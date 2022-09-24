We have an update on several things quilt block related!

About 50 quilt blocks were ordered by 30 or so people. Everyone who completed their order – in other words you told us which quilt blocks you wanted, you sent in your ActBlue info, and you were on the list posted last week – you should see their quilt blocks go in the mail soonish.

The “ordering” window for quilt blocks is now closed. (for the time being so QF can pick back up on some Ukraine and other projects)

These will be mailed Monday, 9/26:

Alison Rose

Brooklyn Dodger

Makada

Pauline

Wombat Probability Cloud

eclare

Ruckus

If the quilting gods are smiling down upon us, these will be mailed by 10/5 or 10/6:

Kristine

Tinare

Ann Marie

Eight Cousin

Subaru Diane

green goblin

Emery’s

Zhena Gogolia

JanieM

Notorious JRT

Kitty Sunflower Love, aka #25 takes longer than all the others. If you asked for a #25, you will most likely receive a partial shipment of what is done now, and then your #25 will be shipped once those are done.

These folks have ordered #25 and other blocks, so you will likely receive 2 shipments:

13000

LS

Sacreblue

SkyBluePink

The Lodger/NoOneYouKnow

CarolWP

QF did make some extras of a few of the quilt blocks, so if you wanted a quilt block but didn’t get it done, the extras will be order-able, and there will likely be an opportunity to order quilt blocks again in a few months. We will let you know which of the extra quilt blocks are available once everyone has their quilt blocks in their hot little hands and we have confirmed that everyone got what they asked for.

Very Important

Someone wanted Kitty Sunflower Love but did not want it quilted because they wanted to frame it or hang it. We do not know who you are, so you need to let us know ASAP if you are the one who wanted yours un-quilted.

In case anyone is interested, these were the most popular quilt blocks:

What a handsome devil Patron is!

These last 2 are my favorites!

I had written this as the end of this post: “All hail Quiltingfool for her time and generosity!” and then…

I won’t say who sent me this, but her name rhymes with wilting cool.

Last night I was thinking about folks wanting to send me money for postage…and it dawned on me that I’d much rather them send that money to Ukraine. See, I can sleep safely at night, don’t have to worry about rocket strikes blowing up my town. My house is intact. I don’t have all my worldly possessions in one bag. I don’t have to worry about friends or family who are in harms way, or mourn the ones who didn’t survive. I’ve got electricity, running water, plenty of food. I don’t have to wonder if today is my last day on earth. I’ve got freedom from want and fear – and I want Ukrainians to have the same.

That puts a lot of things in perspective, doesn’t it?

