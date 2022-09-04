Just some fun from morning coffee tv viewing. The online search led me to the two other videos.

This is the interview from their book tour:

I do streaming on a monthly basis – I choose a streaming service and stream for a month and then move on to the next. There is so much to sample; I see no reason to be tied to one service. I have yet to do Apple, but their series may be the show to push me to that.

I’m feeling much under the weather today – luckily a negative covid test – probably just too much going on, and I’m run down. Really run down…but I am still sending the robot vacuum around so as not to be overwhelmed by FUR. It’s prodigious, as you can well imagine. Twice a week, Carson (my vacuum), runs around after some corner sweeping by me. I’m surprised he hasn’t gone on strike or outright just collapsed in disgust – but 10 years and going strong. Thank god. Technology can be wonderful.

I was going to do more gardening today, but I think it needs to be a day on the couch, chilling. What’s on your docket today?

This is an open thread…