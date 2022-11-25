I made Thanksgiving dinner and now the kids are crying and I'm not allowed to help anymore pic.twitter.com/sATU2HnYu2
— Michael Bethke @[email protected] (@Bethkem) November 24, 2022
Almost as disturbing:
paula abdul mothering like no mother has ever mothered before pic.twitter.com/WaBWxFpd0a
— wiLL (@willfulchaos) November 24, 2022
The Marquis de Carabas is real!
they’re multiplying pic.twitter.com/Eonda5o9YR
— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) November 20, 2022
Mother of god pic.twitter.com/xomrCi0mY7
— Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme) November 19, 2022
(Maybe President Joe should take Elon aside?… )
