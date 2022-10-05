Before we start, here is actual footage of me as soon as Yom Kippur ended:

I was not planning on returning until tomorrow evening, however, a few of you have reached out to ask what is going on with the reports about armored vehicles from Russia’s nuclear forces being on the move. Apparently, some of the self declared OSINT people on social media – both those using their own names and those using pseudonyms – got a hold of some imagery, decided the trucks were from Russia’s 12th GUMO, which is the unit that provides security for Russia’s nuclear arsenal, and off to the races they went. Fortunately for you all I know who to check to see what is really going on.

Bill Moon is a non-resident fellow at the Stimson Center and he is quote tweeting Matt Korda of the Federation of American Scientists:

If these are 12th GUMO response force assets, it would indicate a desperate need for weaponry. It could mean Russia is reducing/suspending regularly scheduled warhead maint. shipments. Response forces are stationed along routes, not regularly part of convoys-CTR equipped convoys. https://t.co/OPPPQcnIzI — Bill Moon (@WilliamMMoon) October 5, 2022

Here’s Korda’s two tweet thread:

Always willing to be wrong of course, but the implication that “Russia is moving warheads to Ukraine” is a *very* strong claim and at this stage the available evidence doesn’t back it up. — Matt Korda (@mattkorda) October 3, 2022

Here’s Mark Galeotti of RUSI quote tweeting Jeffrey Lewis from the Middlebury Institute who is responding to the same tweet that Korda was. Lewis is one of the top non-proliferation subject matter experts around.

A useful corrective from @ArmsControlWonk to the rather breathless 'Putin's nuclear convoy' stories – there's no reason to think these necessarily are 12th GUMO (nuke security) vehicles, there's no warhead transport car… https://t.co/QByYwXC3xk — Mark Galeotti (@MarkGaleotti) October 4, 2022

The rest of Lewis’s thread after the jump:

Some Russian armored vehicles with the Spitsa turret were spotted on a train. This is the "convoy" in question. pic.twitter.com/yYmQorRBvm — Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) October 4, 2022

Here's the problem. The same article suggested that no one really knows who will get the armored vehicles with the new turrets, how many will be produced, or whether some might be sent to fight in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/9Uwh7eplxB — Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) October 4, 2022

Also, this is not the way to transport nuclear weapons! Russia has specialized railcars for transporting nuclear weapons (see below). If we saw a train with those railcars, then we're getting warmer. But even then, Russia moves nuclear weapons around the country all the time. pic.twitter.com/4EZY4CljIt — Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) October 4, 2022

One would really need a pattern of life analysis that shows this train with these special cars left a specific place and was headed someplace unusual. Right now, the only claim I see is that this armored vehicle with this turret is a unique signature of 12 GUMO. — Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) October 4, 2022

Obligatory:

I’ll be back tomorrow night with a proper update post.

Your daily Patron!

Today is World Animal Day. If you have a pet, kiss extra today. We in Ukraine held a march for animal rights every year, and this year it will be held online. Go to https://t.co/gJkcZyrSGa to support Ukrainian animals 🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/6gyEbCoIcn — Patron (@PatronDsns) October 4, 2022

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

The caption translates as:

I love cats! #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!