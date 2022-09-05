The Build Back Better Regional Challenge, a signature program of the American Rescue Plan that invests in underserved communities, will put people who have been left behind in positions to lead. pic.twitter.com/BuYXqurac8
— President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022
American manufacturing is roaring back:
-Corning: $42.5 billion on fiber optics
-LG/Honda: $4.4 billion on EV batteries
-Micron: $40 billion on chips
-Qualcomm: $4.2 billion on chips
-Intel: $100 billion on chips
Republicans use jobs as a talking point. Democrats create them.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 30, 2022
Pretty incredible stats:
-5.8 million jobs have added over the past year
-Employment is now 240,000 higher than pre-pandemic
-Men have fully recovered all job losses from pandemic.
(Women are close, but still ~264,000 off)
-Manufacturing added 461,000 jobs in past year
— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) September 2, 2022
There's a bit of a goldilocks feel to this latest report.
It's not too cold, and with payrolls growth averaging +378k per month(!), it puts an end to any talk the U.S. economy is in recession.
It's not too hot, with a sharp rise in participation, and more sustainable job growth
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) September 2, 2022
Thank you, Mr. President. https://t.co/c5pBv2QsnZ
— Leonid Baezhnev 🔥 (@rev_avocado) September 5, 2022
BREAKING: President Biden is asking Congress for $13.7 billion for Ukraine as U.S. aid to the war-torn country is running out. It’s part of a $47.1 billion emergency spending request that includes money for the COVID-19 response and the monkeypox outbreak. https://t.co/1lSyQkFx2K
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 2, 2022
If you think it's "unthinkable' Dems can't gain seats in the midterm, maybe think harder.
In 2002, the GOP gained seats in the House and Senate. Why? A seminal event put wind in their sails: 9-11.
20 years later, another seminal event favors Dems: the overturning of Roe.
— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) August 28, 2022
What do you call it when independents start swinging toward a party within 90 days of Election Day https://t.co/a5EsTCeG7N
— chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) August 27, 2022
Young people, especially *young women*, organizing & getting to the polls, may yet save this country. I've witnessed it firsthand & it's like a glass of cool water in a desert. The kids are very alright. https://t.co/0aa0LrUGmj
— chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) August 27, 2022
QTing this to make sure everyone sees it in context, because it’s an excellent observation https://t.co/fjYjtBEqDq
— counterfax???? (@counterfax) August 28, 2022
While the quoted tweet contains very good new, it is absolutely not an excuse to slack off or relax.
It is, if anything, encouragement to work harder, to solidify these gains and run up the score on the bastards. https://t.co/20uQe1pUj0
— soonergrunt ???? A Capybara Appreciation Account (@soonergrunt) August 24, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings