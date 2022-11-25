Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Black Friday Morning Open Thread

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: ,

Almost as disturbing:

The Marquis de Carabas is real!


(Maybe President Joe should take Elon aside?… )

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      stacib

      Admittedly, I’m feeling kinda grumpy this morning, but

      When did we get to the place where everybody that requests time with the president is entitled to it?

    15. 15.

      Layer8Problem

      Are people still rooting and installing custom firmware on Androids?  I haven’t done that since the Obama administration but it was the only time I felt the little bastards weren’t tracking my every move and text.

    16. 16.

      PST

      We had a lovely Thanksgiving dinner, one that felt like a true family affair even though some of the family ties are rather loose. It included, for example, my late first wife’s son by her first marriage. We had ten adults (median age 66), no children, five last names, and five big dogs, all of us in my 98-year-old mother-in-law’s tiny house with its tiny kitchen. I was very glad that the dogs, some of whom were meeting for the first time, were so chill. All the humans were chill as well, even though some hadn’t seen each other in years. Everyone quickly and comfortably fell into earnest, cheerful discussion groups that crossed all the family, age, and political lines. I miss the chaos of young children running wild, a constant of the Thanksgiving dinners I remember from half a century ago, but I don’t think we could have handled it. There aren’t as many children’s tables as there used to be, which makes me feel wistful. I found myself thinking that if it weren’t for same-sex marriage, an idea that would have been inconceivable in my childhood, there would be even less glue binding us into large family groups. Although Covid is still with us, this was the first holiday gathering that felt truly post-Covid. Whatever our differences, we all vax up every way we can.

    20. 20.

      Geminid

      I see there are still two unresolved Congressional races. One is in the Colorado 3rd CD, where Boebert led Frisch by 552 votes, and a recount is in progress.

      The other unresolved race is in the California 13th CD, where Repuican John Duarte leads Democrat Adam Gray by 593 votes. Duarte, 56, is the owner of Duarte’s Nursery in Hewson, while the 45 year old Gray has represented Merced in the state Assembly since 2012.

      The 13th CD is in the Central Valley and includes a large portion of Modesto. It used to be part of a different numbered district, but after redistricting it has the number formerly assigned to the one Rep. Barbara Lee represents. Reapportionment cost California a Congressional seat and now the district numbers have been scrambled.

    22. 22.

      Amir Khalid

      There’s a time and place to approach a stranger, and it’s not when they’re right in the middle of something. Someone other than Biden might not have shown as much restraint.

