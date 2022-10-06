Dad fell and broke his other hip today, being an idiot and trying to carry too much stuff while walking with a walker because there were some weeds THAT ABSOLUTELY HAD TO FUCKING DIE TODAY. So he is back in the hospital and will likely have surgery tomorrow. He told mom he feels like an absolute idiot because he knows what he did was stupid, so we have the problem diagnosed. For those of you keeping tally, this will leave dad with two reconstructed knees, two replacement hips, and we are just shy of the Steve Austin award for experimental surgery. Sadly, there is no procedure for stubborness or OCD.

He is currently “resting comfortably,” as they say, in the hospital, which is total bullshit. No one rests comfortably in the hospital because hospitals suck. They wake you up every hour to make sure you are not going to die on their watch, the food is terrible, you’re there for some reason that is causing you angst and pain, and you don’t have your pets, your spouse, or your stuff there and if you can walk anywhere your ass is hanging out because in the year of our lord 2022 they still have not come up with a fucking sensible hospital gown.

So that’s that.

In other news I gave Steve a compressed catnip ball that came today, and he licked it twice and then tucked it underneath his belly and now is roosting on it like a fucking hen. Weirdo.