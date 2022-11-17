Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This really is a full service blog.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

The willow is too close to the house.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / The Speaker Speaks

The Speaker Speaks

by | 77 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Speaker Pelosi is scheduled to address the House at noon. Here’s WaPo’s livestream on YouTube:

For what it’s worth, Tara Palmeri of Puck News provided a preview:

On the House floor at noon, Pelosi will say in a speech crafted in part by Jon Meacham that she intends to pass the torch to the next generation of leadership but will stay on as a backbencher to help guide future leader Hakeem Jeffries.

I had to look up the last Democratic speaker before Nancy Pelosi (Thomas Foley). No disrespect toward Foley intended, but I don’t think anyone will forget Pelosi — she made an indelible mark.

Speaker Pelosi was among the first to recognize how grave a threat Trump and his movement posed to democracy, and she used her power to protect her institution and the country with great personal courage. I’ll always be grateful to her for that.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • A Man for All Seaonings (formerly Geeno)
  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • BruceFromOhio
  • CaseyL
  • dr. bloor
  • Feckless
  • FelonyGovt
  • Geminid
  • Heidi Mom
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Josie
  • Kathleen
  • M31
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • oldster
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • RaflW
  • Rebelsdad (fka texasboyshaun)
  • RR_Mikey
  • sab
  • schrodingers_cat
  • sdhays
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara
  • TheronWare
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    77Comments

    4. 4.

      FelonyGovt

      What a remarkable person she is. She has steered us through some dangerous times.

      And she is entitled to step down on her timetable. I’m maybe 12 years younger than she is, and no way I would have the energy she must have.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Feckless

      She passed every one of tRumps budgets.

      She criticized Democratic Muslim Congress women at AIPAC.

      She cut deals with the devil instead of stopping him.

      She sat insurrectionist repugs in the new congress in violation of the Constitution.

      Let a counter narrative to 1/6 take root by delaying hearings for a year.

      Allowed Bush Cheney to get away with war crimes.

      And last

      “Vote harder”

      Mkay, G’bye!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RR_Mikey

      The Fox News machine demonized her and disrespected her to the point where her husband was attacked and damn near killed him.  No responsibility or remorse was evident.  There is no way that the gavel can be passed to the next speaker after McCarthy’s mocking speech where he said he would hit her with the gavel.It shows just how low we can go and how damaged our politics have become.  Thanks Newt. Rupert and TFG.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      oldster

      Pelosi also played a huge role in passing the ObamaCare, which was, as our current president noted at the time, a BFD.

      People forget that ObamaCare looked dead. But Nancy would not take dead for an answer, and Obama would not either. They fought together to make it happen.

      Nancy is a national treasure. Not perfect, but nothing mortal is.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Rebelsdad (fka texasboyshaun)

      I’ve stanned Nancy Pelosi since 2006. IDGAF that she’s 1000 years old, I believe that we should have leaders with wisdom and deep institutional knowledge in times of crisis.  Yes, we always need fresh blood in politics. Yes, the olds should make room for the youngs. No, people who like Feinstein should not be in power. But I don’t like the intergenerational warfare going on in America right now. Generational theory is bunk anyways, and it’s also unfair to blame the Boomers for things that started with the generations before them.

      I will miss Pelosi dearly. I am deeply grateful for her service, class, and tenacity in getting us closer to being a more perfect union.

       

      /end rant

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Geminid

      I’ve never heard any Democrat, elected or otherwise, utter the words “vote harder.” This is a strawman that left wing critics of the party set up, and and they set it up in bad faith.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Feckless:

      She passed every one of tRumps budgets.

      What in particular did you dislike about whichever budgets she voted for, and would you have preferred a government shutdown?

      She criticized Democratic Muslim Congress women at AIPAC.

      If Omar would like to stop… misspeaking… about how Glenn Greenwald is right that Americans only support Israel because of money… she’s welcome to.

      She cut deals with the devil instead of stopping him.

      This is called being in Congress

      She sat insurrectionist repugs in the new congress in violation of the Constitution.

      Wouldn’t not seating them have been a much more flagrant violation?

      Let a counter narrative to 1/6 take root by delaying hearings for a year.

      You mean the hearings that happened during the election year and drove a lot of Democratic votes?

      Allowed Bush Cheney to get away with war crimes.

      How would you have had her stop this?

      And last

      “Vote harder”

      I’m sorry a politician would like you to vote.

      There’s plenty to actually criticize about Pelosi, I’m amazed you didn’t manage to find any.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      RaflW

      Pre-2016 I was not a huge fan of Ms. Pelosi. And even in 2018 or 19, Biden wasn’t my first choice of Dem nominees. But on reflection, I think these two people have the depth of experience and steel nerve to be leading in these turbulent times. Wisdom and trial-by-fire matter.

      And, I’m good with this orderly transition in Dem leadership. With genuine gratitude.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RaflW

      @Baud: Well, yes.
      But Nancy is planning an orderly transition, and I think the general sentiment here is that what Nancy wants, Nancy gets. The press will paint whatever picture gets clicks.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      A Man for All Seaonings (formerly Geeno)

      She’s doing exactly what she should do. Handing the wheel over to Jeffries – who’s clearly ready for it, and hanging around – in case Jeffries needs some mentoring on some issue or other. Class, dignity and service to the end.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      trollhattan

      Nancy Pelosi is the most important woman politician in American history. We were and are lucky-lucky-lucky to have her.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      M31

      lol Jeffries will always have backup, I’m just imagining him talking to a wavering member and saying “am I going to have to call Nancy?”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      CaseyL

      That was a terrific speech.  I’m sad to see Nancy leave the Leadership position, but she needs – and lordy, has earned –  some respite.  Very, very glad she’ll be staying on as a member and mentor.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Mike in NC

      Speaker Pelosi protected our democracy and Constituion from the Fat Orange Clown who was and remains on the Kremlin payroll. Give her a medal for that.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      RaflW

      Ms. Pelosi: “When I came to the Congress in 1987, there were 12 Democratic women. Now, there are over 90. And we want more.” Amen.

      The clip from the ’87 March on Washington was great, too (was that in the earlier thread?). Glad to have seen it, never knew about it!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      zhena gogolia

      I don’t have time to watch it, but I’m glad she’s not going home, so that asshole Youngkin doesn’t have the satisfaction.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: It looks like the generational transfer is happening.  Let’s see how it goes.  My guess is that Pelosi, et al., wouldn’t be stepping down if the next crew weren’t up to the job.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Kathleen

      Been working so I missed her announcement.  I’m crying. But I thought old out of touch Democratic women were hogging.power and not making room for the youngs? Did I miss something?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Geminid

      Well, I checked out comments by and responses to one of Twitter’s “Do Something” Democrats. All I can say is that a lot of people underrate Hakeem Jeffries. I wonder why that is?

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Geminid: We had people on this site on a thread below picking over one comment about the election that he made.  He isn’t going to be Pelosi.  He will be his own style of leader and, if we have any sense, we will give him some room to maneuver before we start slamming him.*

      *This probably will not happen.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Alison Rose

      @dr. bloor: Their comment reminded me of one of Austin Archer’s songs:

      Congratulations

      That was one of the stupidest things

      That I’ve ever seen

      Anybody post on the internet before

      Congratulations

      The bar is high ’cause people post

      Lots and lots of stupid things

      But your stupid thing was somehow

      The leader of the pack

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Geminid

      @Major Major Major Major: So far Jeffries has put his talents to work as Caucus Chairman, helping  manage a diverse caucus and maintain cohesion. He is a very talented and intelligent man, though, and a hard working one too. I think he’ll do fine as “Parliamentary leader.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.