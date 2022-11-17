Speaker Pelosi is scheduled to address the House at noon. Here’s WaPo’s livestream on YouTube:

For what it’s worth, Tara Palmeri of Puck News provided a preview:

On the House floor at noon, Pelosi will say in a speech crafted in part by Jon Meacham that she intends to pass the torch to the next generation of leadership but will stay on as a backbencher to help guide future leader Hakeem Jeffries.

I had to look up the last Democratic speaker before Nancy Pelosi (Thomas Foley). No disrespect toward Foley intended, but I don’t think anyone will forget Pelosi — she made an indelible mark.

Speaker Pelosi was among the first to recognize how grave a threat Trump and his movement posed to democracy, and she used her power to protect her institution and the country with great personal courage. I’ll always be grateful to her for that.

Open thread.