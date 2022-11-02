Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

This blog will pay for itself.

In my day, never was longer.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

I was promised a recession.

Everybody saw this coming.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Optimism opens the door to great things.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

We still have time to mess this up!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

The words do not have to be perfect.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / President Biden In Prime Time

President Biden In Prime Time

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

President Joe Biden in Philadelphia on Oct. 28, 2022.

 

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Wednesday night on the importance of protecting democracy and the threat posed by election deniers as part of his final pitch to voters heading into midterms next week.

In the remarks, Biden is expected to echo past warnings he has made about the threat posed by those who spread false information about the validity of the 2020 election, according to a statement from the Democratic National Committee. Biden has repeatedly accused Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump of promoting “extremism.”

“President Biden has been speaking about democracy for the entire time he has been in office and before then, and I think you can expect to hear from him this evening, similar to what he’s been saying over the course of the last several months, that there is a lot at stake, including democracy and that everyone has a role in that,” said White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon during an event hosted by Axios.

 

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Argiope
  • Azhrie139
  • Bupalos
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • E.
  • Elizabelle
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • JPL
  • Kropacetic
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MomSense
  • oatler
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • twbrandt (formerly tom)
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    3. 3.

      MomSense

      My internet keeps crapping out.  Hopefully it will hold for this speech.
      BTW did anyone see the SNL horror/Biden skit?  It was really funny.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      It is reassuring to hear decency.

      Foo on the networks for not carrying this.  I hope they come to regret that decision.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      That Biden has to make this speech is chilling.

      That the networks see his message as “partisan” or “controversial.”  Shame be on them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JPL

      @oatler: Since I’m in GA, it would have been nice to see it on once channel.   The idea that Wheel of Fortune is as important as democracy is sickening.   I actually have two PBS channels, and neither carried it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Elizabelle:

      That the networks see his message as “partisan” or “controversial.” Shame be on them.

      Yeah, now that one party is filled with candidates who’ve refused to say they’ll abide by the election results, the nets regard it as ‘partisan’ and ‘controversial’ when the President says that’s an essential feature of democracy, and that people should vote on that basis.

      To me, that’s even more scary than Biden needing to make this speech in the first place.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kropacetic

      @JPL: The idea that Wheel of Fortune is as important as democracy

      More so even…

      It’s even more shameful when one considers these same networks would blather over an image of an empty podium in anticipation of TFG’s latest verbal diarrhea.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jackie

      Until recently, whenever the President gave a speech in prime time, ALL networks carried it live. Another way democracy is being eroded.

      If I didn’t want to watch it, HGTV or The Food network or previous recorded shows were an option. BUT we always had to actually change the channel to avoid watching it. More often than not I ended up watching just to see what lies GWB or TFG were spewing.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      E.

      This speech sounds like something you give right before something really awful is about to happen. It’s chilling. “Defining moment,” “inflection point.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jackie:

      What possible justification could they have for not carrying his speech live, if they were willing to do so for much of the Trump admin? We need to demand answers from these networks

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: The White House didn’t have this on Joe Biden’s schedule, and it wasn’t even available on their White House LIVE page.

      C-Span didn’t even have the speech live on their page, but it is up there now, at least.

      Also, I googled “Joe Biden speech today youtube” and several other iterations of that, and nothing came up.  I was impressed that TaMara was able to find it LIVE online at all.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Elizabelle

      @E.:   Yes.  It does.

      We have to outvote them.  I suspect we are on the way to doing that.

      As if they aren’t doing enough already, the FTF Fucking NY Times has not been allowing reader comments on most of its political stories.

      Seriously.  They were too clever by half:  there have been no reader comments on the Paul Pelosi attack stories (that I have seen; correct me if I have missed some — they did allow comments on a related Maureen Dowd column) AND:  the full day that the news broke, the FTF Fucking New York Times was covering it in a breaking news roundup column.  And those generally do not have reader comments.  For just about all of the day.

      I mean, it was not a sporting match.  Other, better papers were able to get their stories up, coherently and in regular news form, that day.  The outline of the story came together somewhat rapidly.  It did not need to be parceled out, a paragraph or two at a time.

      The WaPost had more than 7,000 reader comments on their story, and maybe a lot more.  (You’ll recall, it’s the same day M*sk acquired Twitter.  Maybe some of that was people forgoing that as a commenting platform.)

      All you get at the Fucking New York Times is tales of impending doom, told by their crack political staff.  And no way to bat back, or see that you are not alone in thinking how crazed the reporting is.

      Oh, and when the FTF FNYTimes full Paul Pelosi story finally was published online?  It ended with a resident’s ominous words about crime in the city.  CRIME CRIME CRIME.

      As if this was not a targeted attack.  (In a very wealthy area, too.)

      They couldn’t work anything in about inflation.  To my recollection.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT:

      Apropos of nothing, can Congressional staff hang up on/block the numbers of constituents? I got to wondering about this since elected officials can’t legally block users on social media due to 1A concerns, or so I’ve read. Would the same apply to phone calls, emails, etc?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.