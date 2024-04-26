Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

No one could have predicted…

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Ending the Day on a Light Note

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      That’s awesome. Love the shoes too !  Lying here trying to ignore my knee  after knee replacement surgery. 3 am is always the worst. Not being able to use NSaids sucks. Thank you for the happy thought!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.