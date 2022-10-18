Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – way2blue – TSAVO NAT'L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [5 of 8]

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

way2blue

[Another OTR submission of a 10-day trek along the Tsavo & Galana Rivers in southern Kenya.]

Our guide has been running these walking safaris for 40 years, so would share amazing stories over dinner each night. One of my favorites was his description of Bill Woodley (an early Tsavo East Warden instrumental in removing elephant poachers from the park, sometimes by dropping grenades from his airplane) and Woodley’s role in getting permission for the safari outfit to hike through the parks. We saw no one on our daily treks and only a vehicle or two total across all the evening drives. Thus most animals were not inured to having vehicles and people milling about unlike Maasi Mara (which was lovely in its own way).

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [5 of 8] 7
EVENING DRIVE / EIPYA CHAPEYU CAMP.

If you look carefully you’ll notice an impala carcass hanging from the left side of the tree.  Pulled up there by a leopard to secure its meal away from hyenas…

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [5 of 8] 6
EVENING DRIVE / EIPYA CHAPEYU CAMP.

Closer view.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [5 of 8] 5
EVENING DRIVE / EIPYA CHAPEYU CAMP.

During the evening drive we saw a herd of Cape Buffalo, an egret, Red Billed Quilia (my favorite), Helmeted Guinea Fowl, and an African Hawk Eagle (our driver, Simon, was great with birds).  We then came across some elephant ‘children’ who’d been having fun in a watering hole.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [5 of 8] 4
EVENING DRIVE / EIPYA CHAPEYU CAMP.

And didn’t appreciate being rousted.

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [5 of 8] 3
EVENING DRIVE / EIPYA CHAPEYU CAMP.

So there!

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [5 of 8] 2
GALANA RIVER.

Early morning view upriver.  Open, dry landscape with palm trees along the river.  Saw many elephant groups while on foot in defensive posture with ears out facing us, and trunk up to listen & smell…

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [5 of 8] 1
GALANA RIVER.

View downriver.  The river now is quite wide and fairly deep, with lots of elongate bars to stumble over…

On The Road - way2blue - TSAVO NAT’L PARKS, KENYA IN JULY [5 of 8]
EVENING DRIVE / EIPYA CHAPEYU CAMP.

Definitely Harry Potter trees.  At sunset.

