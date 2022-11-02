Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 252: Putin Blinked!

War for Ukraine Day 252: Putin Blinked!

The Ukrainians sent two convoys of grain afloat from Odesa after Russia pulled out of the grain shipment agreement. Not only has Putin not done anything to those convoys, but Russia also reentered the grain export agreement. Part of the reentry to the agreement is to make it appear like Russia has some control here. With the two convoys that Ukraine sent this week outside of the agreement, it was clear that Russia does not, in fact, have control. The other part of the reentry is that Putin had been stealing significant amounts of Ukrainian grain and reselling it as Russian under the auspices of the agreement. You can’t continue your organized criminal activity under cover of the agreement if you’re not part of the agreement.

There is an important lesson here for the US and our EU and NATO allies. Putin doesn’t escalate if you stand up to him. He basically deflates and then (tries to) manipulate. The outstanding question is whether this lesson will be learned in DC, as well as the EU and NATO capitols.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health!

Today, we have a significant diplomatic outcome for our country and the whole world – the Grain Export Initiative will continue being implemented. Russian blackmail has led nowhere.

The UN and Secretary General Guterres personally responded in a principled and effective way. The President of Türkiye, Erdoğan, also participated. Other key international actors also made timely and fair steps.

Once again, everyone saw that there is only one threat to global food security in our region, and that is the Russian Federation, and no one else.

This entire situation was immediately reflected in the stock exchanges’ indicators – we see some decrease in the price of both wheat and corn. Every time Russian blackmail intensifies, food prices rise. And every time the world does not give in to blackmail, foodstuffs become cheaper. And if there was no Russian attack on Ukraine, there wouldn’t even be a phantom threat of the global food crisis. Because every Russian missile that hits our ports, grain storage facilities, and power plants that power our agricultural production ultimately affects the standard of living of tens of millions of people in many countries. This includes Egypt, Algeria, Somalia, Sudan, Lebanon, Bangladesh, India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam… This year they overpaid tens of billions of dollars for food – and only because of Russia, only because of crazy Russian aggression that destabilizes international trade.

Today, I spoke with President Erdoğan, in particular, about the security of the grain corridor and the Black Sea in general, about the work of the Crimea Platform, about the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and political prisoners – we remember each and every one who is in captivity, we will release everyone.

We also talked in detail about constant Russian provocations, about Iranian drones, about missile strikes by the Russian army. For example, this morning a Russian plane launched cruise missiles near Snake Island, and they actually flew over the grain corridor routes. And every such Russian launch – and they are almost daily – directly threatens food exports. And it is the partners’ responsibility to work together to reduce the Russian threat.

I held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today. The agenda of the meeting is quite obvious. This is the situation on the front lines, in particular in Donetsk region, where the fiercest fighting is going on.

By the way, I want to commend the fighters of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade and the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade for their steadfastness in repelling enemy attacks right there, in Donetsk region. It is especially difficult there these days – dozens of Russian attacks every day. Our guys are standing firm and not giving up a centimeter. This is true heroism. And I thank everyone who defends our Donetsk region!

Of course, we also discussed the situation in other areas at the meeting: Kharkiv region, Luhansk region, the south of the country, the situation on our borders. We are strengthening our positions everywhere and working towards the key goal – the complete liberation of the entire Ukrainian land.

I held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain – he was in Ukraine today.

I thanked Spain for the new defense aid package for our country. We discussed what could further strengthen our defense. In particular, we are working together with Spain to really provide an air shield for Ukraine.

And it is very nice that today famous and talented historian Timothy Snyder became the new ambassador of our charity platform UNITED24. His name is well known in Ukraine. He is one of those who consistently defends the historical truth about Ukrainians and explains to the world why Ukraine is important.

Now that Mr. Snyder has joined the fundraising effort to strengthen our anti-drone defense, he will focus on the Shahed Hunter project.

I am sure that when we together provide Ukraine with reliable protection against this partnership – the Russian and Iranian regimes – it will be one of the strongest pages of our state history.

And one more thing I would like to pay attention to.

You probably heard today that the Kremlin is saying that they demanded security guarantees from Ukraine. We should think for a moment about their statements. Two hundred fifty two days ago Russia demanded security guarantees from the United States of America. After eight months of Russia’s so-called “special operation,” the Kremlin is demanding security guarantees from Ukraine.

These are really striking changes. This shows both the failure of Russian aggression and how strong you and I are when we remain united. Millions of Ukrainian men and women who fight and work for our freedom. And millions of people around the world who help us resist Russian terror. Together we will ensure the defeat of the terrorist state and its punishment for terror. And we guarantee that all of Ukraine is and will be free.

Eternal glory to all our heroes!

Eternal memory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Izium and Kherson:

As you can see from the two assessments of Kherson made twelve hours apart, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and, most likely, Ukrainian partisans, have been very busy!

Speaking of Putin deflating and trying to manipulate:

Anyone who believes Putin’s whiny, self pitying excuse is an idiot.

What’s Ukraine’s air defense doing?

War for Ukraine Day 252: Putin Blinked!

That pretty much sums it up!

Yesterday we noted that Iran is preparing to ship rockets and missiles to Russia so the latter can use them against Ukraine. Today CNN reports that the US has alleged that the DPRK has been shipping weapons to Russia and actively trying to hide the evidence.

WashingtonCNN — 

The US is accusing North Korea of secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells for the Ukraine war by concealing where they are being transported to, according to newly declassified intelligence.

US officials believe that the surreptitious North Korean shipments – along with drones and other weaponry that Russia has acquired from Iran – are further evidence that even Moscow’s conventional artillery arsenals have dwindled during eight months of combat. North Korea is trying to hide the shipments by making it appear as if the ammunition is being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa, the intelligence says.

The recent intelligence comes about two months after the US intelligence community said that it believed Russia was in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use on the battlefield, CNN and other outlets reported at the time.

“In September, the (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) publicly denied that it intended to provide ammunition to Russia,” the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said in a statement to CNN. “However, our information indicates that the DPRK is covertly supplying Russia’s war in Ukraine with a significant number of artillery shells, while obfuscating the real destination of the arms shipments by trying to make it appear as though they are being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa.”

Officials did not provide evidence to support the new allegations. The declassified intelligence also did not provide details about how many weapons are part of the shipments, or how they would be paid for.

“We will continue to monitor whether these shipments are received,” Kirby said, noting that Russia has continued to look to actors like North Korea and Iran to sustain its aggressive war in Ukraine “amid supply shortages and the efficacy of international sanctions.”

More at the link!

As of right now, which is 8:15 PM EDT, there are no new posts on Patron’s official Twitter or TikTok accounts. So here’s some older material:

Someone is apparently writing Patron into lyrics!

Here’s a machine translation of the lyrics:

Song text Kolaba & Yoxden – Patron the dog DANCE (Lyric Video)

Intro: He is a terrible dream for the orcs

His name is the dog – “Patron”

On February 24, the dog “Patron” surrounded the column orks

We remember, we rejoice…

First verse: At night, the occupiers have a terrible dream (va)

Every day they fly by helicopter to Kherson

Everything is going according to plan in Chornobayivka, everyone is waiting (we are waiting)

Don’t forget tickets and flowers for the Kobzon concert Bridge:

Ra-ta -ta-ta-ta-ta Pee-pi-pi-ra-pa-pa

Patron is going for a walk

Hold on kittens

Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta Pee-pi-pi-ra-pa-pa

Patron is going for a walk

You dog Dance guys

Second verse:

ZSU water on your lips with sausage

It’s because you came here with your Ossian sausage

But now, by the way, you remind me of siiir

Because you smell and you have a lot of holes (ph)

Bridge:

Okay then…

In case your interested, I’ll just repost Patron’s appeal for support:

And we’ll finish with some other music:

You were expecting Mozart?

Open thread!

Commenters

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Andrya
  • bbleh
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Geminid
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HinTN
  • MomSense
  • oldster
  • sdhays
  • Shalimar
  • YY_Sima Qian

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      That is such an awesome stamp at the top.

      I was wondering if Putin was going to try anything or not. I’m glad he folded like a cheap suit here. I wonder how his rivals feel about this backing down he often does when confronted?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      LOL putin is so fucking lame. And yet we have people in this country practically begging to lick his boots. To paraphrase some philosopher on this blog (because it ended up as a rotating tag), if Republicans had the capacity to feel shame, they’d die of it.

      I would imagine the Ukrainian government is doing their best to get the US, EU, NATO, etc, to understand exactly what you’ve said here, Adam. I wonder if it will finally get through to some of TPTB.

      That Patron song is a banger. I presume human-translated lyrics might make slightly more sense, but I don’t really care :)

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      This battery had been modified to bombard civilian areas of Mykolaiv.

      Bleeding edge air defense used as a 40’s era V2

      Putin tries to say that Ukraine promised not to attack Russian ships that are raining missiles on the country

      I suppose there is no point in attacking something that is sunk or out of ammo.

      The US is accusing North Korea of secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells for the Ukraine war by concealing where they are being transported to, according to newly declassified intelligence.

      How bust ass do you have to be the North Koreans have to help you?

      Hopefully this convey deal is a sign that Putin is waking up to he needs to get Russia out of this mess created he for it. At this point the deaths and injuries on both sides are war crime on Putin’s head because there is no point to any of this voilance now.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Andrya

      Thanks be to G-d.  I had been wondering if putin was a conniving, rational, avaricious dictator, or Hitler in March/April 1945- “if I can’t win, bring the world around me down to utter destruction”.  (Ref:  the Nero Decree.)  Bottom line:  putin is not Hitler, he’s a cowardly, money grubbing bureaucrat.  He’s not going to blow up the world, because he only cares about money (for him), mansions, and yachts.  He plans to die in bed (or maybe hopes to bribe G-d to let him live forever).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      oldster

      Good news: this weakened Putin, both inside Russia (the Telegram crowd are furious) and outside Russia.

      Bad news: it shows the rising power of Erdogan.

      I do not think that Erdogan is as dangerous or as evil as Putin is (inter alia, he probably has no nukes). During some aspects of this war, he has been a force for good.

      But I do not trust him. He is already playing power-broker with the Bayraktars. And his power over the Black Sea means that even after Ukraine recovers Crimea, Erdogan will still have coercive power over Ukraine‘s access to the Mediterranean.

      I understand why it‘s better to have him inside of NATO than not. But of all the NATO countries, he is currently running the most ambitious, aggressive foreign policy. He is striving to be a major power in an important part of the world. And have I mentioned that I don‘t trust him?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Alison Rose:

      I wonder if it will finally get through to some of TPTB.

      Not as long as Jake Sullivan is the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (National Security Advisor).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Andrya

      @oldster:  I agree, even though I was glad that Erdogan helped Ukraine to break the grain shipment blockade.

      My extended family includes Jews, Hispanics, and Kurds, as well as European ancestry.  Erdogan inherited a situation where the antagonism between Kurds and Turks had been resolved, and ramped up Turkish anti-Kurdish sentiment to seize power (very similar to TFG using racism).  Turkey, formerly secular, now discriminates against Baha’is, Christians, and former Muslims, as well as Kurds.  Erdogan is moral scum, but I can still be happy that he totally pwn’d even worse moral scum.  (Analogy:  Awful though Stalin was, I’m still glad the USSR took the lead to defeat Nazi Germany.)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      From today’s Kyiv Post:

      Turkey Faces Down Putin Threat on UN Grain Ship Security, Convoys to Sail

      ….Independent analysts pointed to Black Sea power balance as a key factor in Ankara’s decision to help Ukraine export grain and secure cargo ships carrying the goods, in the face of Kremlin warnings about “threats to security” in the Black Sea basin. The Turkish navy is at least four times bigger than Russia’s Black Sea fleet, and far more battle capable due to modern equipment and NATO-standard training, according to most regional security estimates.

      Turkiye also has a large air force that includes 308 F-16 fighter jets and 46 bombers, as well as refueling tankers, transport aircraft, and 120 attack helicopters. Most of the F-16s were manufactured in Turkey by Turkish Aerospace Industries, under license.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Putin didn’t even threaten to mine the sea approaches to Odesa, or make any claims to have done so. Clearly shows how weak his position truly is. Not only is Russia now a junior partner to China, it is becoming a junior partner to Turkey & India!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sdhays

      @oldster: Minor point, but due to geography, Türkiye already has “coercive power” over anyone’s access to the Mediterranean (or to the Black Sea, for that matter).

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Alison Rose

      @Adam L Silverman: Do you have thoughts on why that is? I don’t know much about him at all. It’s aggravating because it seems so simple and obvious what the right thing to do is, though I realize that’s from my perspective as a civilian with no diplomatic or military experience. But it is frustrating to hear the nice sentiments of support and then this brick wall when it comes to certain crucial aspects.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bbleh

      So Putin is biznesman, not just tyrant.  Offer him a sweetener, deals can be made.

      (Gee, who else does this sound like?  On the tip of my tongue …)

      It is useful information, in more ways than one.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      oldster

      On a more cheerful note, I am delighted and amazed that the UA airforce is able to run successful SEAD missions against Russian AA batteries (per Chuck Pfarrer).

      On day 1 of this war, it seemed obvious that the Russians would first demolish the Ukrainian airforce — it‘s SOP, it‘s what the US would do in the parallel situation. But from that same first day, Russia has never enjoyed air superiority. UA planes still fly missions

      Running SEAD is even more impressive in a way, because it puts your avionics up against their best radar and targeting. Which means: it puts decades-old Ukrainian gear up against the most up-to-date equipment that Russia has. And they‘re still winning.

      Has the US helped to make this happen? I‘m sure that we‘ve helped here and there. We certainly helped by persuading the UA military leadership that the invasion was real and was going to happen. That‘s part of why they dispersed their Air Force for survivability. Are we helping now with electronics? I have no idea. I hope so.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sdhays

      @Geminid: Russia’s Black Sea is struggling against Ukraine’s non-existent navy. The idea that they would want to risk a Turkish naval response is just ludicrous. Not “inconceivable”, because this is Russia, after all, but ludicrous nonetheless.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      oldster

      @sdhays:

      Oh, I realize alright. We had maps back in my day, too.

      What worries me is that it is increasingly unclear to me that the US has any leverage at all over Erdogan. We need him more than he needs us. If he needs us at all. That‘s not a strategic relation I feel comfortable with.

      Reply

