it is pretty wild to see somebody finally stop nibbling around the edges on criminal justice reform and take a big bite out of the middle https://t.co/dm67EYLldG — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 6, 2022

Now this puts the Repubs in the position of either agreeing w Biden or taking another political horrible position. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 6, 2022





Trump’s response could be a big deal. He could essentially agree w Biden & it would pretty much wipe away weed as a wedge issue. But it’s pretty tough for him to not oppose Biden on everything BTW, big investor in Blake Masters, JD Vance, & legalizing & selling weed: Peter Thiel — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 6, 2022

I’m just gonna say this again: A lot of people on Twitter are looking at Biden’s soaring approval numbers, seeing that the election is eight weeks away, and insisting “now is the time to legalize pot.” Those people are wrong. *October* is the time to legalize pot. pic.twitter.com/KtpNnsCrUO — dave karpf (@davekarpf) September 15, 2022

By Rand Paul — Jack Thompson (@jackethomp) October 6, 2022

not even seeing lukewarm outraged takes on the timeline from the most rabid MAGA pundits about biden pardoning weed possessions, which really tells you everything there is to say about what an absolute travesty of justice the laws that put them in prison are in the first place — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 6, 2022

oh please, get the court to 5-4 keeping marijuana illegal. fucking do it you fascist dorks, let’s redline the loss of legitimacy for that institution. https://t.co/zMIIcP7k54 — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) October 6, 2022

This is utter bullshit. Josh’s has no idea what he’s saying. I’ve never seen a federal case pleaded down from possession with intent to distribute (let alone a violent crime) to simple possession. Federal plea bargain guidelines would prevent it without high-level approval. /1 pic.twitter.com/wiIeNETJLP — IfHatHadHappened (@Popehat) October 6, 2022

