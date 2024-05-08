Decency — always uplifting!

HJ, I loved hearing how you hit your first birdie. Just like with my boys, you’ll be beating your dad at golf in no time. pic.twitter.com/7somBYufzU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 7, 2024

Homeownership is an essential part of the American dream. Today, I am announcing $5.5 billion in grants that will build more affordable homes, support homeowners, and address homelessness across the country. pic.twitter.com/DwRMigZ6do — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 8, 2024





>@SecondGentleman Doug Emhoff just gave former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan a shout-out for endorsing President Biden’s reelection campaign, saying during a visit to Atlanta he was “very glad” to see the Republican’s op-ed in the @ajc. #gapol pic.twitter.com/MhE0Uvyapq — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) May 7, 2024

Body of last missing construction worker recovered from Baltimore bridge collapse site https://t.co/fDo4BPho9z — The Associated Press (@AP) May 8, 2024

Methodists end anti-gay bans, closing 50 years of battles over sexuality for mainline Protestants https://t.co/xhS954sQTc — The Associated Press (@AP) May 5, 2024

If Joe Biden was performing like this in a dark blue state against an opponent who had already dropped out, the media would be talking about it nonstop pic.twitter.com/umIiQvIUZM — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) May 8, 2024

UPDATE: very popular posters on the social network Bluesky are telling their followers, to raucous applause, that Joe Biden could deploy the military on US soil to oppose state laws against LGBTQ people, and this is analogous to what Eisenhower did with school integration. — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) May 2, 2024 at 3:52 PM

These are straight up lies on a whole bunch of counts. I get that people are upset about those state laws. They are a fucking abomination. It does not mean “Joe Biden could deploy the US military against Florida for 60 days and Congress couldn’t do shit.” — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) May 2, 2024 at 3:54 PM