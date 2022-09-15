If you go to minus 2:45 or so, that’s the start of Susan Rice, Merrick Garland, and others. And then Heather Hoyer’s mom and then President Biden.
Tt’s worth watching.
Open thread!
Elizabelle
Thank you for publicizing this. I will catch it later tonight, probably on C-Span.
HumboldtBlue
Joe was on fire, clear, concise, specific, righteous and 100 percent spot on.
HeleninEire
Scout211
Heather Heyer
Baud
Heather Heyer’s mom was featured on the second episode of the new Hillary and Chelsea show on Apple TV.
