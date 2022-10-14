Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Unhinged

First, you have to go read Trump’s official response to the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6.  It’s definitely as bad as you would expect it to be, filled with Randomly capitalized Words.  Complete with his stupid little seal.

Unhinged

Second, he actually said one thing I agree with:

We have a two-tier system of Justice in the United States that cannot be allowed to continue.

Third, does anyone thing that any of his attorneys had anything to do with writing his response?

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Sorry, I am definitely not getting out of the boat on this one. I was hoping that while writing it, he’d get so enraged that his brain would just melt and all this could be over and done with

      (ETA: Since they apparently annoy the absolute shit out of some people on this here blog, I have removed the emojis from my nym. Don’t say I never did anything for you!!!)

    2. 2.

      Mike in NC

      Will always be profoundly disappointed that the Fat Orange Clown and his rotten family didn’t get the Mussolini treatment.

    4. 4.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Yeah, I won’t read it. But I’m going to just assume that what’s really driving him even crazier is that the testimonies are bringing him back to that place in time when he knew, and had admitted to himself and others, that he’d LOST like a bloated orange LOSER BOY.

    6. 6.

      The Moar You Know

      There’s no way he has either the patience or focus to write anything that long.

      And yeah, it’s a grab bag of lunacy, but just about half of all American voters believe it to be true.  I don’t even have the slightest idea how to fix that.

    9. 9.

      Spanky

      @Mike in NC: Mussolini got the Mussolini treatment because his leadership resulted in an invading army sweeping through Italy, laying waste to town and countryside.

      We’re fortunately not there.Yet.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      @Alison Rose: What? There are bullies here on balloon-juice?

      I say do whatever you want Alison. Add the emojis back in if you like them.

      I’m with you on not reading any screed that TFG posts. It would not be healthy for me to take that deep dive into his crazy talk.

    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Chief Oshkosh: I wonder if he actually watches the hearings. ??

      Knowing that everyone heard that you pleaded with your chief of staff to [somehow] make sure that no one knows you lost the election has got to be humiliation squared.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Moar You Know

      So who do you think wrote that?

      @WaterGirl: either some of his more incompetent lawyers or the IRA out of St. Petersburg.  Or both.  Or some other entity entirely.  It doesn’t really matter.  A guy who won’t read a one-page bulletin will not sit and write one.

    14. 14.

      Ann Marie

      @Mike in NC: Me too, at first, but now I think seeing him in a jumpsuit that matches the color of his face, trapped in a tiny prison cell, no access to a phone or computer, and taking orders from other people (preferably other people of color) for the rest of his life, while he fades into irrelevance, would be just as satisfying.  But I’m not placing any big bets on that happening either.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trnc

      @Chief Oshkosh: Yeah, I won’t read it. But I’m going to just assume that what’s really driving him even crazier is that the testimonies are bringing him back to that place in time when he knew, and had admitted to himself and others, that he’d LOST like a bloated orange LOSER BOY.

      And on that note, since his supporters are immune to logic and reason, calling them losers with a losing pissant candidate is probably the most satisfying thing we can do. Try to determine if they’re armed first, though.

    18. 18.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      He might not have written it, but I could see him dictating a rant that takes up 12 pages once someone else cleans it up.

      (I haven’t read it myself. I have no interest in anything he has to say.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Martin

      Live hearing in prime time on Fri Oct 28, under oath. Congress will enforce their own subpoena, not leaving it to DOJ. Every other nation would expel someone who attempted a coup, compelling him to testify is the minimum that needs to happen. He’s welcome to plead the 5th nonstop for 3 hours, but that needs to happen on live TV in front of a full congressional committee, not recorded in some conference room, not a set of written answers.

      It is completely madness that this is allowed to continue. Policies aren’t that important. Implementing them is.

    20. 20.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @The Moar You Know:  I see I’m not the only one with this idea.  For contrast, his lawyers’ submission to the Supreme Court was 294 pages long. Perhaps they are paid by the page.

      Whereas the Court’s response was a single line.  Ahhh.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      karen marie

      I don’t remember who but this morning someone posted the metadata from Trump’s “PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY” letter, and Natalie Harp‘s name is in there.  Whether she drafted the letter, helped to draft it or was only tasked with creating the PDF is anyone’s guess.

    22. 22.

      Leto

      So I clicked the link, saw it was 14 pages, said “F that”, and moved on with my life. I’m sure his “response” is basically the equivalent of a Jackson Pollack painting, if it was done in all fecal matter.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      trnc

      @The Moar You Know: There’s no way he has either the patience or focus to write anything that long.

      I skimmed it. It’s padded with pictures and a lot of white space, but the dead giveway that someone else wrote it is complete sentences. Including all the long-debunked claims of fraud made by complete psychos was a nice touch, though.

    27. 27.

      Scout211

      So much winning with this guy. Of all the bad things that were publicized yesterday, I think the former White House staff person who admitted they moved boxes of documents at Mar-a-lago after the DOJ demanded that they be returned was a big loss for him. Plus, there is video proof that it happened.

      And then there is Letitia James getting wind of his company trying to move assets to a “new” company in another state.  Oh, and yeah, there’s the rejection by SCOTUS to vacate the 11th circuit decision.

      So much winning.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      HumboldtBlue

      Seeing as though we’re talking lawyers and legal stuff I’m gonna bang the drum for The Extraordinary Attorney Woo, an absolute gem of a show featuring a young Korean lawyer and Asperger’s genius as she negotiates her way through a society that thinks she’s a moron and unfit for social settings much less a courtroom.

      The lead actor is brilliant, bringing to life a character of immense personality and charm. There are some pat plot lines and the music is pretty terrible, but that’s more than made up for by Woo-Young-Woo, whose charm, smarts and immense and near-perfect memory make for a fun, sad, odd and utterly riveting story.

    31. 31.

      Dangerman

      @Leto: My rationale for not reading it is similar. 14 pages? NFW. Reading anything from TFG is like People Magazine articles; anything that can’t be read during the average toilet visit isn’t getting read.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      trnc

      @WaterGirl:

      DT won’t build a presidential library, but you can bet someone will create a mock one complete with torn papers all over the place, random screaming and a cafe that only servers burnt hamburgers.

    33. 33.

      Geminid

      @Alison Rose: Emojis don’t bother me. It’s a fairly trivial matter, but I suggest putting them back up, on a general principle of not giving squeaky wheels grease. They’ll just squeak about other things anyway.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      AnthroBabe

      First page and my academic editor voice came on: I specifically tell students DO NOT WRITE HOW YOU SPEAK unless it is a particular type of writing (I deal in scientific writing)

      Cringeworthy

    35. 35.

      Kropacetic

      @trnc: He already has merch shops run by his cult everywhere. One is a mile from my house and I have to walk by it to get into my favorite Japanese spot. Sigh.

      Reply
      WaterGirl

      @trnc: There will be a room set up to mimic the classified documents strewn all over the floor.

      Some grade school kid could surely reproduce the table of cold burgers and fries for that sports team as a science project.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Alison Rose: ​
       It surprised (and interested) me to learn recently that text-to-voice translation software (for blind and visually impaired users of social media) speaks a description of every emoji in full, each time one appears.

      Actually it’s pretty fabulous that there’s technology to make the the internet more accessible! Alas for the emojis, though – poor little lorn critturs :)

    45. 45.

      trollhattan

      I would listen to Nicola Sturgeon read the Edinburgh phone book, but this is even better.

      Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a general election, saying Ms Truss is “unfit to hold the office of prime minister”

      Tick fookin’ tock, Truss lady.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Rocks

      I hear a lot of talk about wishing he would die.  Given that he’s responsible for the current crop of Republican senatorial candidates, whose collective lunacy is improving our chances of keeping and expanding our Senate majority, I’m hoping he sticks around to apply his coup de gras anti-Midas touch to the Republican Party.

    48. 48.

      trollhattan

      No Some soup for you!

      One of Van Gogh’s famous Sunflowers paintings has been cleaned and is back on display, after climate activists threw tins of what appeared to be tomato soup over it. London’s National Gallery confirmed it is now back in place, about six hours after the soup incident.

      Footage showed two people in Just Stop Oil T-shirts opening tins and throwing the contents on the masterpiece before gluing their hands to the wall. Two people were arrested.

      The gallery said earlier the painting was covered by glass and therefore not damaged. A statement from the Trafalgar Square venue said: “At just after 11am this morning two people entered Room 43 of the National Gallery.

      “The pair appeared to glue themselves to the wall adjacent to Van Gogh’s Sunflowers (1888). They also threw a red substance – what appears to be tomato soup – over the painting.

      “The room was cleared of visitors and police were called. Officers are now on the scene.

      “There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.”

      Changing opinions, one at a time. Or perhaps not.

    49. 49.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Speaking of whether actions finally having consequences, I’m seeing a fair amount of legal commentary (it’s a great market for legal experts on TV these days) that despite his boasting, Alex Jones is going to be wrung dry monetarily by the billion-dollar judgment. There’s a whole industry of companies that buy judgments (so first of all the plaintiffs do indeed see their money) and then use an army of specialized investigators, lawyers and accountants to find all the places the defendant tried to hide their money.

      George Conway opined that Info Wars is basically dead, because any revenue they ever get again will go into the debt.

    51. 51.

      trollhattan

      One’s faith in the Secret Service is further eroded. Holy fuckballs.

      October 14, 2022 at 4:14 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      “The Jan. 6 Capitol riot investigative committee has obtained records showing that a member of the Secret Service’s protective intelligence division had multiple phone calls in 2020 with members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group,” NBC News reports.

      “The U.S. House committee asked the agency for records of all contacts with the Oath Keepers.”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JPL

      Big debate in GA tonight.  My bet is Herschel mentioning god at least thirty times.   Herschel’s what are the names of your children?  Christian, god 1, god 2 and god 3   Herschel how old are they, in order to protect their privacy, I’d rather not say.

    56. 56.

      Leto

      @WaterGirl: there are a lot of pictures after the 5th page and I just laughed. Ofc there will be visual aides. He’s a child.

      @Dangerman: agreed. At least with People, there’s some entertainment. This thing? Might as well flush it with the rest of the memos.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Tony G

      @Mike in NC: Well, Mussolini wasn’t killed until the day after Hitler killed himself, less than two weeks before the surrender of Germany.  Until then, he had his supporters, as does Trump.  The Trump cult is the real problem.  They (like the supporters of The Confederate States of America) will be with us, making this country a worse place than it has to be, for a long time.

    58. 58.

      Tony G

      @JPL: I’m still convinced that the Georgia GOP nominated Herschel Walker because he embodies all the worst stereotypes of Black men.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Kay

      Tulsi Gabbard and Joe Rogan telling people that there are litter boxes in public schools:

      Ari Drennen 

      Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, telling on herself while using an invented anecdote about students who identify as furries being allowed to use litter boxes to spread fear about schools: “when you don’t believe in truth…there are no boundaries anymore.”

      Dumb and lazy Joe Rogan just shakes his head sadly as she spouts this bullshit, btw, this somehow counts as an “interview”. She spouts nonsense, he agrees with all of it.

    60. 60.

      Kropacetic

      @Tony G: The Trump cult is the real problem.  They (like the supporters of The Confederate States of America) will be with us, making this country a worse place than it has to be, for a long time.

      As though they were different people…

      Even here in the North, the Trumpy folks I know tend to be, at a minimum, Confederate apologists.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Leto

      @trollhattan: combine that with the protestors who chained themselves to grocery store (Tesco and Waitrose) milk areas, and these people sure are making their causes sympathetic.

    64. 64.

      ian

      Despite very poor television ratings, the Unselect Committee has perpetuated a
      Show Trial the likes of which this Country has never seen before.

      It was the biggest show trial of all time!  No one watched it!

      I think he spoke into a voice to text application and made some poor 19 year old intern type it, then went through the text and capitalized the things that he wanted.  I don’t believe he took the time to type this himself, but there is no one else on earth that capitalizes shit the way he does.

      Gauging the room here: do we think he has a ghost writer that can do that for him?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JanieM

      From the link in WG’s OP:

      This memo is being written to express our anger, disappointment, and complaint…

      “Our”? And signed by only one name. So is that the royal we, the editorial we, or the omnipotent deity’s we?

      I agree that Clickbait can’t possibly have written it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he dictated the gist and a lot of the breathless vocabulary, and some hapless ghostwriter turned his ranting drivel into sentences that he then glanced at and approved.

    67. 67.

      NotMax

      First, you have to go read Trump’s official response to the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6.

      Going full Bartleby on this request.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      SpaceUnit

      If TFG ever testifies before the Jan 6th Committee I don’t think I could actually watch.  I’ve heard him talk enough to last a lifetime.  Listening to him just makes you dumber.  It would be pointless.

    69. 69.

      topclimber

      @Kay: Please, tell me that there is some school, somewhere, where a cat-crazed principal allows such things. Otherwise I have to ask, however sadly, WTF is wrong with Tulsi GlibTard?

      ETA: Valid counterpoint: Cats have been grooming humans to do their bidding since the Great Pyramid was a gleam in Khufu’s eye.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      martha

      @Kay: Every time I read this BS I get angrier. My sister is a retired 2nd grade teacher in the Sacramento area and they put at least 1 waste basket with kitty litter in each classroom after a series of classroom lockdowns where the kiddos were peeing their pants. This was at least 7-8 years ago. And I live in Jefferson County Colorado, a mile or so from Columbine HS. They put them in their classrooms around the same time, for the same reason.

    73. 73.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I read quite a bit about her when she in the D primary because I disliked and distrusted her immediately. She’s always had regressive “social issue” views which she briefly tried to paper over with liberal slogans – backing “Medicare for All”, etc.

      This is who she really is. The former persona was very short lived.

      But Jesus. The litter box bullshit? They both should be embarrassed.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      JoyceH

      ” does anyone thing that any of his attorneys had anything to do with writing his response?”

      NO lawyer had anything to do with this deranged screed. The competent lawyers still involved have thrown up their hands and said to one another in resignation, “what can you do?” The other type of lawyers would have tried to do an edit to make it sound less like something composed by a lunatic. I doubt if Trump allowed any lawyer to even look at this – it was Trump and at most some devotee who shares his pathologies.

    76. 76.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL: I will be watching and there will be one post – for GA and WI. Debates start at 7pm and 8pm Eastern respectively.  Hoping folks will watch together.  Sometimes that’s the only way I can get through these things – without spontaneously combusting – is watching and reading a BJ thread.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      WaterGirl

      @Leto:

      there are a lot of pictures after the 5th page and I just laughed. Ofc there will be visual aides. He’s a child.

      I took that as a way to calm Trump down.  Look at all the crowds at your rallies?  Why do we even vote when we an just compare crowd sizes? :-)

    78. 78.

      Kay

      @martha:

      That’s funny you should mention that because some news org just did an elaborate search for how this Right wing conspiracy theory started and they settled on just what you wrote- thata school had some emergency toilet for school shooter lockdowns.

      Joe Rogan and his guests are just standard far Right boilerplate. They mimic exactly what Fox is promoting on any given week.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Tony Jay

      @MattF:

      Did the first sentence go –

      The Oval Office was an hour into Friday night frolics and interns cheered when the stripper dressed as Bannon unbuttoned shirt number three, but the door to the President’s TV room remained stubbornly closed and Rudi was stuck killing time making Pence eat raw chillies while Lindsey held his arms and giggled every time Indiana’s finest sobbed for Mother”?

      Because that’s perfectly understandable.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      MattF

      @Kay: There are certain RW memes, like Kenyan Obama, that everyone knows is a lie. They are propagated because they infuriate us libtards. My free and probably pointless advice is to let it go.

    86. 86.

      Geminid

      @topclimber: Gabbard is an opportunist. Conservative billionaires will be happy to make a space for an ex-Democrat who might peel off voters from the party. She has the elements of a good third party or independent candidate, and they could use one in 2024.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      martha

      @Kay: My poor sister had to use it during one lockdown, even though it was humiliating…a five hour lockdown will do that to you. In her school’s case, it wasn’t ever an active shooter situation in the school, but people with guns, criminals etc. in the neighborhood. That school was one of the old fashioned ones in CA where the hallways were outside, so she and her kids couldn’t even creep to a toilet. ARGH. The local NBC affiliate here reported on this situation post-Columbine several years ago. People got it then and understand the reason for it now, if they aren’t insane assholes.

    90. 90.

      Jeffro

      @Martin:Every other nation would expel someone who attempted a coup

      Every other nation would have fixed this in the early morning hours of January 7th, first with pitchforks and torches, and then with a good length of rope.

      I’m sorry but it’s just true.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Kay

      @MattF:

      I get really tired of rich and powerful people like Joe Rogan and Tulsi Gabbard attacking public schools. I’m sick of it. Can’t they find some other US institution to grift off of?

      Or, get a fucking real job. What is it that “Tulsi Gabbard” DOES at this point? I’m mystified how all these Right wing grifters seem to be so fat and happy with no apparent source of income. Where does the money come from?

    95. 95.

      dm

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: It’s only three pages long, followed by a few pages of photographs, followed by cut-and-paste précis of several conspiracy theories (lacking random capitalization, so written by someone else).

      Read the first paragraph.  It could only be improved by being composed in letters cut out of magazines.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      JaneE

      A majority of  people in our country do not say the election was dishonest.  Claiming that is the same as admitting that you only consider Republicans to be people who matter.

      And do those “crowd” pictures look really strange to anyone but me?  I thought I was looking at Christmas trees for a second.

    99. 99.

      Geminid

      @Steeplejack: Yes, that is true. But no one needs to pie this commenter. If obnoxious commenters want to sneak around the filter, they will eventually be pied for good, I think

      Reply
    104. 104.

      WaterGirl

      @dm:

       It could only be improved by being composed in letters cut out of magazines.

      I actually started to reference a kidnapper’s ransom note with letters cut out of magazines – as the only thing Trump’s letter was missing.

      Obviously he is not allowed to have pointy scissors.

    105. 105.

      Anyway

      @Alison Rose:

      (ETA: Since they apparently annoy the absolute shit out of some people on this here blog, I have removed the emojis from my nym. Don’t say I never did anything for you!!!)

      Aww, I liked your UA emojis. They made me smile.

