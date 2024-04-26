Happy Bring Your Kids to Work Day! Check out our two youngest members of the Congressional Sneaker Caucus
👟👇 pic.twitter.com/ewEGp4ola8
— Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) April 25, 2024
Open thread!
by WaterGirl| 2 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Happy Bring Your Kids to Work Day! Check out our two youngest members of the Congressional Sneaker Caucus
👟👇 pic.twitter.com/ewEGp4ola8
— Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) April 25, 2024
Open thread!
EmbraceYourInnerCrone
That’s awesome. Love the shoes too ! Lying here trying to ignore my knee after knee replacement surgery. 3 am is always the worst. Not being able to use NSaids sucks. Thank you for the happy thought!
NotMax
Cue the amphibian.
:)
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings