TSAVO EAST GATE.

Our last full day of hiking, we crossed the river four times. First in the morning to start the trek, then back again for lunch at a temporary camp, then back across the river to continue the trek, and finally back again for another few miles to the park gate. I made the mistake of keeping my Tevas on after the last river crossing rather than taking time to switch back to boots.

We covered 110 miles in 10 days of hiking. After a soda pop break at the gate, we climbed in the field vehicle and headed back to camp.