Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

In my day, never was longer.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Everybody saw this coming.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / United We Stand Summit, Part 2 (Merrick Garland, Susan Rice, President Biden)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Elizabelle
  • HeleninEire
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Scout211

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    3. 3.

      HeleninEire

      Got my flu shot and Bivalent Pfizer booster a few hours ago. So far so good. Headed to Dublin in 7 weeks and I wanna be healthy! Asked about the Polio vaccine but CVS didn’t have it. Apparently there’s a boatload of Polio in NYC’s wastewater. Because of course there is. I also asked about the MMR which I got 55 years ago as I entered Kindergarten. At the time they told us it would last forever but now they’re not so sure. Anyway….YAY for science!!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.