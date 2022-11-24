Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

The revolution will be supervised.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

In my day, never was longer.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Let there be snark.

Infrastructure week. at last.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

We still have time to mess this up!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

After roe, women are no longer free.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Elma – Autumn in Canada and New England Part 3

On The Road – Elma – Autumn in Canada and New England Part 3

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Elma

I have never been to any of the New England states before, so I was looking forward to this.  It was a holiday weekend, and beautiful warm fall weather, so lots of people were out enjoying themselves.  I found Boston confusing to get around in, even on foot.  But I really want to go back and spend time in Portland.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 3 7
Portland MEOctober 8, 2022

After a leisurely day at sea, during which I got invited to dine at the Captain’s Table (probably because I booked another tour while on board) we arrive in Portland Maine. We all had to bring our passports and be looked at by US Customs before we could leave the ship. Portland is a beautiful city with a great harbor.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 3 6
Portland MEOctober 8, 2022

We had very nice coaches that took us out to the Portland Head Light; then on up to Kennebunk and Kennebunkport. It was a holiday weekend, so there were massive crowd. We had to stand in line at the Clam Shack to pay $49.00 for a lobster roll, purportedly the best in the world according to someone on the Food Network. I thought it was rubbery and tasted like nothing by mayonnaise. Give me a Friday night perch fry any day.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 3 5
Boston MAOctober 9, 2022

The next day was our tour of the city of Boston. It was also Indigenous Peoples Day, so the city was overrun with tourists. No one at the Quincy Market admitted to being from Boston. This woman was outside the Old North Church with her glass harmonica.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 3 4
Lexington MAOctober 10, 2022

The last day of the tour, for most of the group, saw us going out to Lexington and Concord. Our local guide, who was a retired middle school teacher, was at pains to tell us that no battle ever occurred in Lexington. Rather, it was a massacre. The Americans were withdrawing from the field when the British shot them in the back. There was a long story about escaping prisoners and officers’ pistol shots, a huge SNAFU. The only reason there are all the monuments on the Lexington Green is that President Grant was coming to mark the centenary in 1875 and the town had to have something to show him. Anyway, the guide was hilarious and I enjoyed his shtick enormously.

 

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 3 3
Salem MAOctober 11, 2022

The tour company offered an extension and I stayed on for a couple more days since I had never been to Boston before. First we went to Salem. It was two weeks before Halloween, but the place was crawling with “witches”. The cemetery was very interesting and memorial was really moving.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 3 2
Gloucester MAOctober 11, 2022

Then we went to Cape Ann, ending in Gloucester, with the iconic Seafarer statue.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 3 1
Gloucester MAOctober 11, 2022

I found the monument to the families even more interesting.

On The Road - Elma - Autumn in Canada and New England Part 3
Boston MAOctober 12, 2022

On my last day in Boston, I took a duck boat tour. Because it was a smaller vehicle and because it was no longer a holiday weekend, we got a more interesting tour of the city. The last thing I did was have high tea at the Public Library.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.