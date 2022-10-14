First, you have to go read Trump’s official response to the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6. It’s definitely as bad as you would expect it to be, filled with Randomly capitalized Words. Complete with his stupid little seal.

Second, he actually said one thing I agree with:

We have a two-tier system of Justice in the United States that cannot be allowed to continue.

Third, does anyone thing that any of his attorneys had anything to do with writing his response?

Open thread.