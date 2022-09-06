Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

“But what about the lurkers?”

You can’t love your country only when you win.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The willow is too close to the house.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Everybody saw this coming.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

This blog will pay for itself.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Let there be snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • AxelFoley
  • Betsy
  • Bill Arnold
  • cmorenc
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Joey Maloney
  • jonas
  • Kelly
  • Leto
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • oatler
  • scav
  • Steeplejack
  • trollhattan
  • waspuppet
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      cmorenc

      Don’t expect facts to get in the way of a provocative (and sometimes incindiary) dog-whistle story line for the GOP about connections between urban areas, crime, and concentrations of black people.  If the grossly misleading Willie Horton story didn’t matter to the more genteel poppy Bush back in 1988, it sure as hell won’t to today’s feral MAGA-dominated GOP.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Steeplejack

      Finally got my bionic tooth installed this morning, celebrated with breakfast at IHOP and am now back in the bunker and out of the tactical gear (pants!). What a day.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Steeplejack: I am still waiting on a permanent crown.

      I went to vote. There are several contested races on the Democratic side and it seemed a little less dead than usual, though at midday, almost everyone there seemed to be over 70. There were several registered independents who seemed unclear on why they had to ask for a specific party’s ballot in a primary election. We also got redistricted into different precincts for this cycle so there were some people who didn’t know which polling place to go to.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      In case anybody was having second thoughts about hating on Politico.

      September 6, 2022 at 7:36 am EDT By Taegan Goddard

      The new German owner of Politico sent an email to his closest executives asking if they should meet up to pray for Donald Trump’s re-election, the Washington Post reports.

      When asked about the email, Mathias Döpfner initially denied it existed: “It has never been sent and has never been even imagined.”

      When confronted with a printout of the email, he explained that he may have sent it “as an ironic, provocative statement in the circle of people that hate Donald Trump.”

      Clearly, a “good German.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      First time in my more than a decade there, my employer has informed the staff that unless required to be on the jobsite, stay home and out of the heat.

      Forecast keeps extending how long this is supposed to last, now through Saturday. This gets a hearty “blecch.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Leto

      I tried to claim “executive privilege” on the chocolate milk Saturday. I was informed that “it’s already in muh belly” trumps (ha!) executive privilege. We’ll see how that holds up in court!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in NC

      January 6 Committee is interested in bringing in that piece of shit Newt Gingrich to testify about his many attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Read that he was at one point being looked at as Trump’s VP! Can you even fucking imagine two of the most vile scumbags in the history of American politics on the same ticket?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kelly

      @Matt McIrvin: I am still waiting on a permanent crown.

      My guy has a milling machine about the size of a microwave oven that makes the crown while I wait. It’s more expensive but all done just one visit and I get to watch the little robot work.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Amir Khalid

      I’ve run out of free stories at that site, and I’d be grateful for a TL;DR type summary.

      In GAS news, today is an NGD for me. A cherry-red Epiphone Les Paul Standard 50s now sits in my guitar rack.

      To cut a rather long and somewhat fraught story short, I originally wanted a slightly cheaper model in a different colour, maybe for sometime next year. But cheaper model in preferred colour was out of stock all over Singapore and Malaysia: Gibson had for some reason sacked its distributor. Dealers here were clearing out their remaining stock. I had to buy now or miss out. So I went online and ordered a Standard 50s in a soothing honey burst.

      Just my luck: the next day, the vendor rang me up to say that they had found a cracked neck on the very last such guitar they had, sorry sir. With no other choice, I accepted the same model in cherry red. I unboxed her today. She looks really nice, and is barely distinguishable from an echte Gibson in feel, playability and sound. I’m happy enough.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      jonas

      @waspuppet:  Your boss: “We have reason to believe you’ve been stealing office supplies. In fact, the custodian recently retrieved all this from your office… [points to huge pile of paper, staplers, computer equipment, toner cartridges]. What do you have to say?

      You: “I’d like a special master to go through this and determine which stuff I’m entitled to keep.”

      Boss: “You have til noon to clean out your desk and leave the building.”

      You: “I protest. Getting fired can have serious consequences for my reputation!”

      Boss: “Who the fuck you think you are? Trump?”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      Somebody do a welfare check on Tony Jay–Liz Truss is giving her first speech as PM and I’m concerned what will happen when she tells Britain she can fix the energy crisis with tax cuts.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.