You are here: Home / Open Threads / Athenspets Update – Van Helsing and Gracie Lou!

Athenspets Update – Van Helsing and Gracie Lou!

12 Comments

This post is in: 

We have an update from Athenspets on Van Helsing and Cindy Lou!

Van Helsing is doing great!  You wouldn’t even know that he has had surgery at this point.

Van Helsing will be having a recheck in a week or so, and at that point we’ll know if his pelvis and other leg have healed properly or if he needs another FHO surgery. Hopefully, he’s set though!

Cindy Lou is having surgery on Monday to remove the cyst that is under her face bone. Without surgery, the cyst (which is likely due to prior trauma) would continue to grow, putting pressure on her nasal cavity and eventually killing her. The estimate is $2k-$4k for the surgery,  The county has paid the diagnostics to date and will pay the first $500 of the surgery bill, and they have general funds to help with some of the cost, but having Walter’s Fund is a HUGE help to them!

Athenspets Update – Van Helsing and More!

They have lined up fosters for her (a temp foster now through surgery, then another for her recovery period) so she’s getting to chill and destress in a home right now. She’s a super sweet dog – great with people, dogs, and cats – but high energy so keeping her calm post-surgery will be a challenge.

They also have a matching funds fundraiser right now–all donations through Nov 30 (up to $10,000 total) are being matched by a few large donors.

Lisa at Athenspets didn’t know if it’s appropriate to ask again so soon for donations, but any new donations that come in to Walter’s Fund would be worth double, so I was pretty sure I would be in trouble on Balloon Juice if I didn’t at least alert you to the match!

So absolutely no pressure to donate, but the thermometer is in the sidebar in case you are so inclined.

FYI:  Our Athenspets thermometer is never going to show the correct balance for Walter’s Fund, because it only shows what we have raised and obviously doesn’t reflect the amount we have spent.  As I write this, the thermometer shows $2,950, but Walter’s Fund currently is about $1,950 – they used $500 for Van Helsing and are using $500 for Cindy Lou.

🐇

