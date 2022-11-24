Lexington MA

The last day of the tour, for most of the group, saw us going out to Lexington and Concord. Our local guide, who was a retired middle school teacher, was at pains to tell us that no battle ever occurred in Lexington. Rather, it was a massacre. The Americans were withdrawing from the field when the British shot them in the back. There was a long story about escaping prisoners and officers’ pistol shots, a huge SNAFU. The only reason there are all the monuments on the Lexington Green is that President Grant was coming to mark the centenary in 1875 and the town had to have something to show him. Anyway, the guide was hilarious and I enjoyed his shtick enormously.