Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 10

It's Day 6 of the actual trial!  Day 10 if you include jury selection.

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Mark Sumner at Daily Kos – Live Blogging   (Mark not up with a post yet this morning)

Josh Kovensky at TPM – Live Blogging    (no live blogging up so far today)

Looks like Anna and Tyler will both be doing the live blogging today.

 

TRANSCRIPTS OF NY CASES AVAILABLE THE NEXT DAY   Link

Emotional support pup and kitty for the occasion.
Trump Trial: NY Election Interference Case, Day 1

I’m still interested in the trial, so I’ll put this up again today, but think of it as a general open thread, too.

