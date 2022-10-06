Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Welp, Dad's in the Hospital Again

Welp, Dad’s in the Hospital Again

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: 

Dad fell and broke his other hip today, being an idiot and trying to carry too much stuff while walking with a walker because there were some weeds THAT ABSOLUTELY HAD TO FUCKING DIE TODAY. So he is back in the hospital and will likely have surgery tomorrow. He told mom he feels like an absolute idiot because he knows what he did was stupid, so we have the problem diagnosed. For those of you keeping tally, this will leave dad with two reconstructed knees, two replacement hips, and we are just shy of the Steve Austin award for experimental surgery. Sadly, there is no procedure for stubborness or OCD.

He is currently “resting comfortably,” as they say, in the hospital, which is total bullshit. No one rests comfortably in the hospital because hospitals suck. They wake you up every hour to make sure you are not going to die on their watch, the food is terrible, you’re there for some reason that is causing you angst and pain, and you don’t have your pets, your spouse, or your stuff there and if you can walk anywhere your ass is hanging out because in the year of our lord 2022 they still have not come up with a fucking sensible hospital gown.

So that’s that.

In other news I gave Steve a compressed catnip ball that came today, and he licked it twice and then tucked it underneath his belly and now is roosting on it like a fucking hen. Weirdo.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      :-(  Sorry, John.  Best of luck to the popster and all of the Coles.  Hang in there.

      Thanks for letting us know.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      David Fud

      Sorry to hear that, John.  It is seriously rough to watch our parents lose their capability and their health.  You can lecture them, but that just makes things more miserable all around, and they avoid you.  You can let them do what they are going to do anyway, and enjoy your time with them.

      Make sure you enjoy your time with them as best you can.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Emma from Miami

      My father will be released from rehab tomorrow after four days in the hospital plus two weeks in rehab for a massive pneumonia that wouldn’t let go. The rehab was spent in one of the most impressive facilities in Miami, where I swear his every whim was catered to. So by the fifth day, of course, he wanted to come home.

      Typical? Not so much. By the sixth day it was clear he was descending into dementia. So far a mild confusion but it’s clear it’s going to get worse and there is no better. We will have to take care of him at home because good memory care places are so expensive that there is no way we could get him into one. So, technically, I will be taking care of my father for the next however many years with some help — thank God he has decent insurance — but it’s like girding myself for a slow death march.

      I hope your dad recovers quickly and well, Cole.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      I may have told this before, but a gal I went to HS with was working on her feet at her job and suddenly felt a sharp pain in her hip. But she didn’t fall. She went to her doc and they said she probably just strained something* and gave her some pain pills. It took them 3 days to finally take an X-ray and find out that she was continuing to go to work on a broken hip! Grr…

      IOW, the hip may have broken before the fall rather than the other way around, and may not have had much to do with what he was doing at the time.

      Hang in there.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      * – yet another example of women’s complaints not being taken seriously by the medical profession. Grr…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Wombat Probability Cloud

      …taking a break from chuckling at your colorful description to wish your dad a quick recovery. I trust you and family will see him through this as quickly as possible, with non-stop ribbing.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ksmiami

      Hope your dad feels better and enjoys life as a bionic man. My 91 yr old dad still climbs on fucking ladders even though the family BEGS him not to and Mom has threatened to not care for him if he survives a fall due to being completely stupid – so yes I get you. Good luck w everything.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      To Dad Cole, in case you are disobeying the nurses and reading your son’s blog on your phone at 11:30 at night instead of going to sleep so they can wake you up at 3:00am to ask how you’re feeling:

      GET WELL SOON!!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      I feel you. My uncle got carted off to the ER (and now ICU) yesterday Bacterial infection, leading to heart problems. He is, according to the latest updates, ‘cogent’, which is an improvement over yesterday, but it’s going to be a long road to recovery and it’s not yet clear what exactly ¡recovery’ will mean.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Eric S.

      Well wishes for Dad Cole.

      I moved my father into the in-law unit off my building in July. It is challenging, seriously challenging, dealing with declining parents.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betsy

      My whole family spent months in the hospital this summer after our giant wreck and everything you said about being in a hospital is 💯 %

      Also with you on the stress of seeing elderly parents go walking around in the yard because of what MUST be done.

      Sometimes at night.  When it’s baby copperhead season.

      Healing thoughts to your dad.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      @Emma from Miami: I’m sorry.  It’s hard.  Several of us here have been in similar situations.

      If the change in his behavior is sudden, get him checked out for a possible UTI.  Also, some medications can cause weird, unexpected reactions.

      Bodies are complicated, and people metabolize things differently as they age (and stuff can build up because kidneys don’t work as well as we get older). It’s a puzzle to try to figure things out and do what’s best (and “best” often means “adequate” given the myriad bad alternatives).

      Hang in there, take care of yourself, and know that you are helping and being a good person even when you feel like it’s never enough.

      Good luck!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Emma from Miami

      @Another Scott: Thank you. Both his system and his meds were checked out at the hospital because they couldn’t figure out why the pneumonia was so persistent. My father is simply following the pattern of males in his family: if they survive past 80, they slide into dementia. And die between 90 and 92.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      randy khan

      Men!  We’re impossible.

      Hoping your father has a swift recovery and gets out of the hospital soon so he can have real food.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @dmsilev:

      Oh no. Best wishes for your uncle.

      The wonderful cartoonist Sandra Boynton (she’s the one who came up with “Hippo birdy two ewes” and “Wee fish ewe a mare egrets moose”) once released a birthday card whose greeting I have never forgotten:

      First you shuffle, then you stoop.
      Growing old is pigeon poop.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Sorry hear that Cole, that sucks.

      OTOH, at this point you’ve earned the right to spray Dad Cole with water in the face when you need to stop future misbehavior. I mean it works for cats. 😁

      Reply
    21. 21.

      sab

      @randy khan: Yes you men are impossible.

      Husband two months after back surgery (where he almost died from infection) wanted to mow the flat part of the lawn to test out the new electric mower. I said no, but his neurosurgeon and the nurse over-ruled me. The self-propelled mower almost climbed a phone pole.

      Front yard looks nice and spouse has been in a lot of pain ever since. Muscles just aren’t recovered yet.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      oldster

      @Emma from Miami:

      You and the docs on the scene know best, but I had the same reaction as Another Scott: several other conditions like UTIs and dehydration can cause transient dementia.

      @John Cole:

      I broke my hip two years ago, and was amazed at how easy the surgery was and how well the replacement worked. Sure, the PT was hard sometimes, but I kept reminding myself: in the history of the entire universe, there has never been a more fortunate time to have a broken hip. A hundred years ago, I would never have walked again without a limp. Ten thousand years ago, I would have been dead in a few days or weeks. Now, I was the beneficiary of thousands of years of thoughtful painstaking scientists, doctors, metallurgists, potters, chemists, and physicists all working together to deliver this bionic miracle that allows me to walk again.  And the last two years have only improved the improvements.

      Also, don’t strangle him. The satisfaction would be brief, if intense, and you’d come to regret it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Joy in FL

      Best wishes for everything to go well for Mr. Cole, Sr.

      @oldster Your post at #23 is so helpful. It’s true about a lot of things. How you expressed it really helped me.  Thanks.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      West of the Rockies

      I don’t despise hospital food, probably because it reminds me of my late mother’s cooking.  She made a handful of solid dishes, but most things were bland and mushy.  Don’t think I had vegetables that weren’t out of a can until my dad took over cooking.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Tenar Arha

      Best wishes to your father for his smooth uneventful recovery. Hopefully he’ll soon be doing bridges and side stepping with a rubber band around his calves, or whatever the hip replacement equivalent happens to be. 

      Reply

