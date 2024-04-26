Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Almost At the Weekend

Concerning our failed SC(R)OTUS:


Can’t read the cartoonist’s name (dammit), but Justice Ketanji is thinking I might be overdressed…

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread:

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      brendancalling

      Fucking CHRIST.

      I spent the day and the night suffering from food poisoning—20 hours—and I wake up to this shit, which makes me want to puke all over again.

      Thanks, Balloon Juice.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      Kudos to Mr. Raskin for telling it like it is. Prior to the start of the hearing, it seems like most informed observers expected even this epically corrupt and partisan court to make short work of Trump’s monarchical aspirations. Sadly no!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      Raise your hand if you too dreamt that the supremes attended a dinner in their honor to thank them for helping to reelect trump.

      Last night was one where I wished I hadn’t slept.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      smith

      The thinking of the Dirty Six on this underpins everything Rightwingers do — the serene confidence that Democrats won’t abuse their power, and that Republicans will.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      frosty

      I may have to stay away from the news today. What am I going to do with my extra three* hours?

      * or four, or five.

      Reply

