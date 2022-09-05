Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Not all heroes wear capes.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Labor Day Monday Open Thread: Let’s F[reaking] Go!

Labor Day Monday Open Thread: Let’s F[reaking] Go!

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Labor Day Monday Open Thread: <em>Let's F[reaking] Go!</em>

Labor Day Monday Open Thread: <em>Let's F[reaking] Go!</em> 1

Labor Day Monday Open Thread: <em>Let's F[reaking] Go!</em> 2

Labor Day Monday Open Thread: <em>Let's F[reaking] Go!</em> 3

Labor Day Monday Open Thread: <em>Let's F[reaking] Go!</em> 4

Labor Day Monday Open Thread: <em>Let's F[reaking] Go!</em> 5

Labor Day Monday Open Thread: <em>Let's F[reaking] Go!</em> 6

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brachiator
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.