, there is old magic to be found in the whisper of the wind, the roots of the trees, and the curl of the grass. King Cador knew this once, but now the land has turned from him, calling instead to his three children. Riva can cure others, but can’t seem to heal her own deep scars. Keyne battles to be accepted for who he truly is—the king’s son. And Sinne dreams of seeing the world, of finding adventure.

      All three fear a life of confinement within the walls of the hold, their people’s last bastion of strength against the invading Saxons. However, change comes on the day ash falls from the sky. It brings with it Myrdhin, meddler and magician. And Tristan, a warrior whose secrets will tear them apart.

      Riva, Keyne and Sinne—three siblings entangled in a web of treachery and heartbreak, who must fight to forge their own paths.

      Their story will shape the destiny of Britain.

    37. 37.

      mali muso

      @Ohio Mom: Congrats!  That’s a great accomplishment worth celebrating with all of the family and friends who can be there. :)

      My husband is paranoid about not having an overabundance of food on offer whenever we host guests, so we inevitably end up with either a fridge full of leftovers and/or lots of take-home plates.

