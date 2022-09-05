The Build Back Better Regional Challenge, a signature program of the American Rescue Plan that invests in underserved communities, will put people who have been left behind in positions to lead. pic.twitter.com/BuYXqurac8 — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022





American manufacturing is roaring back: -Corning: $42.5 billion on fiber optics

-LG/Honda: $4.4 billion on EV batteries

-Micron: $40 billion on chips

-Qualcomm: $4.2 billion on chips

-Intel: $100 billion on chips Republicans use jobs as a talking point. Democrats create them. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 30, 2022

Pretty incredible stats: -5.8 million jobs have added over the past year -Employment is now 240,000 higher than pre-pandemic -Men have fully recovered all job losses from pandemic.

(Women are close, but still ~264,000 off) -Manufacturing added 461,000 jobs in past year — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) September 2, 2022

There's a bit of a goldilocks feel to this latest report. It's not too cold, and with payrolls growth averaging +378k per month(!), it puts an end to any talk the U.S. economy is in recession. It's not too hot, with a sharp rise in participation, and more sustainable job growth — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) September 2, 2022

BREAKING: President Biden is asking Congress for $13.7 billion for Ukraine as U.S. aid to the war-torn country is running out. It’s part of a $47.1 billion emergency spending request that includes money for the COVID-19 response and the monkeypox outbreak. https://t.co/1lSyQkFx2K — The Associated Press (@AP) September 2, 2022

If you think it's "unthinkable' Dems can't gain seats in the midterm, maybe think harder. In 2002, the GOP gained seats in the House and Senate. Why? A seminal event put wind in their sails: 9-11. 20 years later, another seminal event favors Dems: the overturning of Roe. — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) August 28, 2022

What do you call it when independents start swinging toward a party within 90 days of Election Day https://t.co/a5EsTCeG7N — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) August 27, 2022

Young people, especially *young women*, organizing & getting to the polls, may yet save this country. I've witnessed it firsthand & it's like a glass of cool water in a desert. The kids are very alright. https://t.co/0aa0LrUGmj — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) August 27, 2022

QTing this to make sure everyone sees it in context, because it’s an excellent observation https://t.co/fjYjtBEqDq — counterfax???? (@counterfax) August 28, 2022