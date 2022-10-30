This excellent thread made my day, and is exactly what I've been screaming about. The media narrative of Dems in disarray is driven by polls which are not properly modeling the post-Dobbs electorate based on the five actual elections since. https://t.co/3ReGFJr0hp — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) October 29, 2022

Half of the electorate has had a fundamental right stripped away. It would be illogical if those people DIDN'T react with intensity. As George Carlin would say, we might be experiencing vu deja; the feeling that nothing like this has ever happened before. — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) October 29, 2022





Here are the percentages of polls released by GOP allied groups ranked A/B in @fivethirtyeight of all polls taken in the state in October: AZ – 75%

GA – 55%

NV – 60%

OH – 50%

PA – 60%

WA – 50% and in states they think are not competitive: CO – 20%

NC – 29%

WI – 0% 2/ — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) October 30, 2022

How much of a difference could this GOP manipulation of the averages be having? There is a 3.3 pt difference between the generic on Real Clear and one without any partisan polling. Media has to wake up here and stop getting played. 4/https://t.co/yo9wYtJujS — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) October 30, 2022