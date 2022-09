Charlie Crist is in this to win it.

We’re not going to do much individual candidate fundraising, but while we are getting our Ala Carte Fundraising lists together, let’s show Charlie Crist some love. He is working is ass off and he’s as in-your-face as we could have hoped.

Do it for Betty Cracker! And do it for the country so we can derail wanna-be-future-president DeathSantis.

Open thread.

