War for Ukraine Day 223: Just a Brief Note Regarding the Renewed Nuclear Panic on Social Media. CHILL OUT!!!

Sound_Advice_From_Dr_Strangelove

Before we start, here is actual footage of me as soon as Yom Kippur ended:

Patrick Starfish Hungry GIF - Patrick Starfish Hungry Starving GIFs

I was not planning on returning until tomorrow evening, however, a few of you have reached out to ask what is going on with the reports about armored vehicles from Russia’s nuclear forces being on the move. Apparently, some of the self declared OSINT people on social media – both those using their own names and those using pseudonyms – got a hold of some imagery, decided the trucks were from Russia’s 12th GUMO, which is the unit that provides security for Russia’s nuclear arsenal, and off to the races they went. Fortunately for you all I know who to check to see what is really going on.

Bill Moon is a non-resident fellow at the Stimson Center and he is quote tweeting Matt Korda of the Federation of American Scientists:

Here’s Korda’s two tweet thread:

Here’s Mark Galeotti of RUSI quote tweeting Jeffrey Lewis from the Middlebury Institute who is responding to the same tweet that Korda was. Lewis is one of the top non-proliferation subject matter experts around.

The rest of Lewis’s thread after the jump:

Obligatory:

I’ll be back tomorrow night with a proper update post.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Люблю котів! #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ Amityville Horror – Scary Halloween Sound Effects – Halloween Sound Effects

The caption translates as:

I love cats! #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      Thank you for this. I tried to convince myself that it wasn’t what people were afraid it was, but part of my brain was like OR IS IT????????

      Looking forward to your update tomorrow. No need to answer tonight, but I am curious as to your thoughts about the “US says Ukraine iced Dugina” story.

    2. 2.

      N M

      The judges award you infinity points for the awesome Babylon 5 reference.  Great, underappreciated show, released before its time!

    4. 4.

      Martin

      So reading that there’s a bit of inter-office hostilities among Putin’s subordinates. Rooting for injuries.

      Adam, one thing being speculated is which bad decision Russia is chasing in Kherson – retreating back across the dam at Nova Kakhovka or retreating back across the Inhulets, which probably traps the lot of them. I’m guessing the dam is now in artillery range (not just HIMARS).

      Kherson feels like it’s going to be an absolute disaster.

    7. 7.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: Well, yes. But also a humanitarian disaster. 15K-20K Russian troops estimated to be there, with basically no way to retreat if Ukraine gets control of the dam – which is what they are racing toward. The river there is wide, and it’s getting colder. It’s going to be fight, surrender, or die of hypothermia trying to swim for it. And if Ukraine does get control of the dam, they can also just starve them out since that cuts the last of their supply lines. Russia doesn’t stand a chance here.

      Its just going to be ugly stuff.

    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … AlJazeera:

      Ukraine’s deputy chief of military intelligence, Vadym Skibitskiy, told the news website Krym.Realii that Russia had redeployed Black Sea Fleet service personnel from the Sevastopol naval base in Crimea to Novorossiysk, southern Russia, to avoid casualties, after a series of explosions.

      Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has acted as a staging area for Russian personnel and equipment, supporting the invasion of Kherson and Zaporizhia in the early days of the war.

      Ukraine has made clear it wants the peninsula back and has made devastating use of 16 US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in its September counteroffensives.

      On October 1, a lend-lease facility that speeds up the supply of US weapons came into force, and in two separate announcements, the US Department of Defense said it is sending Ukraine 22 new HIMARS rocket launchers and ammunition.

      The head of Ukrainian intelligence services predicted that after a lull for the European winter, Ukrainian forces would likely enter Crimea by the end of spring, in mid-2023. Kyrylo Budanov said Russia’s mobilisation would not present a challenge.

      “There is no need to be afraid of mobilisation. In fact, it is a gift to us. This will only speed up the process, which is already impossible to stop,” said Budanov in an interview with television channel 1+1.

      Day 224 of my 3 day war. Russian army is holding the line. It's just that the "line" keeps moving towards Russia.

      I remain a master strategist.

      — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) October 5, 2022

      Indeed.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Martin: My understanding is they’re trying to get to the Inhulets to set up a new defensive line there. Not sure they’re going to make it. I expect once the Ukrainians have the Russians with their backs to the river they’ll drop the bridge and seal the Russians off from retreat, resupply, and reinforcement.

      200 yards to safety, death was 50 yards behind…

    10. 10.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: I think there’s at least a chance that the Ukes tried for her father, and a last-minute car switch fucked that. Blowing up Dugin in Moscow would have been quite the statement. But even if they did do it, they must be pissed as hell about that leak. I suspect someone in the IC who is not partial to Ukraine, or who is annoyed at how Ukraine is not sharing much with the CIA.

    12. 12.

      Kent

      Some thoughts

      1. Any use of nuclear weapons by Russia (or any other nuclear state) will instantly vaporize the nuclear nonproliferation treaty.  Which is basically a deal between the nuclear and non-nuclear states that if the non-nuclear states promise not to build nuclear weapons then the nuclear states promise never to use them against a non-nuclear state.
      2. No nation currently benefits MORE from the nuclear nonproliferation treaty than Russia.  Because no nation has more hostile neighbors on its MASSIVE land borders than Russia that would have the potential to develop nuclear weapons.  There are at least half a dozen countries bordering Russia that would likely seek nuclear weapons if that was the only means that they had to deter Russia including all of the central Asian republics.  Basically every state on the Russian border not already a member of NATO.

      Given 1 and 2, it seems utterly irrational for Russia to contemplate first use in Ukraine.  Rational perhaps to THREATEN first use.  But to actually use nuclear weapons?  If they do so, how fast will countries like say Kazakhstan start developing nukes?  And for that matter Ukraine?

      I would also imagine one possible US, EU, and NATO response would be to utterly cut off Russia from the rest of the economic world.  Basically blockade.  Announce to the world that no trade of any kind with Russia is to be tolerated.  You either trade with the US/EU or you trade with Russia.  Not both.   Force the whole world to take sides.

    14. 14.

      sdhays

      @Martin: Not surprising considering what we know about Russia and its army, but once Ukraine started to demonstrate that they could make the two bridges over the very, very wide river virtually impassable, it was the height of folly for Russia to double down and send so many troops there. This end was almost pre-determined – if not now, then in another month or two. If you can’t supply and can’t get your people out, you’re sending them into a trap to die or surrender.

      The “strategy” seems to have been another “underpants gnomes” plan:

      1. transfer a huge number of troops and equipment across the river with no way back and virtually no reliable supply
      3. Ukrainian Army goes away and Putin remains a master strategist.

      These guys would lose a tic-tac-toe.

