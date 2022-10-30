Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Are the Polls Broken, Or Is It the Pollsters?

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Are the Polls Broken, Or Is It the Pollsters?

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I don’t know what will happen, but I’m curious to see if the polls change much in the last week as pollsters focus on being able to say they were accurate.  If their final polls are close, no one’s going to remember the prior polls.

    6. 6.

      Tony G

      I don’t know nuthin’ about nuthin’, but there’s something that’s obvious to me that I seldom see discussed: Polling has been essentially useless for at least the past ten years.  I say that because I assume that the way that I use my phone is typical of most Americans.  Because of the daily deluge of telemarking spam calls, I just don’t answer the phone (not land-line, which I still have, and not cell-phone) unless I recognize the caller.  I assume that if the unanswered call is important, that I will get a voice-mail message which I can then use to call back.  I’m pretty sure that most people do this.  Therefore, if a pollster calls me I will never hear the call.  As a result, it’s been at least a decade since I’ve participated in a poll.

    7. 7.

      Burnspbesq

      Good news from Brazil, and massive anti-government demonstrations in Iran and Hungary. Something is happening.

    10. 10.

      scav

      If polls & polling operations are merely advertising and PR by other means, there’s no reason for them to adjust late in the season so as to be proved correct.  They’re disposable.

    15. 15.

      ColoradoGuy

      Considering the deluge of spam calls on both land-lines and mobile phones, and the numerous blocking tools in use, surely the people who actually respond to an unknown caller must be extremely unrepresentative? And of that minority of odd ducks, how many are pranksters?

    16. 16.

      S cerevisiae

      @Tony G: I use my phone the same way, I don’t answer unless I know the caller assuming that if they know me they will recognize my voice from my non specific voicemail message and leave me one.

    21. 21.

      Martin

      Polls are busted. Nobody has a functioning likely voter model. Nobody.

      But at the same time, nobody knows *how* they’re busted. In favor of Dems? GOP? Only in certain kinds of races? In certain locations?

      So the best advice I can give is assume the polls are wrong, without any suggestion of wrong good or wrong bad.

    25. 25.

      Martin

      @Cameron: Yeah. Antifa means a lot more than just wearing black and punching Nazis. The Nazi-punchers are an important part of Antifa, but not the most important part.

      I mean, I think the whole reason why Biden even ran for president was to block fascism. He was quite clear spoken on that.

    26. 26.

      jackmac

      Not only do I NOT answer calls from numbers I don’t know, I have blocked calls from dozens of numbers (including a couple — in retrospect — that came from pollsters). Reactions above as well as anecdotal evidence makes me wonder who the hell even answers a phone (landline or mobile) these days.  I don’t know how pollsters maintain a credible business model, not to mention accurate readings. I think part of their formula now is to simply make shit up.

    28. 28.

      trollhattan

      @Burnspbesq: Thank god Lula wins. Bolsonaro isn’t a threat just to Brazilians, he’s a threat to humanity and the planet. Good riddance, trash.

      Bonus points if Glem has a major sad.

    30. 30.

      Martin

      @Baud: I don’t think so. I think all of the reputable pollsters (most of them) are doing their best. But building a likely voter model is fucking hard under the best circumstances.

      I think there’s a bit more drama in the poll questions, at least by the more casual pollsters.

      My favorite pollster is USC <spit> Dornslife/LATimes because it’s a longitudinal poll. Rather than try and build a likely voter model that is predictive of the election, they poll the same population over a long period and focus on how attitudes change among that fixed population. It’s helpful to gauging how voter attitudes are changing over time. Much more useful, IMO.

    34. 34.

      eclare

      Joe Biden has already released a statement recognizing Lula as the winner of a free, fair, and credible election.

      Starting to think Joe knows what he is doing./s

    37. 37.

      Chris T.

      @eclare: Depending on my mood, I’ll answer unknown phone calls. If it’s a sales pitch, I give them a sales pitch! “We’ve been trying to contact you about your extended warranty…”

      (The reaction from scammers, presuming you can get a live human, is funny. You can tell when you have a computer call because it’s oh so polite and keeps to its script when you start with the non-sequitur responses.)

    38. 38.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I’m not comfortable with all this bashing of the polls. Polish people are as good and decent as any other group.​

    39. 39.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @eclare: I wake up every day with less anxiety than otherwise because Joe Biden is in the Oval Office.

      Ever grateful for this aspect of the timeline…

    41. 41.

      Sanjeevs

      I spoke to a guy who ran a troll farm in SE Asia.

      One of their most successful tactics is to create or rent an FB page/ group which is unrelated to politics (Sports club fan page, pop star fan page etc) Then they gradually introduce comments backing their candidate and  use their moderating powers to shut out dissenters. Mind conditioning was his term for it.

      In the last few days they really ramp up the political content.

      This might be why Brexit, Trump etc show last minute surges in support.

    44. 44.

      piratedan

      to be fair, isn’t this the GOP modus operandi…. instead of trying to win votes on the “merits” of their policy positions, notions of fair play are quaint; so they use misinformation, voter intimidation, foreign money, lies and anything and anyone that money can buy.

      they obviously don’t believe in the system itself, or rather, they believe in keeping the system where they can do all this shit and get away with it.

    45. 45.

      artem1s

      Seems to me the media, GOP, and pundits pushing this “R’s have a lock on the House” is not going to be good for R turnout. Maybe it’s great for GOP fundraising. And for of course close the horse race always generates more clicks for media – and I imagine ad buys. But telling your voters they are owning the libs already – does that drive turnout of the average disengaged MAGAt? We know they will put money into guns and ridiculous yard signs and truck rallies. But will they remember to take the time to actually go to the polls?

    47. 47.

      Ohio Mom

      I was getting a lot of poll calls on the land line until about three weeks ago. I answered around 6-8 of them. Only a couple were push polls.

      Much prefer when it’s a human but I also did computerized ones, wondering the whole time how pestering the same old lady makes for accuracy. I guess they all got tired of me because they’ve stopped.

      I don’t know what to believe or hope about our chances so I don’t let myself get too excited or too depressed.

