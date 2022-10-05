So I guess this happened today:

Biden: “No one fucks with a Biden.” pic.twitter.com/3W3iIONNrq — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 5, 2022

That is such a solid translation. Totally get that. Super appreciative of it, too. In many ways. — Stephanie Turner (@stephtu0123) October 5, 2022

And once again, the harder the party of “grab ’em by the p***y” tries to make this sound awful, the cooler the President looks.

This is an open thread, ’cause I know you are all being really good about keeping the other post kind. Have at it here!