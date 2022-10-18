On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

[Another OTR submission of a 10-day trek along the Tsavo & Galana Rivers in southern Kenya.]

Our guide has been running these walking safaris for 40 years, so would share amazing stories over dinner each night. One of my favorites was his description of Bill Woodley (an early Tsavo East Warden instrumental in removing elephant poachers from the park, sometimes by dropping grenades from his airplane) and Woodley’s role in getting permission for the safari outfit to hike through the parks. We saw no one on our daily treks and only a vehicle or two total across all the evening drives. Thus most animals were not inured to having vehicles and people milling about unlike Maasi Mara (which was lovely in its own way).