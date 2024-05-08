Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Moving On

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Moving On

by | 30 Comments

Decency — always uplifting!

Pity this is too long for a tshirt, cuz I’d wear that… to the voting booth, of course!

[image or embed]

— Anne Laurie (@annelaurie.bsky.social) May 7, 2024 at 11:32 PM


UPDATE: very popular posters on the social network Bluesky are telling their followers, to raucous applause, that Joe Biden could deploy the military on US soil to oppose state laws against LGBTQ people, and this is analogous to what Eisenhower did with school integration.

— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) May 2, 2024 at 3:52 PM

These are straight up lies on a whole bunch of counts. I get that people are upset about those state laws. They are a fucking abomination. It does not mean “Joe Biden could deploy the US military against Florida for 60 days and Congress couldn’t do shit.”

— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) May 2, 2024 at 3:54 PM

My favorite are the “You say Trump would become a dictator and set up concentration camps and break all kind of laws, but Biden can’t just do whatever he wants? And that makes Biden better?!” Like, yes, correct, the president who obeys the constitution is the preferable option.

— Jeff Stoller (@jjstoller.bsky.social) May 2, 2024 at 4:59 PM

    30Comments

    4.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: Who are the popular posters? If you’re going to call people out, call them out.

      I haven’t the faintest!  BlueSky is fascinating, but it does take more time to learn to navigate than I’ve been able to give it without neglecting my duties here.

      But if you miss eavesdropping on smart people with a minimum of arseholes + no nazis or bots that I’ve run across yet: Highly recommended!  (My method:  Just read threads from people I already know & trust, whether from here or from the app formerly known as.  Not what the experts recommend, but we all do the best we can.)

    7.

      Matt

      never once looked to the courts to save us from donald trump, as normie the only thing that will get this guy the fuck out of here is losing again. so voting. if you think that is cringe or weird you need to consider that you are dumb and i am smart. okay, i am also dumb, but in other ways.

      Preview for 2025: “sure the GOP sabotaged the process again and made Trump POTUS despite him losing the election, but I don’t support the protesters because dissent is not disorder”

    9.

      Scout211

      It does not mean “Joe Biden could deploy the US military against Florida for 60 days and Congress couldn’t do shit.”

      Shouldn’t we wait for the SCOTUS ruling on total presidential immunity before we declare that? 😉

    11.

      UncleEbeneezer

      This!  Come sit by me. It’s one of the reasons the constant Garland-bashing was always so annoying.

    12.

      RevRick

      If you want to know where the churches are heading, just check out what the United Church of Christ has done. We ordained the first black man, Lemuel Haynes, in 1785, the first woman, Antoinette Brown, in 1853, the first openly gay man, Bill Johnson, in 1972. In 1836, we funded the court battles on behalf of the slaves on the Amistad, and many abolitionists came from our ranks. We came out in favor of a woman’s right to choose in 1971 ( yeah, two years before Roe), and in favor of marriage equality regardless of gender or sexual orientation in 2005.

    15.

      Jeffro

      Geoff Duncan, speaking at the DNC later this summer:

      “I hate all of you people.  You’re wrong on almost every issue.  Seriously, fuck off and die.  BUT…even I know the difference between a president that I disagree with, and one that would gladly, gleefully burn this country to the ground if it meant staying out of prison.

      In closing, let me just say, bite me Dems…and let’s all vote Biden/Harris 2024!”

    16.

      David Fud

      @RevRick: The consequence to the Methodists is a 40% reduction in budget, with all the layoffs and program downsizing and such to go with it.  It is a good trade, but the down side is real.

      I am proud of the UUs and what they have been doing as well.

    17.

      smith

      @japa21: It was a lot easier to figure out how to advantage the Republican in Bush v Gore. This time, they have to figure out how to make immunity only apply to R presidents, and that’s a tricky needle to thread.

      I have to say that what I’m getting more and more worried about is not presidential immunity, but absolute judicial immunity.

    18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @japa21: In Bush v. Gore, there really was a hard deadline.  Clinton’s term was going to end in January.  Here, there is are strong and valid reasons for a quick decision, but it is not vital.  The decision will probably come by the end of the term.  FWIW I wouldn’t be surprised if it gets sent back to the trial court for more fact finding.

    19.

      UncleEbeneezer

      People are so fucking stupid complaining that Jack Smith should have brought the MAL Documents case in DC.  He couldn’t!!  He had to bring it in Florida because that’s where Trump already was located when his POTUS term ended and it officially became a crime for him to withhold the National Security documents.  The whole point was to only charge crimes that occurred AFTER he was President, to try to make immunity irrelevant.  Of course the Supreme Court is showing that it always had the ability to stall things regardless of the choices that Smith/Garland/USAttorneys made.  The real wrench in the works of our Justice system occurred when we let Trump win in 2016 and gave him three SCOTUS seats.  But the same people who screaming about losing their faith in DOJ were also screaming that it was “Blackmail!!1!” to say they should vote for Hillary because the Supreme Court was on the line.

    25.

      japa21

      @Omnes Omnibus:  Which would then delay everything even more and then Trump could appeal the fact finding.  IANAL, but I really don’t understand how they could consider Presidential immunity a valid thing under any circumstances, whether official acts or nonofficial acts.

    26.

      tam1MI

      Good news from Michigan! A Dem has just romped to victory in one of (if not the) most conservative counties! (Link is paywalled, sadly, but here’s the gist:

      Voters in the Holland area overwhelmingly voted Tuesday to recall one of the far-right Republicans newly elected to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners in 2022 and replace her with a Democrat in a historically strongly Republican area.
      Lucy Ebel was part of a slate of Republicans that swept to power in 2022, winning Republican primaries over several GOP incumbents. Ebel topped Republican Joe Baumann in the 2022 primary.
      When Ebel and her fellow members of Ottawa Impact arrived in 2023 with a 10-1 Republican majority, they swiftly upended county government, trying (and failing) to fire the county health officer. They replaced the county administrator with defeated 2022 Republican U.S. House candidate John Gibbs – and then fired him about a year later. There have been a series of other controversies in a county that historically was the most Republican in Michigan (the only county then-Governor Jim Blanchard did not win in his 1986 near-70 percent landslide reelection victory) but has seen Democrats narrow the gap in recent years.
      Democrat Chris Kleinjans took 60 percent of the vote to Ebel’s 40 percent in Holland and Park townships, two communities where the Republican advantage has particularly shrunk. He will serve the remainder of the term. He’s running for the full term next year, as is Ebel, though she faces a challenge in the Republican primary.

    27.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @RevRick: I think the C of E choice of cake or death sounds more appealing.

      @japa21: True.  But then the Sup Ct doesn’t have to decide.  If Biden wins, they just don’t take the case when it comes up again.   If Trump wins, it goes away.

    30.

      TBone

      @eclare:

      @TBone:

      Tuesday was another bad one for Donald Trump, Boy King of the Red Hats. It ended in Indiana with Trump’s victory in the Republican primary. The former insurrectionist-in-chief won handily against South Carolina’s Nikki Haley who, Politico reports, “cleaned up in the suburbs.”

