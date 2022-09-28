Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This fight is for everything.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

This really is a full service blog.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

I really should read my own blog.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The revolution will be supervised.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You cannot shame the shameless.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

“But what about the lurkers?”

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Hard Out Here for Mar-A-Lago’s Premier Stenographer

Late Night Open Thread: Hard Out Here for Mar-A-Lago’s Premier Stenographer

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Late Night Open Thread: Hard Out Here for Mar-A-Lago's Premier Stenographer

Haberman knows her behavior is, at best, unethical… but who’s gonna pay her the big advance dollars if she gives up her hard-earned insider info for a reporter’s salary?

For much of the past decade, reporting on Trump has been my full-time job as a correspondent for The New York Times. To fully reckon with Donald Trump, his presidency, and his political future, people need to know where he comes from. The New York from which Trump emerged was its own morass of corruption and dysfunction, stretching from seats of executive power to portions of the media to the real-estate industry in which his family found its wealth. The world of New York developers was filled with shady figures and rife with backbiting and financial knife fighting; engaging with them was often the cost of doing business. But Trump nevertheless stood out to the journalists covering him as particularly brazen…



Working (Reuters Singapore) reporter:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Hob
  • ian
  • Leslie
  • Parfigliano
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • Ruckus
  • Splitting Image

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Splitting Image

      The New York from which Drumpf emerged was its own morass of corruption and dysfunction, stretching from seats of executive power to portions of the media to the real-estate industry in which his family found its wealth.

      You don’t say.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      piratedan

      so there was an ongoing crime… that she was aware of… with the perpetrator admitting his guilt and she said, you know, instead of informing the public, or submitting said article for publication or even… heavens forfend notifying said authorities… I’m gonna write a book instead.

       

      then wonder why in the hell there is so much distrust and disdain of their profession is a wonder… indeed it is.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      prostratedragon

      And that crime is now at the center not just of a criminal investigation, but a national security one(*), yet she is not too ashamed to get out there and shill that book.

      (*)Though the 11 year old in that quoted tweet above seems to think it’s just a matter of making TFG lose an election.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ian

      I try not to wish ill or harm on anyone, so the most I can hope for is that wherever Haberman goes people will throw buckets of paint upon her.  I could even live with pies and rotten fruits.

      On a side note, I do wonder how we got to the point where the big book deal was more worthwhile to a reporter than a hot scoop.  Is this a recent press failing, or was it always like this and only now becoming a democracy threating occurrence

      Edit- this youtube clip seems relevant to the discussion.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Parfigliano

      Its a game to all of them.  Personal wealth, TV appearances and invites to the right parties are the prize.  They would kill their mom for a chance to even play the game.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Splitting Image

      @Parfigliano:

      On a side note, I do wonder how we got to the point where the big book deal was more worthwhile to a reporter than a hot scoop. Is this a recent press failing, or was it always like this and only now becoming a democracy threating occurrence

      Well, it used to be that the only way to get a big book deal was to come up with a hot scoop and make a name for yourself. Often several hot scoops.

      Haberman is, like many of her generation, a legacy hire. They enter the industry already having the connections they need to get the book deal. Bill Kristol was another. So was David Frum. Journalism becomes a sideline for people like that if they bother doing it at all.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ruckus

      Many people will always put their own desires ahead of doing the right thing. I think it is somewhat rare that people will do the right thing for society rather than themselves. We are animals that have a survival instinct, although often it is not at all obvious that we can see what works best for said survival, especially if we believe that individual survival beats survival as a whole. In a modern world where a paycheck is rather important to reasonable survival rather than minimal survival, some are going to make their bank account an indication of their survival skills.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Hob

      I know the “What, would he have lost twice?” line has already gotten plenty of deserved derision and I don’t have anything clever to add, but still I will say holy fucking shit, Weisman, you asshole, what the fuck is wrong with you? What an incredibly snotty moronic attempt at… whatever he was attempting. As if nothing important happened in between the election and now. As if there weren’t a counterintelligence investigation going on right now to find out how much damage was done during all the time in between Lord Dampnut fucking off with his boxes to Mar-a-Lago and now. Does Weisman think this is funny; or is he really that stupid, or does he just think everyone else is that stupid?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.