Since I was complaining about bad/nonexistent national House race coverage, here’s a piece in the Seattle Times about the winner of the WA-3 contest, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. This was the R+5 seat occupied by Jaime Herrera Beutler, who lost the Republican primary to a nutcase named Kent because she voted to impeach Trump for 1/6. Read the whole thing, but here’s what stood out for me:

  • A number of Democrats crossed over and voted for Kent in the primary. This sort of behavior is frowned upon by our betters in the political press, but it happens all the time, and so what? Herrera Beutler did one good thing with her impeachment vote, but let’s stop acting as if a Republican who did the very minimum she could do somehow deserves a pass.
  • Gluesenkamp Perez runs a auto repair shop with her husband and stuck to a basic issues-oriented campaign. Kent wanted to overturn elections, ban abortions and prosecute Fauci for murder.
  • Gluesenkamp Perez pledged not to vote for Nancy Pelosi for speaker, and she said she would vote to preserve gun rights. In CO-3, Frisch made the same pledge about Pelosi.

Just in case it isn’t clear, by a basic issues-oriented campaign, I mean one that did not shy away from talking about abortion, quite the contrary:

By the way, fuck those assholes who stand around in front of Planned Parenthood.

Anyway, If you have some stories on local races, please share them in the comments below. I’m still thinking about the failure here in New York and will have more to write about after the counting is done, but I’d rather focus on places where Democrats worked their asses off.

  • Baud
  • eclare
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Spanky

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Gluesenkamp Perez pledged not to vote for Nancy Pelosi for speaker, and she said she would vote to preserve gun rights. In CO-3, Frisch made the same pledge about Pelosi.

      Just win, baby.

      Besides, that pledge may be easier to meet this time around if Pelosi doesn’t run.

    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      The crossover vote is interesting, actually–my experience is that Democrats rarely cross over to vote for the worst Republican candidate as a ratfucking exercise; instead they cross over to vote for the one they hate the least because they really really hate that other guy.

