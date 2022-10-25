Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice Postcard Writing / Music Thread / Fetterman Debate / Zoom

This is a multipurpose thread.  It’s a postcard writing party.  It’s a music thread so we can entertain the postcard writers.  It’s a debate thread: Fetterman vs. the dog-killing guy.  There are fundraising thermometers because by the weekend it will be too late for candidate donations to be put to good use.  And we’re having a zoom tonight, too, for anyone who is interested.  Just let me know.

If you’re writing postcards, the starting pistol for letter writing goes off at 8 pm Eastern.  If you send me photos of postcards you are writing, I’ll post them in this thread.

From Lizzy (Mousebumples) from Wisconsin

Postcards are a great way to encourage and get our Voters to the polls.

From the Postcards to Voters website FAQ:

Q – Is there any evidence to indicate mail-based campaigns make a real difference at the ballot box?

A – Yes! Political scientists have conducted dozens of experiments on the effect of direct mail and find that, on average, mailers increase turnout when they use “messages that emphasize civic duty or the importance of making one’s voice heard” (Gerber and Green 2015, pg. 58). Additional evidence also shows that making the interaction feel personalized, rather than just a blanket message from an organization, is key to increasing the effectiveness of voter outreach.

When Dems turn out, we win!

If you’re already an approved Postcards to Voters writer or you are writing with Postcard Patriots, you’re all set to get addresses to write. If not, please go to http://postcardpatriots.com/ to request addresses.

You’ll need postcards (which may include cardstock that you’ve cut down), postcard stamps (or first-class in a pinch), pens and/or markers, and postcard snacks. Don’t forget snacks, drinks, and whatever gets you in the postcarding groove.

Thank you for being a postcard writer!

Can we do one last push this week for candidates who can still use some help?

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts – we have winnowed the list down to 10.

Election Protection – winnowed down to the 10 who can use it the most.

Down-Ballot Races in Super Swing Districts – use customize amounts

For this one, please selected just one or two or three candidates who you want to contribute to because this thermometer seems to do a separate transaction for each person who gets a split of the donation.

Starting this weekend, the best use of our money is funding boots on the ground in AZ.  Crossing my fingers that we might have some angels to match this.  We have already funded about 10 people for AZ.

If we want to fight for 15 – no, the other fight for 15 – to help counteract the hacks that have been added to the Supreme Court – we have to win this.

Let’s win this!

    3. 3.

      MazeDancer

      Got your red hot addresses at the ready if you need some.

      Elaine Luria of VA. Emilia Sykes of OH. Susan Wild of PA. Wiley Nickel of PA. Yadiro Caraveo of CO all need your help.

      Plus those states have Senate races turning out voters for the House will aid.

      Click on my nym. Go to PostCardPatriots.com. Or, special Party Trick like we did Saturday, you can email PostCardPatriots @ the Google Mail Place. Which is where address requests come when you submit from the site.

      Hold the House!

    5. 5.

      Kristine

      I’m ready to text Abbybot for a few addresses. Which campaign needs the biggest boost: GA Sen/Gov (I’ve already written for that one), Beto Hays Warford for TX, OH Supreme Court, or the constitutional amendment in KY?

    7. 7.

      Mousebumples

      I’m here and ready to write! I’m doing more for Texas tonight, I think – inspired by the opening photo, though I’m probably going to skimp on colors at this point. 😅

      Glad to be here with you all!

    9. 9.

      NotMax

      A touch of pleasant tuneage to lubricate the handwriting musculature.

      Alternatively, same piece with a chamber orchestra (lean to liking this pared down ensemble just a teensy bit more, although that may be a factor influenced by the live video).

    10. 10.

      Mousebumples

      @Kristine: No clue. Go wherever you’re so moved. Whether that’s more of what you’ve done (you know what you want to write and where!) or mixing it up, it’s up to you.

      I’m writing to Texas tonight. I wanna fire Greg Abbott… Well, as best I can from out of state.

    16. 16.

      MazeDancer

      The juxtaposition of slick TV Host Oz with stroke impacted Fetterman is not good.

      Don’t think he should have agreed to this debate.

      And the format is bumper cars. 60 seconds. 30 Seconds. With ringing bells cutting them off.

    20. 20.

      opiejeanne

      I wish I could join you guys. We left home near Seattle  before 2 and will get to Portland, OR around 7pm, a trip that should take about 3 hours. It’s raining really hard and traffic is miserable. Saw a car accident, a rollover. We’re being careful but not everyone else is.
      Our daughter-in-law was sent to the hospital at 4 because her blood pressure is really high and they are worried about preeclampsia. They aren’t planning to induce labor before 7:30. I figure if things go sideways they’ll do an emergency C-section. At this point we can’t be effective  speakers on her behalf. (Can’t think of the word I want).

    23. 23.

      Heidi Mom

      @MazeDancer: “Bumper cars” is right, unfortunately, and Fetterman is struggling.  It’s infuriating, and since I don’t need any more info to make up my mind, I turned it off.

    24. 24.

      H.E.Wolf

      Since the Zoom link is posted in clear on the blog, whoever is hosting, please be mindful of the racist Zoom-bombing that happened 2 years ago when the link was posted in clear. Fortunately, Zoom has “Remove” and “Do not re-admit” options, if a troll starts trouble.

    26. 26.

      MazeDancer

      @minachica:

      I’m sure your doing just fine.

      The point of PostCards is to increase turnout. The more personal you make it, the more likely it is to get read and not tossed.

      There is no doing it wrong.

      But here’s a start:

      “Please know how important your vote is. Every vote matters, but yours could be the one that elects Emilia Sykes and saves the House. Which could save Social Security and Reproductive Rights. And Democracy.”

      And add something personal about yourself, if you like.

    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @H.E.Wolf: I only left it up for a bit, and I have the zoom set up so I have to let them into the meeting.  And I deliberately chose to put it in the comments not in the top post that everyone would see.

    28. 28.

      opiejeanne

      @Suzanne: Thanks. The weather is just nasty, even by Washington standards. Traffic has lightened up a bit, now that we’re in Chehalis. Just following a semi in the slow lane going about 50.

    30. 30.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Suzanne:

      Yes. I am sick with worry. Oz is spewing out word salad, but he’s spewing it unhesitatingly. Fetterman — even though we know it’s a function of his stroke — is coming across as incoherent.

      Oz is fucking evil. But I’m terribly afraid he’s going to be the next senator from Pennsylvania. Please, all you Keystone State people, go do the right thing and vote for Fetterman!

    43. 43.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @opiejeanne:

      At this point we can’t be effective speakers on her behalf. (Can’t think of the word I want).

      Advocates?

      Thinking of you all and sending well wishes.

    44. 44.

      CaseyL

      @opiejeanne: Oh, lordy; no wonder you’re driving through nasty weather to be there.  Please let us know how things are going!

      Finished my postcards, because all I write are the names, addresses, and “Please vote for _____!” (Elaine Luria, this batch.). My handwriting is so awful, that’s about all I can be trusted to write before it turns unreadable.

      Some lovely addresses on my list tonight:  one on Alewife Court. Another on Brigadoon Drive.  Plus a Zodiac Lane.

    45. 45.

      TaMara

      So, I have a different perspective on Fetterman. And as my dad recovered from aphasia (at 84!) it was clear his reasoning and intellect were not affected. He purchased a used car (I looked over the contract, he got a great deal), planned and executed my mom’s funeral and designed a beautiful headstone, and takes care of the house by himself. Aphasia is an inability to find the right words, not the inability to think and reason.

      Imagine the bravery it takes to get on stage in front of millions of viewers, suffering aphasia following a stroke, when you’re a shorts and hoodie dude, against a man who killed people being so good on TV playing a doctor.

      Just imagine that. #PASenateDebate #PASenate #Fetterman
      — Simon Says vote Warnock (@SayethSimon) October 26, 2022

    46. 46.

      Avalune

      Leto abandoned ship. Fetterman sounds a bit like Walker and it’s unfortunate. I voted for him anyway – would vote for lamp over that skeeze “I’m a doctor” “I’m a doctor” did y’all know he was a doctor?

       

      it’s brave of Fetterman to get up here and I have sympathy – he looked a bit frustrated a few times trying to get the words to work :( I would have been a crap debater today – I word gud? All day struggled to make sense at meetings lmao.

    48. 48.

      dkinPa

      @WaterGirl:  I really enjoyed the music selections the last time we did this.  So many pieces were new to me, and I liked the old favorites, too.

      I doubt Fetterman supporters will be turned off by his performance tonight.  We know how odious OZ is, and there’s no way Dems will suddenly decide to switch.  Even if the polls have them virtually tied, I still think women and young people are being undercounted.  That being said, I’m glad to hear that he’s improving.

      I’m writing for Susan Wild this evening.  Actually, I wrote the text for the cards earlier, and now I just need to put finishing touches on them — I put a few blue stars here and there!

    49. 49.

      Suzanne

      @TaMara: SuzMom has aphasia from a bout of encephalitis. I think it is fair to note that it makes verbal communication difficult. I am glad Fetterman did this debate.

    53. 53.

      Kropacetic

      I didn’t watch the debate, but I read the commentary on the FTFNYT home page. Katie Glueck is a deplorable ableist.

      Eta: Note that she has the majority of the posted comments and every one calls attention to his stroke or aphasia.

      Gotta admit one was a little sly. He’s most animated speaking about abortion. You know animated, like not dead.

    54. 54.

      Avalune

      @dkinPa: Agree – most Dems have made up their mind for Fetterman but anyone on the fence may have stronger concerns about his “fitness” however unfair it may be. 😩

    55. 55.

      TaMara

      @Suzanne: In a different thread, someday I will explain to everyone that I had a closed head injury, which DID affect my ability to think and reason. Also remember things that happened 5 minutes prior. It was an interesting 2 years.

      Luckily, I recovered. Or, you know, mostly, some would argue I’m still a bit crazy. LOL

    56. 56.

      Mousebumples

      Messaging for 10 postcards written! Now to add the addresses and stamps.

      Then I get my Apple Betty snack/dessert + ice cream, before I start it all again.

      (eta – Apple Betty is aka Apple Crisp, I think?)

    57. 57.

      MazeDancer

      @TaMara: I thought about how many people have had strokes. And if there would be sympathy and understanding for Fetterman.

      Also, the independent candidate withdrew tonight and threw his 3% to Fetterman.

      Oz is still a lying, disgusting piece of garbage. So, if Fetterman is upright, he’d get my vote.

      Fortunately, I’m in NY. Hochul debated tonight. She won, of course. Like Oz, Zeldin tried to weasel his abortion stance.

    58. 58.

      Suzanne

      @TaMara: This debate would always be difficult, Oz has spent years talking on TV. He has that polish.

      Fetterman is doing his closing statement now. He sounds much better now than he did at the start of this event.

    59. 59.

      Leto

      @TaMara: I completely agree that he has his faculties about him, it’s just the difficulty communicating that’s showing. I’m simply worried how the optics on this will play, and how the ads generated from this will be simply cruel. How all the shitheels in conservative media will be cruel. I hope that his being willing to even do this will show grit/determination and earn good will. Fingers crossed.

    60. 60.

      Steve in the ATL

      Can someone please send some postcards to Table 32 in Sioux City and tell them that their service sucks?  TIA!

