It's a postcard writing party. There are fundraising thermometers because by the weekend it will be too late for candidate donations to be put to good use.

If you’re writing postcards, the starting pistol for letter writing goes off at 8 pm Eastern. If you send me photos of postcards you are writing, I’ll post them in this thread.

From Lizzy (Mousebumples) from Wisconsin

Postcards are a great way to encourage and get our Voters to the polls. From the Postcards to Voters website FAQ: Q – Is there any evidence to indicate mail-based campaigns make a real difference at the ballot box? A – Yes! Political scientists have conducted dozens of experiments on the effect of direct mail and find that, on average, mailers increase turnout when they use “messages that emphasize civic duty or the importance of making one’s voice heard” (Gerber and Green 2015, pg. 58). Additional evidence also shows that making the interaction feel personalized, rather than just a blanket message from an organization, is key to increasing the effectiveness of voter outreach. When Dems turn out, we win! If you’re already an approved Postcards to Voters writer or you are writing with Postcard Patriots, you’re all set to get addresses to write. If not, please go to http://postcardpatriots.com/ to request addresses. You’ll need postcards (which may include cardstock that you’ve cut down), postcard stamps (or first-class in a pinch), pens and/or markers, and postcard snacks. Don’t forget snacks, drinks, and whatever gets you in the postcarding groove.

Thank you for being a postcard writer!

Can we do one last push this week for candidates who can still use some help?

