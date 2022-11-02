WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Wednesday night on the importance of protecting democracy and the threat posed by election deniers as part of his final pitch to voters heading into midterms next week.

In the remarks, Biden is expected to echo past warnings he has made about the threat posed by those who spread false information about the validity of the 2020 election, according to a statement from the Democratic National Committee. Biden has repeatedly accused Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump of promoting “extremism.”

“President Biden has been speaking about democracy for the entire time he has been in office and before then, and I think you can expect to hear from him this evening, similar to what he’s been saying over the course of the last several months, that there is a lot at stake, including democracy and that everyone has a role in that,” said White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon during an event hosted by Axios.