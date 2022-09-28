Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Dangerman – More Lighthouses

On The Road – Dangerman – More Lighthouses

by

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Dangerman

Seems like a fine day to share some photos and stories about Lighthouses that I have visited; as I shared last time, I became a Lighthouse fanatic a couple of decades ago (goodness, how time flies, even if I don’t; I’ll come back to that thought in a moment) …

… and, for today, I thought I’d virtually take us to one of my VERY favorite cities …
… namely, Crescent City, CA.
OK, probably seems a bit non-traditional as favorite cities go, I suppose, but if you love the Coastal Redwoods (check) …
… love hiking (check, there are all sorts of opportunities in the area) …
… love the ocean (useful, though not required, if you are a Lighthouse fanatic; not required given the State with the largest number of Lighthouses is Michigan (with 129), anyway, check)  …
… and, of course, love Lighthouses, well, Crescent City has two of them just off the coast (this will require some explanation as we go along). so check and check.
The two locations are the Battery Point Lighthouse (one of the VERY easiest Lighthouse destinations to reach in my collection) and the St. George’s Reef Lighthouse (one of the VERY hardest).
On The Road - Dangerman - More Lighthouses 7
Battery Point Lighthouse

This is the Battery Point Lighthouse (at high tide; this will be important in a moment) from the closest access point to the island where it is located (which is here). Being on an island is a bit of a problem …

On The Road - Dangerman - More Lighthouses 8
Battery Point Lighthouse

… but here is the location at low tide. Problem solved!

I don’t know that I’ve ever been there (and it’s been many times) where the access is completely dry, so I’m going to continue to call it being on an island and not a peninsula.

 

On The Road - Dangerman - More Lighthouses 9
Battery Point

One of the really cool things about this Lighthouse is one can volunteer to live there for 30 days as the docent (although I’m not sure that includes the winter months). I’m on the list for sometime in the 2030’s or 40’s or something of that nature. I’m not at all sure how trips to town would work given that low tides are when one would have guests visiting.

I didn’t take any pictures inside the Lighthouse for some reason (maybe I didn’t have my camera when I went inside; I don’t recall) but that video link I shared shows the interior well enough.

On The Road - Dangerman - More Lighthouses 5
Battery Point

One more Battery Point picture as this one has such a nice mellow feel to it. I should probably blow it up and crop it but … another time.

On The Road - Dangerman - More Lighthouses 6
St. George's Reef Lighthouse

This is the St. George’s Reef Lighthouse from the closest land to where it is located. I know, it’s fairly hard to see, but it is there, 6 miles off of the Coast.

OK, time for a confession and prepare to be disappointed with me. Recall early on in this posting where I said I don’t fly? Last time I was on a plane was about 20 years ago …

… and I have never been on a helicopter. Not happening any time soon.

OK, if I HAVE to do it to visit this Lighthouse (visiting by boat would be FAR too dangerous) , OK, sign me up …

… but the Helicopter service out to the Lighthouse has been repeatedly grounded at least twice that I know of in recent memory. Nothing safety related (thank goodness), just matters related to licensing and insurances and similar paper related issues. That’s unfortunate, as I’ve heard rumors that somebody wants to turn the location into an overnight location, which I would definitely risk life and limb to do.

So, no first person lighthouse pictures, but I do have a couple of interesting links showing others visiting the Lighthouse. They are here and here.

Yeah, I will be thrilled to be on THAT helicopter someday …

…but, it’ll have to be done.

On The Road - Dangerman - More Lighthouses
St. George's Reef Lighthouse

Here’s a photo from a commons area online. This Lighthouse is at (or very close to) the top of the most expensive lighthouses to build for obvious reasons.

So, one might ask how this Lighthouse came to be …

… which leads me to briefly talk about the Brother Jonathon tragedy (1865). I don’t want to go too deep into the details of that shipwreck as I don’t want to go gloomy here; it’s a fascinating story in many respects, however. The shipwreck was caused by greed and stupidity (maybe that is being kinda redundant) and more than their fair share of bad luck. The Brother Jonathon story in much more detail can be readily found through the Mighty Google.

On The Road - Dangerman - More Lighthouses 1
Brother Jonathon Cemetary

This is at the Brother Jonathon Cemetery in the Pebble Beach section of Crescent City. The passengers ranged from the fairly famous to those at the lowest end of society. I’ve researched the Brother Jonathon a fair amount and the reason why is because of the 4 heroes that saved the 19 survivors of the shipwreck (note the dedication). I’ve long wanted to know more about them but, alas, their names or anything about them is lost to history as best I can tell.

 

On The Road - Dangerman - More Lighthouses 2
Redwoods

Time for a more happy photo after the last one. This is off of Howland Hill Road, which is very easy to find in Crescent City and well worth the effort needed to wash the car afterwards.

On The Road - Dangerman - More Lighthouses 3
Lens

This is a 1st Order Fresnel Lens from the Saint George’s Reef Lighthouse. It, and many artifacts, from the Lighthouse and the Brother Jonathon, are located in the Del Norte County Museum in Crescent City, which is a very fine small museum.

On The Road - Dangerman - More Lighthouses 4
Battery Point and St. George's Reef

One final picture from Battery Point Lighthouse looking towards St. George’s Reef Lighthouse. It’s hard to see but it’s there (somewhat right of center).

Only location I have ever been where 2 Lighthouses are in the same photograph.

