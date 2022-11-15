This Dan Froomkin piece on just how badly the political press blew their coverage of this election is worth a read, though most of you already know and understand it. In normie world, anyone who fucked up as badly as the US political press might at least take a minute to wonder why and perhaps correct course. Instead, they immediately double down with garbage like this:

That’s the Post. Immediately after the election, the Times hired a third reporter to crawl up Trump’s rectum to see what he had for dinner three days ago. (WTF does “back to basics” mean for Trump anyway? It’s not like he’s returning to lying and grifting — he’s never left.)

At the moment, one of the most fascinating events in recent politics history is unfolding before our eyes: we are headed for an almost-tie in the House, with the possibly winning party under the sway of the political equivalent of a cage full of feral cats. Some races that supposedly competent politicians should have won were lost, and others were won by energetic, interesting newcomers. There are tons of stories to be written about the election and its aftermath. They would contain the same soap opera elements of the Trump stories, so these reporters wouldn’t have to cloud their beautiful minds with tawdry, boring stuff like policy.

Instead, we get the same old, same old tedious coverage of the Presidential horse race with zero soul searching about the horrible wrongness of the last three months of press coverage. Nevermind that idiot fodder like a Trump/DeSantis poll is completely worthless until things settle after this election. Political reporting, for the national press, is nothing but 2024 horserace bullshit.

I’m about as big of a political junkie as you’ll meet, and I don’t even bother reading much of today’s political coverage because it is all the same shit. That’s not to say that there isn’t any decent coverage. For example, this Slate piece covering the gross failure of Sean Patrick Maloney’s campaign is a combination of campaign history and score settling, which is typical of assessments of losing campaigns. It isn’t the acme of political journalism, but at least it isn’t about Trump or Biden in 2024. But it is telling that I’d rather read Ruben Gallego’s Twitter feed than most of the current political coverage.