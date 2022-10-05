Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

date 2022-10-05

Squishable Open Thread: Dark Brandon Strikes Again

So I guess this happened today:

 

And once again, the harder the party of “grab ’em by the p***y” tries to make this sound awful, the cooler the President looks.

This is an open thread, ’cause I know you are all being really good about keeping the other post kind. Have at it here!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Why we can’t have nice things, part the whateverth

      andrew kaczynski @KFILE. 5h
      Former Democratic Sen. Max Baucus is endorsing Chuck Grassley for re-election, campaign said today.

      Yes that’s the same Max Baucus who as committee chair in the Senate let Grassley hold up the drafting of Obamacare for a year, while Grassley was stumbling around Iowa babbling about death panels and “pulling the plug on grandma”, because he had such a good relationship with his friend the ranking member; and yes that’s the same Grassley who twice voted to acquit trump and is believed to have been at least open to various schemes to overturn the election

      ETA: Not that I think anyone in Iowa not named Grassley will give flying fuck, just a reminder of who, and what, Obama had to deal with

    15. 15.

      NotMax

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Putting collegiality over country.

      Have the impression Grassley is toast this time and his purported strategy of winning and then shortly thereafter resigning in order to have his progeny appointed to the seat will never reach fruition.

    16. 16.

      Scout211

      Here in the Socialist Republic of California, the Governor signed many new bills into law in the past week. You can get a lot done and help a lot of people when you have a Democratic supermajority.

      Here are just a few of the new laws that help women:  Link

       

      The governor’s office announced in a press release that Newsom has signed five measures designed to strengthen California’s commitment to advancing the state’s protection of women’s rights and furthering gender equity within the state. One of the bills, SB 1162, requires employers to list salary ranges on all job postings and expands pay data reporting requirements, which proponents say will aid in identifying gender and race-based pay disparities.

      Newsom also signed into law AB1287 by Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), which eliminates the so-called “pink tax” and prohibits different prices for goods based on what gender they are marketed to. The bill allows only for price differences in goods when there is a noticeable disparity in quality, production, or time necessary to create the product.

      . . .

      Newsom stated, “California has the strongest equal pay laws in the nation, but we’re not letting up on our work to ensure all women in our state are paid their due and treated equally in all spheres of life. These measures bring new transparency to tackle pay gaps, end discriminatory pricing of products based on gender and expand supports for survivors of abuse and assault. I thank the Legislative Women’s Caucus for their leadership and partnership in building a more equitable California for all.”

      He also signed bills to provide protocols and procedures to aid student victims of domestic or sexual abuse, prohibit eviction caused by abuse or violence, and provide free forensic examinations for sexual assault victims. This news comes only shortly after Newson signed 13 bills to expand and develop abortion protection and reproductive health.

    18. 18.

      MazeDancer

      Surprised this hasn’t been posted:

      The woman to whom Herschel Walker sent the abortion money is the mother of one of his kids. She spoke out today.

      Twitter in melt down.

      Imagine the debate will be cancelled.

    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MazeDancer: good god, what a mess. I wonder if Walker ever thought of a political career before trump put the idea in his head?

      I can’t even get snarky about him because he seems like, for whatever reason, a train-wreck of a human being.

    22. 22.

      bbleh

      Gotta say, in that pic with Joe and Dr Jill and DeSantis, the Bidens looked trim and cool, and DeSantis looked like a sweaty slob.  I know it won’t hurt him with the a**hole demographic, but I’d like to think at least some of the country-clubbers are doing a lot of eye-rolling about their candidates these days.

    31. 31.

      danielx

      @Delk: ​
        I had periodontal surgery on Monday, the stitches aren’t out and it doesn’t feel good at all. Two separate sections of stitches, upper jaw and palate, and as experiences go I can’t recommend it.

    33. 33.

      kindness

      @Scout211:  That’s the People’s Republic of California.  And if the Supreme Court keeps throwing the Opus Dei slop at us it may end up being Washington/Oregon/California Democratic Republic.  Let the State of Jefferson supporters move to northern Idaho if that’s what they want to live like.

    36. 36.

      jonas

      So what is it? Biden is a foul-mouthed mofo who tells it like it is and doesn’t care who gets the vapors from it? Or a doddering Alzheimers patient who doesn’t know what time it is or what country he’s in? It’s kind of hard to be both.

