Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

He really is that stupid.

Republicans in disarray!

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

Battle won, war still ongoing.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

You are here: Home / Music / Readership Capture Dawn Open Thread: Musical Notes

Readership Capture Dawn Open Thread: Musical Notes

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: ,

Because I keep meaning to share these snippets with you, but there’s always too much serious news

The induction ceremony will be held Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It will stream live on Disney+ with an airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

Those music acts nominated this year but didn’t make the cut included Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, the late Sinéad O’Connor, soul-pop singer Sade, Britpoppers Oasis, hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim and alt-rockers Jane’s Addiction.

I hope Cher shows up for that event, because last December…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 3Sice
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soapdish
  • Splitting Image
  • TBone

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Betty Cracker

      It’s good to see the Wilson sisters back together after their recent estrangement, which is alluded to in the linked AP article:

      “We can take any kind of turbulence, me and Ann, and we’ve always been OK together,” she says. “We’re still steering the ship and happy to do it together. So we’re tight.”

      My sister and I are like that. We can’t stay mad at each other more than an hour or so.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Splitting Image

      Dreamboat Annie is one of the best albums of the 1970s.

      I still think it’s funny that they wrote the song “Barracuda” about a jackass promoter who published a scurrilous rumour about the two of them, and Sarah Palin came along years later and decided that this would be a dandy anthem for herself.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Soapdish

      I know it gets on the nerves of the LGM folks, but I can name a hell of a lot more Foreigner tunes than I can Warren Zevon tunes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      There are plenty of Foreigner-level bands in the Rock & Roll HoF already. Cleveland is where it belongs.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TBone

      OT but really huge good news if true!

      Scientists at UC Riverside have demonstrated a new, RNA-based vaccine strategy that is effective against any strain of a virus and can be used safely even by babies or the immunocompromised.

      https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2024/04/15/vaccine-breakthrough-means-no-more-chasing-strains

      Additionally, the researchers say there is little chance of a virus mutating to avoid this vaccination strategy. “Viruses may mutate in regions not targeted by traditional vaccines. However, we are targeting their whole genome with thousands of small RNAs. They cannot escape this,” Hai said.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: I doubt it. Wikipedia strongly implies that heavy lobbying by the Cleveland business community, especially combined with their pledge to put up $65M towards construction of the HoF, was the main incentive for choosing Cleveland.

      Also, Huey Lewis’ song mentions a whole string of cities besides Cleveland.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Soapdish:

      I know it gets on the nerves of the LGM folks…

      Always a plus.  Liking Zevon is an essential element of being an Insufferable Music Snob which personality wise is in keeping with that crowd.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @TBone:

      Sounds very promising! And even better news for needle-phobic people like me:

      Their flu vaccine will also likely be delivered in the form of a spray, as many people have an aversion to needles. “Respiratory infections move through the nose, so a spray might be an easier delivery system,” Hai said.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @TBone: In other big vaccine news: ‘Real hope’ for cancer cure as personal mRNA vaccine for melanoma trialled

      The vaccine is an individualised neoantigen therapy. It is designed to trigger the immune system so it can fight back against a patient’s specific type of cancer and tumour. Known as mRNA-4157 (V940), the vaccine targets tumour neoantigens, which are expressed by tumours in a particular patient. These are markers on the tumour that can potentially be recognised by the immune system. The jab carries coding for up to 34 neoantigens and activates an anti-tumour immune response based on the unique mutations in a patient’s cancer.

      To personalise it, a sample of tumour is removed during the patient’s surgery, followed by DNA sequencing and the use of artificial intelligence. The result is a custom-built anti-cancer jab that is specific to the patient’s tumour.

      “This is very much an individualised therapy and it’s far cleverer in some senses than a vaccine,” said Shaw. “It is absolutely custom-built for the patient – you couldn’t give this to the next patient in the line because you wouldn’t expect it to work. They may have some shared new antigens, but they’re likely to have their own very individual new antigens that are important to their tumour and so, therefore, it is truly personalised.”

      The ultimate aim to permanently cure patients of their cancer, Shaw said. “I think there is a real hope that these will be the gamechangers in immunotherapy,” she said.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @lowtechcyclist:

      There are plenty of Foreigner-level bands in the Rock & Roll HoF already.

      The R&RHOF is pretty much all about Foreigner-level bands.  I don’t say that as a slam the way a lot of people do.  I’m no real big Foreigner fan (they haven’t aged well to me) but they’re pretty much a poster child for the Hall so I’m surprised it’s been this long for them to get in.

      Ann Wilson has a helluva set of pipes (I met her once in 2000 when she was part of a Beatles tribute tour “A Walk Down Abbey Road”) but if you want to see an incredible cover of ‘Barracuda’, this one at the MTV 2007 “Rock Honors” show will blow you away.  Gretchen Wilson (country) and Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains):

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqQkECIn738

      Reply
    23. 23.

      3Sice

      Lou Gramm, Paul Rodgers, Foreigner, Bad Company, solo, super group, or replacement vocalist?

      I can’t always tell, but without them, “classic rock” loses half of its playlist.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Heh. At my age I think I can skip that vaccine. As long as I stay away from the Villages, which I don’t think will be a problem for me.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.