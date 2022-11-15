Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 2/4)- VA Lakes

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 2/4)- VA Lakes

UncleEbeneezer

After a decent night’s sleep we decided to head North and up to Virginia Lakes.  The Virginia Lakes basin consists of twelve lakes by Conway Summit.  Because of its’ high elevation of 9,000 feet, it is one of the first places where the aspens change color each Fall.  It’s easily accessible from Rt. 395.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 2/4)- VA Lakes 6
Virginia Lakes, CAOctober 3, 2022

We got a bit of a late start on our day but around noon we finally got up to VA Lakes Rd., which had several groves of aspens alongside of it.  We made a mental note to stop and explore them more on the way back down.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 2/4)- VA Lakes 5
Virginia Lakes, CAOctober 3, 2022

Here we are at the main lake by the parking lot and trailhead.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 2/4)- VA Lakes 4
Virginia Lakes, CAOctober 3, 2022

We decided to do a short portion of the trail to Blue Lake, since we had a couple other locations we wanted to try and hit before evening.  Here is a lovely pond where we stopped for a bit.  But most of the color wasn’t actually on the trail (according other hikers we talked to) and we were still not yet acclimated so we kept our hike short.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 2/4)- VA Lakes 3
Virginia Lakes, CAOctober 3, 2022

On the way back down to Conway Summit we stopped at some of the groves that we had seen on the way up.  Here I am photo-bombing an adorable Asian-American couple who had already gotten to this grove first.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 2/4)- VA Lakes 2
Virginia Lakes, CAOctober 3, 2022

About halfway down to Conway Summit there was a small dirt service road that had some really bright aspens.  We stopped and walked a ways up it.  It’s amazing how much nicer the color looks when the aspens are back-lit.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 2/4)- VA Lakes 1
Virginia Lakes, CAOctober 3, 2022

Mine All Mine!!!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Stay Gold, Eastern Sierra (Part 2/4)- VA Lakes
Virginia Lakes, CAOctober 3, 2022

One more shot of that lovely dirt road and then we were off to see more sights.  Where would we go next?  Stick around for Part 3 to find out…

