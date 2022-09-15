The FBI announces the arrest of Catherine Leavy for making a bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital. The threat came amid a wave of harassment toward the hospital after its gender-affirming care center became a focus in conservative media. pic.twitter.com/eiHbZBmrT3 — The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2022

For the past month and more, Chaya Raichik and her far-right running buddies have been ginning up a campaign of terrorism against Boston Children’s Hospital. Today, the FBI arrested one of the bigots Raichik convinced that a world-renowned facility treating kids with cancer, heart problems, and other life-threatening illnesses deserved to be targeted ‘because they want to cut little girls’ breasts off’. (Which is, of course, a lie, but guaranteed to scare the transphobes.)

This is great news for Raichik — tons of earned media advertising her site for any confused haters who need a ‘safe space’ to plan attacks on the people and institutions they fear! It would be less great if there was any chance that the social media platforms which she uses to monetize her bigotry might shut her down, but CLICKS FREE SPEECH, everybody…

New from us: FBI arrested Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Mass, for making a bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital. It's one of "well over a dozen" BCH has received since being targeted online by anti-trans influencers like @libsoftiktok. https://t.co/evCyp3piv3 — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) September 15, 2022

In August, Boston’s Children’s Hospital was caught in a conservative media firestorm. Led by figures like Chaya Raichik, manager of LibsofTikTok, the campaign targeted the hospital’s Gender Multispecialty Service.

Yesterday, Libs of Tik Tok, Matt Walsh, and Jaimee Michelle jumped on Rufo's reporting to claim that the bomb threat to BCH had been fabricated. Today, none of them have amplified this confession that his reporting was false. Weird! https://t.co/vlFj3v4NH7 pic.twitter.com/AnANCjupc2 — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) September 15, 2022

Raichik has now acknowledged the arrest, but not the misinformation she promoted about it just yesterday pic.twitter.com/FxaGubuRFu — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) September 15, 2022

Reminder, Chris Elston is coming to protest Boston Children's Hospital this Sunday, 9/18. He mocks the threats directed at the hospital by naming it his, "stochastic terror tour." This is absolutely despicable. pic.twitter.com/5i5lvqAlwZ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) September 15, 2022

Massachusetts is a blue state, but not a solidly blue state. Apparently the woman who called in this particular threat has a record of donations to the Trump campaign…

For those who don't know the political geography of Massachusetts, here's a map of the 2016 election results with the location of Westfield and Boston Children's marked. Leavy threatened the lives of doctors from the other side of the state. pic.twitter.com/JjJMclvZlH — John Charpentier, Ph.D. 🇺🇦 (@snpsandsnRNPs) September 15, 2022

I’ve been working on a post about the threats against BCH for weeks… but where are the words to describe people who’d do something like this, knowing exactly what they were encouraging?

Again, LOTT doesn't fire the gun. She picks the target and lets her cult do the actual illegal stuff. https://t.co/Pvpd4qoxco — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) August 31, 2022

You need to understand Libs of TikTok's stochastic terrorism. LoTT and orbiters have weaponized violent extremists against lgbtq+ people for months. She calls targets, and they answer. Now, Boston Children's Hospital gets death threats. Here's how she operates: ?? pic.twitter.com/POMnZbRssQ — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) August 17, 2022