No Tears and No Hearts Breaking, No Remorse

This Dan Froomkin piece on just how badly the political press blew their coverage of this election is worth a read, though most of you already know and understand it. In normie world, anyone who fucked up as badly as the US political press might at least take a minute to wonder why and perhaps correct course. Instead, they immediately double down with garbage like this:

That’s the Post. Immediately after the election, the Times hired a third reporter to crawl up Trump’s rectum to see what he had for dinner three days ago. (WTF does “back to basics” mean for Trump anyway? It’s not like he’s returning to lying and grifting — he’s never left.)

At the moment, one of the most fascinating events in recent politics history is unfolding before our eyes: we are headed for an almost-tie in the House, with the possibly winning party under the sway of the political equivalent of a cage full of feral cats. Some races that supposedly competent politicians should have won were lost, and others were won by energetic, interesting newcomers. There are tons of stories to be written about the election and its aftermath. They would contain the same soap opera elements of the Trump stories, so these reporters wouldn’t have to cloud their beautiful minds with tawdry, boring stuff like policy.

Instead, we get the same old, same old tedious coverage of the Presidential horse race with zero soul searching about the horrible wrongness of the last three months of press coverage. Nevermind that idiot fodder like a Trump/DeSantis poll is completely worthless until things settle after this election. Political reporting, for the national press, is nothing but 2024 horserace bullshit.

I’m about as big of a political junkie as you’ll meet, and I don’t even bother reading much of today’s political coverage because it is all the same shit. That’s not to say that there isn’t any decent coverage. For example, this Slate piece covering the gross failure of Sean Patrick Maloney’s campaign is a combination of campaign history and score settling, which is typical of assessments of losing campaigns. It isn’t the acme of political journalism, but at least it isn’t about Trump or Biden in 2024. But it is telling that I’d rather read Ruben Gallego’s Twitter feed than most of the current political coverage.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6. 6.

      Chat Noir

      I’m about as big of a political junkie as you’ll meet, and I don’t even bother reading much of today’s political coverage because it is all the same shit.

      Yeah, same here. I’m so sick of he-who-shall-be-nameless and his ilk. The constant whining and insult schtick is beyond boring.

    7. 7.

      Citizen Alan

      This is why it annoys me so much when people saw “Oh, the Times political coverage is absolutely awful, I agree. But I keep subscribing for the Crossword puzzles and the Food Section.” I mean, Jesus Christ! Is a crossword and yet another review of a Times Square restaurant really enough to justify supporting a paper that is literally complicit in the dismantling of our democracy?!?

      Alexandra Petri is the only thing that justifies the Post not being burned to the ground, but she’s not nearly enough to get me to pay money for even her columns, let alone subsidize McArdle, Thiessen and the rest of those swine.

    8. 8.

      Queen of Lurkers

      The much derided NYTimes as an interesting op-ed today by Michelle Goldberg on Marie Gluesenkamp Perez’s victory in WA-03.

    9. 9.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @Quantum man: I heard Trump is truth socializing about stolen electrons today. Anyone heard about any stolen electrons?

      We’re basically asking for stolen electrons until we reform the practice of wearing socks on carpets.

    10. 10.

      Jinchi

      WTF does “back to basics” mean for Trump anyway?

      For TFG, I assume it means drop all the ‘election fraud’ nonsense, and return to pure misogeny and racism.

    12. 12.

      rikyrah

      One of the things I will miss most about Twitter if it goes away, was the ability to confront these MSM clowns as they tried to gaslight us about their complete unprofessionalism during the 2016 campaign and beyond. Their deliberate incompetence when it came to Dolt45, and that we don’t see the change now that 46 is in office.

    15. 15.

      MazeDancer

      Read a report that MTG extracted a promise from Steve Scalise that he would support investigating Nancy Pelosi for her actions on Jan 6 and treatment of the “political prisoners” in exchange for MTG supporting McCarthy.

      That would be the Steve Scalise who stood next to the Speaker as she tried to save his life.

      Everyone of those newly elected “moderate” GOP reps in NY state can kiss their re-election good-bye if they are even photographed with MTG, much less join the Hunter Biden, Dr. Fauci show trials, or the Biden impeachment mockery.

      Read the room, Kevin. America has moved back to normalcy.

    17. 17.

      Jinchi

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: ​
      Did he make his announcement yet?

      I’m sure all our phones will get emergency alerts the moment he announces. In the meantime we’ll get daily articles titled, TFG expected to announce soon!.

    27. 27.

      Poe Larity

      NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) – Scion Asset Management’s Michael Burry, known for his timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, added five new companies to his portfolio in the last quarter including prison operator CoreCivic (CXW.N), filings released on Monday showed.

      Maybe an over-reaction, the Trump family is not that big.

    28. 28.

      citizen dave

      I’m hoping that trump will focus much more on himself this time.  The last two campaigns he  cared way too much about the  hopes and dreams of all Americans.

    30. 30.

      Jinchi

      @Old School: ​
        The real question is whether Mitch will manage to spike his Diet Coke with sleeping pills before the announcement, to keep him quiet until after the Georgia election.

    32. 32.

      MattF

      Yeah. Why, for example, do we never hear about TFG’s Russian connections? Or why all the MAGAs turned anti-Ukraine? Sounds to me like there’s a story there. Instead we get oohing and aahing about DeSantis’ latest nickname. Journalistic malpractice.

    34. 34.

      scav

      Maybe we need a Back To Basics Bingo card fo tonight?  How about a “Riding A Downward Escalator” and a “Live On-Camera Pussy-Grabbing” squares?

    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’ve probably mentioned this before, but back in 2006 I was still subscribing to the dead-trees WaPo. That midterm, of course, the Dems flipped something like 30 House seats and 6 Senate seats to take control of both chambers. So that Sunday, I was looking forward to an Outlook section (the WaPo Sunday opinion/commentary section) with lots of coverage of what that meant, and what the Dems would try to do with their new Congressional majorities.

      Instead, the front page of the Outlook section, five days after the midterm, was all about Hillary v. Obama. The midterms were already old news, and they were jumping ahead to the 2008 primaries.

      So here and now, when they’re already jumping forward to “should Biden run in 2024, or is he too old?” before we even know for sure who’s in control of the House next year, it depresses me but doesn’t surprise me. Worthless dickheads.

    39. 39.

      CaseyL

      In one of John M. Ford’s excellent Star Trek novels (I am not kidding; you must read them) there is a Klingon embassy mission to the Federation, and one of the Klingons says of Earth’s news channels: “That was news? I thought it was an indoctrination channel for children.”

      This was, mind you, about 20+ years ago, and I have never ever forgotten that line.  Even more true now than it was then.

    40. 40.

      piratedan

      @Jinchi: I took that to mean that he’ll sexually assault Katy Tur and Stephanie Ruhle on live TV and use his secret service team to assist him.

       

      Then CNN will opine that they had it coming by provoking him while Laura Ingraham will wistfully wish that she had been involved.

      seems to be the right of amount of ewwwww….. for everyone.

    43. 43.

      Immanentize

      Mistermix,

      This is a question I keep asking about New York (which I will be returning to in a year or so into Central NY).

      Can the NY legislature pass a new redistricting plan right now? It is certainly U.S. constitutionally possible, but is it in NY?

      Also, do you think Conole will run again? If so, I would like to support him, maybe.

    47. 47.

      Roger Moore

      @rikyrah:

      Their deliberate incompetence when it came to Dolt45, and that we don’t see the change now that 46 is in office.

      It isn’t incompetence.  They are doing what their editors and publishers are telling them to do.  The problem starts at the top, and we won’t get better news media as long as it is owned and run by a bunch of oligarchs who actively cheer for the oligarch party.

    53. 53.

      pacem appellant

      @lowtechcyclist: NYT needs to be burned to the ground (obviously metaphorically). I was OK with the WaPo for a while, but I ended my sub. They’re gunning to be just as bad as the NYT at this point.

      L.A. Times is my paper of record now. And Balloon Juice.

    54. 54.

      frosty

      @Roger Moore: I see this type of statement from a lot of commenters; that the reporters and opinion writers fall in line and write what they’re told to. Is there any proof? Quotes from ex-reporters who got out of the business? Op-Ed’s who were fired for not toeing the line? Or is it just speculation because of who we know the owners are? And what we suspect are their motives?

    55. 55.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Immanentize: My understanding is that redistricting happens every 10 years, we shot our shot, and it’s done until the next census.

      Even though I’m right next door to NY-22 I haven’t followed it closely.  Conole seems to have run a good race, but the Syracuse district is the white whale of upstate NY districts.  The demographics and registration make it look like it should be a D district but it never flips, mostly due to the R in the race not being a firebreather.  I would hold off until Conole decides to announce again, but he raised $2.6 million to Williams $750K, and he didn’t win.  So he can raise money, but like the rest of New York State, he (and the rest of the party) couldn’t turn out voters.  When we start getting some more granular reporting on these districts, I’m sure what we’ll see is that the urban parts of the district (Syracuse) did not turn out anywhere near 2020 levels, and therefore the Democrat lost.

    59. 59.

      Ken

      @$8 blue check mistermix: Actually the Supreme Court ruled, a couple of decades ago, that states could redistrict at any time. Well, that Texas could redistrict because the Republicans wanted to, but I’m sure the principle will be applied uniformly.

    62. 62.

      Kay

      “Breaking With The President – The Mike Pence Interview”

      They take themselves so incredibly seriously. Mike Pence wrote a book which he is peddling. Couldn’t people just read that crap rather than having the same lines spoon fed to them?

    64. 64.

      MattF

      @frosty: I think people underestimate the degree to which journalists will cultivate their careers by pleasing their bosses. Journalism is a job, and everyone working on every newspaper has observed what happens to people who don’t take the hint about how politics ‘should’ be covered in their particular corner of the media world.

    65. 65.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Roger Moore: 100% If we owned those papers, you better believe McMegan would out of a job and reporters would be interviewing ‘ordinary voters’ in the suburbs and cities.

    66. 66.

      Kay

      So according to these ridiculous people, no one is interested in January 6th or the attempted coup, but everyone is interested in Mike Pence recounting Breaking With The President (da-DUM!) on January 6th?

      Is it important or not? And why are they still covering Donald Trump like he’s President?

    67. 67.

      pacem appellant

      @Qrop Non Sequitur: No disagreement here. But they won’t. I don’t understand the incentive structure of the NYT, but that Miller, Bannett, and Haberman (in that order) have all failed spectacularly without any introspection can only mean that privilege is rewarded, and “being right” is a death sentence. (Atrios and Parker Molloy tenaciously mock the NYT for this)

    68. 68.

      Roger Moore

      @Major Major Major Major: ​
       

      At least it’s better than the “which Dem should run in 2024?” game.

      They’re doing that, too. In addition to claiming Biden is too old, they’re also completely dismissing Harris. I can’t white put my finger on why they’re so eager to get rid of her.

    69. 69.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @Kay: why are they still covering Donald Trump like he’s President?

      Somehow he’s deemed more interesting than the actual President. I don’t personally understand, I can barely tolerate listening to Trump.

    70. 70.

      Immanentize

      @$8 blue check mistermix:

      My understanding is that redistricting happens every 10 years, we shot our shot, and it’s done until the next census.

      That is the common wisdom, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Tom DeLay re-districted Texas just three years after the first post-census map to start Republican gerrymandering. People got hot and bothered for a bit, but the federal courts said that was just fine.

      Also, if the Supreme Court rules only the legislatures can draw maps this term, will NY go back to the old legislative maps replaced by the Trumoy Court? I will try to find some answers about this….

      And thank you for the 22nd info. I am not sure the University (Syracuse) and college students Oneonta, etc.) got enough attention. But that would have required a big pro-abortion message?

    71. 71.

      Shalimar

      @Kay: I saw one of Pence’s interviews.  It was a joke.  It has been advertised as “Pence finally says what he thinks and comes out swinging at Trump.”  Bullshit.  He said the same milquetoast bullshit he has been saying since January 6th.  Came out swinging with a feather duster.

    72. 72.

      MisterForkbeard

      @MazeDancer: I’d thought that the price of MTG’s support for Kevin McCarthy is that McCarthy has already vowed to kick Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell off all their committees for ‘reasons’. Mostly revenge.

      It hadn’t been explicitly attached to MTG’s support, but she came out in support of McCarthy just after this was said.

    75. 75.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Kay: The entire “break” is really sad, too. “Our administration didn’t end positively” and “Trump sorta encouraged the protestors but had no idea they’d do the bad things which weren’t that bad!”

      Yeah. That’s pretty much it.

