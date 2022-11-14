On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Albatrossity
Fall is here, no more chasing needed. So this is the last of this series, and we’ll see what comes next. I hope journey has been enjoyable for you all! And if you need a bird calendar to go with your Pets of Balloon Juice calendar, here are some options for 2023. Birds of Flyover Country and the strangely popular Bird Butts calendar.
Not a bird, but a lovely native orchid, Great Plains Ladies’-Tresses (Spiranthes magnicamporum). It was blooming alongside a road in Pottawatomie County; usually you have to wander through a lot of native pastures to see this one. I actually got down far enough to sniff it, since I remembered that it was supposed to smell pretty good. And it does! Reminiscent of a good Sauternes, honey-scented, with pipe tobacco overtones. Click here for larger image.
Warbler migration winds down and sparrow migration cranks up in mid-October here. Other than the winter-resident Yellow-Rumped Warblers, these will be the last I see until next spring. That makes me appreciate them just a bit more. Nashville Warbler (Leiothlypis ruficapilla), in fresh fall plumage. Click here for larger image.
Orange-crowned Warblers (Leiothlypis celata), among the plainest of the warbler clan, are still pretty good-looking when surrounded by fall foliage. Click here for larger image.
Spindly legs and yellow slippers are good field marks for this Ruby-crowned Kinglet (Corthylio calendula), who is also even more attractive in the midst of fall colors. Click here for larger image.
Last weeks installment featured a Sharp-shinned Hawk, an accipiter who would love to get up close and personal with a warbler or a kinglet. The other common accipiter in much of North America is the Cooper’s Hawk (Accipter cooperi). Unlike the Sharp-shinned Hawk, which is found in both North and South America, this one is confined to North America. It is, however, one member of a superspecies (the other members being Gundlach’s Hawk from Cuba, Bicolored Hawk of the lowland Neotropics, and Chilean Hawk) that covers both continents. Taxonomy being what it is, in the future one or more of those might be lumped back together with A. cooperi again. Click here for larger image.
Lumpers and splitters also have a history with this species, the Fox Sparrow (Passerella iliaca), which currently has 4 main groups and 18 recognized subspecies. One of the most geographically variable species on the planet, this large but shy sparrow is always a treat to see. Click here for larger image.
Another handsome but shy sparrow is the Swamp Sparrow (Melospiza georgiana). It is aptly named, as it is seldom found far from water in the breeding season, and also tends to frequent wetter places in its winter range. It has a broad gray eyebrow similar to that of Lincoln’s Sparrow, but this is a more robust bird than that gracile species. Click here for larger image.
This sequence is included because it shows something that I had never seen, a bird “licking its lips” to (unsuccessfully) remove stray food bits. This Savannah Sparrow (Passerculus sandwichensis) had a seed husk or some other small food item stuck to its bill, and tried to use its tongue to dislodge it. It failed. A more typical bird move would be to wipe the bill on a twig or stick, but it did not try that maneuver while I was watching. Click here for larger image.
The first hint that Red-breasted Nuthatches (Sitta canadensis) have returned to plunder our backyard feeders is their tooting, described as a sound like that of a small tin horn. A vocal and welcome backyard presence all winter long, these sprites are feisty and tame at the same time, which I find to be quite endearing. Click here for larger image.
Another hint of winter is the return of some of the northern subspecies of Red-tailed Hawks (Buteo jamaicensis). This richly-pigmented bird is a representative of the northern (B. j. abieticola), and was the first migrant redtail that I saw this season. There will be many more to come; if you want to view the amazing variety of plumages of this species, you could do a lot worse than come to Kansas in December or January! Click here for larger image.
