Everybody saw this coming.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: Congratulations, 'Libs of TikTok'!

For the past month and more, Chaya Raichik and her far-right running buddies have been ginning up a campaign of terrorism against Boston Children’s Hospital. Today, the FBI arrested one of the bigots Raichik convinced that a world-renowned facility treating kids with cancer, heart problems, and other life-threatening illnesses deserved to be targeted ‘because they want to cut little girls’ breasts off’. (Which is, of course, a lie, but guaranteed to scare the transphobes.)

This is great news for Raichik — tons of earned media advertising her site for any confused haters who need a ‘safe space’ to plan attacks on the people and institutions they fear! It would be less great if there was any chance that the social media platforms which she uses to monetize her bigotry might shut her down, but CLICKS FREE SPEECH, everybody…

Massachusetts is a blue state, but not a solidly blue state. Apparently the woman who called in this particular threat has a record of donations to the Trump campaign…

I’ve been working on a post about the threats against BCH for weeks… but where are the words to describe people who’d do something like this, knowing exactly what they were encouraging?

    5. 5.

      MisterForkbeard

      @C Stars: “Weirdos” isn’t the language I’d use.

      What’s a word that combines “perverted” “greedy” “corrupt” “hateful” “opportunistic” “racist” “murderous” and “traitor”?

      Deplorable or Trumper seems to fit, but I think we need something better.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anonymous At Work

      What have the social networks said about the stochastic terrorism threat?  Too afraid to take a position on their platform being involved in criminal conspiracies to threaten (one hopes that’s the most) to kill children?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MomSense

      Fucking Matt Walsh (one of the talking heads from the Ben Shapiro stable) has been broadcasting outrageous and disgusting lies about BCH for months now.  He needs to be prosecuted.  What he is saying is such filth.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): He was the only one DOJ said they’d allow if pushed.  Not the same thing.  And every single other thing was a pure win for Trump aside from cost (paid for by his PAC and RNC, I imagine).  Timeline’s longer than DoJ, limitations on use as a result of request pretty much forestall ONI review for damage to a national security (since FBI Counter-Terrorism bureau is the only entity under ONI to handle domestic documents of this nature), etc. etc. etc.
      The Youthful Federalist again pushed her name onto short lists for promotions as a reward for protecting Her Leader.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @HumboldtBlue:

      DOJ’s response:

      Zoe Tillman

      @ZoeTillman

      · 1h

      Lawyers from DOJ’s Nat’l Security Division have been trickling onto the 11th Circuit docket in the fight over what happens next with the docs seized from Mar-a-Lago — Sophia Brill and Julie Edelstein made appearances in district court, appellate specialist Jeffrey Smith is new

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Unclear but he did sign the original Carter Page warrant back in 2016.  Whether he’s succumbed to the prion disease in the 6 years since is unclear.
      Trump’s team strategy is unclear simply because Trump called some of the shots that made The Youthful Federalist a mockery even before her first opinion was written.  If I had to guess, if people put thought into it, they might think that the misconduct on the Carter Page affidavit in 2016 might incline Dearie to believe that Trump is always being persecuted by The Deep State and show Trump favor as a result.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Captain C

      @HumboldtBlue: I wonder what the chances are that a quiet counterintelligence file or investigation will be or already has been opened on Judge Cannon.  This seems like a blatantly corrupt ruling, and flat out wrong on the (IANAL, YMMV) legal merits, as well.

      Reply

