way2blue

[Another OTR submission of a 10-day trek along the Tsavo & Galana Rivers in southern Kenya.]

Our final camp under palm trees was one that was reserved for the safari outfit. Very windy. Various predators would come around each of the camps during the night. So when a fellow hiker asked the chances of surviving the night if they slept outside their tent—the answer was 50%. We were instructed to keep our tents zipped up a night to prevent lions from entering. And to look around first—if we needed to go out of the tent to ‘relieve’ ourselves in the night. A bit spooky…