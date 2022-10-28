Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

We still have time to mess this up!

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Attack on Speaker’s husband sounds like domestic terrorism

Attack on Speaker’s husband sounds like domestic terrorism

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Here’s an excerpt from the Wall Street Journal coverage:

The intruder shouted, “Where is Nancy?” before attacking her husband, one of the officials said.

The intruder broke in through a sliding-glass door and beat Mr. Pelosi with a hammer, one of the officials said, leaving him badly injured with wounds to the head and body. The alleged assailant was arrested.

The suspected attacker has espoused extreme right-wing views on social media, including conspiracy theories about Covid-19, according to one of the law-enforcement officials.

Here’s further information on the suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, from CNN:

Last year, David DePape posted links on his Facebook page to multiple videos produced by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell falsely alleging that the 2020 election was stolen. Other posts included transphobic images and linked to websites claiming Covid-19 vaccines were deadly. “The death rates being promoted are what ever ‘THEY’ want to be promoted as the death rate,” one post read.

DePape also posted links to YouTube videos with titles like “Democrat FARCE Commission to Investigate January 6th Capitol Riot COLLAPSES in Congress!!!” and “Global Elites Plan To Take Control Of YOUR Money! (Revealed)”

Two days after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd, DePape wrote that the trial was “a modern lynching,” falsely indicating that Floyd died of a drug overdose.

So, yeah — a violent rightwing nutcase, which means the attack was almost certainly domestic terrorism. According to the SF police briefing, DePape attempted to tie Mr. Pelosi up and wait for the Speaker to return home, presumably so he could assault her too.

Kevin McCarthy, who recently said it would be “hard not to hit her with it” if Nancy Pelosi relinquishes the Speaker’s gavel to him after the midterms, sent thoughts and prayers, I assume.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Burnspbesq
  • Drunkenhausfrau
  • Elizabelle
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Ishiyama
  • Jay C
  • John Revolta
  • JPL
  • kalakal
  • Martin
  • Redshift
  • Roger Moore
  • Scout211
  • TaMara
  • waspuppet
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Lock him up.  What a lunatic.  Sad there are so many out there

      And I have to wonder how easily anyone recovers from a hammer blow to the head?

      Interesting the lunatic was not able to access firearms.  In California.  Moar on this story, please.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      I know how GOP voters would react if a lib tried to hurt one of their leaders like this.

      The injuries sound worse than the initial optimistic reports. Really glad NP wasn’t home.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      waspuppet

      Please call this what it is? (I’m especially talking to our media stars here.) This was an attack on the Speaker of the House. She wasn’t there, but the guy didn’t know that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      The GOP responses are coming in and most are gracious, except for Rand Paul who had to use this moment for a revenge tweet:

      “No one deserves to be assaulted,” the Republican lawmaker wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: This would suggest that they have an alarm system set up with the police department. Link

      Reports state that he broke into the house.  In an early report they called it a “home invasion.”

      San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters Friday that responding officers witnessed the suspect attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

      “When the officers arrived on scene, they encountered an adult male and Mr. Pelosi’s husband, Paul,” Scott said. “Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      Interesting news bite for the day an edgelord assumes control of Twitter.

      This attack is the fruit of the poisonous rightwing media sphere.  I hope no one shies at investigating that.

      Heard the FBI is on the case, too.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Burnspbesq

      It’s hard not to give in to the temptation to say that this guy deserves to spend a long time in Marion or Florence.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: Capitol police are in charge of security there. Pretty sure they would have sensors to detect the intrusion or they caught the approach to the home on security cams.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @Scout211:

      Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it.

      Mr. P fighting back!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scout211

      Family members are only protected when they are with their spouse.

      The security detail for lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, does not protect their family members, including spouses, when the members of Congress are not with them, according to multiple sources. Some lawmakers have received additional security in their home districts from local police departments and private contractors.

      After the attack on Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger told CNN that the threats against his own family included one that mentioned killing his young child. But when he asked US Capitol Police for additional security, they essentially told him to “get in line,” Kinzinger said.

      Like other lawmakers, Kinzinger’s security detail does not protect his family when he is not with them, and the lack of assistance provided by Capitol Police has meant his campaign would have to foot the bill for any additional security.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      TaMara

      This is what they want. They want the lunatics to go out and create chaos. And hurt people.

      They don’t care who dies in the process, they’re willing to sacrifice their crazy followers (see guy who attacked the FBI), so long as it advances their ability to hold onto power. Just make sure you vote before you die (which was probably their motto during the height of covid, too).

      I’m so sick and angry about this attack…

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jay C

      @Martin:

      According to recent reports (last hour or so), there wasn’t any “official” security on duty at the Pelosi house: local LE says the assailant got in “though the back door”. And is now in slam awaiting arraignment on charges of attempted murder (among others)….

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      More on the attacker.  He was raised in British Columbian (he’s Canadian??); came to California 20 years ago to “pursue a relationship.”  Was living in a storage unit in Berkeley, and supported himself making hemp bracelets.

      Already a bit crazy, and then he discovered rightwing media.  How many more like him are out there?

      We have the attack on Gabby Giffords that killed 7 in a parking lot.  The Florida Trumphumper who was sending pipe bombs to George Soros and various Democrats.  I can’t even recall them all.  Much like mass shootings in this country.  You cannot keep up.

      This is a problem with rightwing media agitating and developing the crazies.

      From CNN:

      Two former acquaintances of David DePape, the suspect in Paul Pelosi’s attack, told CNN he exhibited concerning behavior over the years.
      Linda Schneider said she got to know DePape roughly eight years ago and that he occasionally housesat for her in California. When they met, she said, DePape was living in a storage unit in the Berkeley area and told her he had been struggling with hard drugs but was “trying to create a new life for himself.”
      Schneider later received “really disturbing” emails from DePape in which he sounded like a “megalomaniac and so out of touch with reality,” she said. She said she stopped communicating with him “because it seemed so dangerous,” adding that she recalled him “using Biblical justification to do harm.”
      Laura Hayes, who also lives in California, said she worked with DePape for a few months about a decade ago making hemp bracelets when he was living in a storage shed in the Berkeley area. She said DePape sold the bracelets as a business.
      “He was very odd. He didn’t make eye contact very well,” Hayes said.
      She recalled him saying that “he talks to angels and there will be a hard time coming.” But she didn’t remember any seriously threatening comments, and said she didn’t think much of it because “it’s Berkeley,” a place where eccentric characters aren’t uncommon.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JPL

      OT Today I voted for Warnock, Abrams and anyone else identified as a democrat.   I went a few minutes before 8 am and was out in ten minutes.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.