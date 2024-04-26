President Biden is leading an economic boom, reducing the federal deficit, and delivering on infrastructure. Trump still thinks windmills cause cancer, advocates injecting yourself with bleach, and threatens to cut Social Security and Medicare. One's a leader, one's a loser. pic.twitter.com/lQdM2cNhkL — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 26, 2024

On Monday, I'm hitting the road to make sure all Americans know: President Biden and I are investing in you. We are building an economy where every person has the opportunity to thrive. I'll see you soon in Atlanta, Detroit, and across our nation. pic.twitter.com/4d0z9Bn2Ej — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 25, 2024

.?@VP? Harris thanks ?@KimKardashian? at the White House on Thursday for advocacy on criminal justice reform and the power of redemption. (h/t ?@TrevorNews?) pic.twitter.com/CsvqnWPqID — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) April 25, 2024

Lawrence: There is no cause for alarm in any of this… as long as Joe Biden is re-elected pic.twitter.com/SuXd86CgMX — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2024

Concerning our failed SC(R)OTUS:

To be clear, I still think SCOTUS will issue a considered decision on this case. By which I mean a decision carefully tailored to prevent any possibility of Trump being tried before the election but without limiting Trump's ability to indict and try Joe Biden next year. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 25, 2024





Raskin: Well, they're politicians who are not even subject to popular election, unlike me. They should move the supreme court over to the RNC headquarters, because they're acting like a bunch of partisan operatives pic.twitter.com/t0Pjz21QPT — Acyn (@Acyn) April 25, 2024

In other words: How will presidents be comfortable breaking laws if they don’t have absolute immunity from prosecution? https://t.co/JcDmL8FrOm — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 25, 2024

Can’t read the cartoonist’s name (dammit), but Justice Ketanji is thinking I might be overdressed…

This BOGUS SCOTUS will overturn the election results if given the chance. The Roberts SCOTUS is a clear & present danger to Democracy & America pic.twitter.com/fKxzdasNiB — The Resistor Sister®??????? (@the_resistor) April 26, 2024

Can a President steal the election? Kavanaugh: Well, no law specifically prohibits THE PRESIDENT from doing so. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 25, 2024

Can the President steal the election? Roberts: If he steals it from Democrats, then, yes. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 25, 2024