So my new thing is to just claim executive privilege whenever someone asks me something I don’t want to deal with and to date my friends and colleagues have not been impressed.
At any rate, good morning, and here is an interesting read.
by John Cole| 21 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
So my new thing is to just claim executive privilege whenever someone asks me something I don’t want to deal with and to date my friends and colleagues have not been impressed.
At any rate, good morning, and here is an interesting read.
cmorenc
Don’t expect facts to get in the way of a provocative (and sometimes incindiary) dog-whistle story line for the GOP about connections between urban areas, crime, and concentrations of black people. If the grossly misleading Willie Horton story didn’t matter to the more genteel poppy Bush back in 1988, it sure as hell won’t to today’s feral MAGA-dominated GOP.
Steeplejack
Finally got my bionic tooth installed this morning, celebrated with breakfast at IHOP and am now back in the bunker and out of the tactical gear (pants!). What a day.
waspuppet
I’ll just demand a special master for everything and report back on how that works.
Matt McIrvin
@Steeplejack: I am still waiting on a permanent crown.
I went to vote. There are several contested races on the Democratic side and it seemed a little less dead than usual, though at midday, almost everyone there seemed to be over 70. There were several registered independents who seemed unclear on why they had to ask for a specific party’s ballot in a primary election. We also got redistricted into different precincts for this cycle so there were some people who didn’t know which polling place to go to.
For the first time since 1869, a federal office holder has been ordered to be removed from office, via the 14th Amendment, due to participation in the January 6th insurrection:
https://twitter.com/crewcrew/status/1567168897798774786?s=21&t=aW-GMcC65IlHZO_vj_u9QA
Another Scott
@AxelFoley: Good, good.
Thanks.
Cheers,
Scott.
trollhattan
In case anybody was having second thoughts about hating on Politico.
September 6, 2022 at 7:36 am EDT By Taegan Goddard
The new German owner of Politico sent an email to his closest executives asking if they should meet up to pray for Donald Trump’s re-election, the Washington Post reports.
When asked about the email, Mathias Döpfner initially denied it existed: “It has never been sent and has never been even imagined.”
When confronted with a printout of the email, he explained that he may have sent it “as an ironic, provocative statement in the circle of people that hate Donald Trump.”
Clearly, a “good German.”
Joey Maloney
today’s feral MAGA-dominated GOP.
I misread as “fecal” but I guess either works.
oatler
Ken Levine is ending his blog today. We’ll miss him.
zhena gogolia
@trollhattan: OMG
trollhattan
First time in my more than a decade there, my employer has informed the staff that unless required to be on the jobsite, stay home and out of the heat.
Forecast keeps extending how long this is supposed to last, now through Saturday. This gets a hearty “blecch.”
Betsy
Good morning, Cole. It’s good to be here (on your blog, and in general).
Leto
I tried to claim “executive privilege” on the chocolate milk Saturday. I was informed that “it’s already in muh belly” trumps (ha!) executive privilege. We’ll see how that holds up in court!
Mike in NC
January 6 Committee is interested in bringing in that piece of shit Newt Gingrich to testify about his many attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Read that he was at one point being looked at as Trump’s VP! Can you even fucking imagine two of the most vile scumbags in the history of American politics on the same ticket?
Kelly
@Matt McIrvin: I am still waiting on a permanent crown.
My guy has a milling machine about the size of a microwave oven that makes the crown while I wait. It’s more expensive but all done just one visit and I get to watch the little robot work.
scav
@waspuppet: Honestly, I keep hearing Special Master and think they gotten very overt with their kink over their in family valuesville.
Amir Khalid
I’ve run out of free stories at that site, and I’d be grateful for a TL;DR type summary.
In GAS news, today is an NGD for me. A cherry-red Epiphone Les Paul Standard 50s now sits in my guitar rack.
To cut a rather long and somewhat fraught story short, I originally wanted a slightly cheaper model in a different colour, maybe for sometime next year. But cheaper model in preferred colour was out of stock all over Singapore and Malaysia: Gibson had for some reason sacked its distributor. Dealers here were clearing out their remaining stock. I had to buy now or miss out. So I went online and ordered a Standard 50s in a soothing honey burst.
Just my luck: the next day, the vendor rang me up to say that they had found a cracked neck on the very last such guitar they had, sorry sir. With no other choice, I accepted the same model in cherry red. I unboxed her today. She looks really nice, and is barely distinguishable from an echte Gibson in feel, playability and sound. I’m happy enough.
jonas
@waspuppet: Your boss: “We have reason to believe you’ve been stealing office supplies. In fact, the custodian recently retrieved all this from your office… [points to huge pile of paper, staplers, computer equipment, toner cartridges]. What do you have to say?
You: “I’d like a special master to go through this and determine which stuff I’m entitled to keep.”
Boss: “You have til noon to clean out your desk and leave the building.”
You: “I protest. Getting fired can have serious consequences for my reputation!”
Boss: “Who the fuck you think you are? Trump?”
I’m home from the cataract surgery with a giant patch over my right eye that slows me down when I try to read. Now I’ll go catch up.
Bill Arnold
Clearly, a “good German.”
Provably, a lying “good German”.
trollhattan
Somebody do a welfare check on Tony Jay–Liz Truss is giving her first speech as PM and I’m concerned what will happen when she tells Britain she can fix the energy crisis with tax cuts.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings