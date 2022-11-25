Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Leftovers, the Best Part of Thanksgiving

by | 41 Comments

For the Seddiq family of northern Virginia, Thanksgiving is always an event. Immigrants from Afghanistan, they first arrived in America in the 1970s. To accommodate the entire extended family on Thanksgiving, the Seddiqs organize a potluck banquet at a rented hall. Family member Mirriam Zary is a lawyer and well-known food blogger on Instagram and TikTok. Her passion for traditional and contemporary Afghan cuisine is evident in her social media posts. Mirriam believes that, for observant Muslims, the concept of gratitude is never restricted to one day…

As the second and third generations of the Seddiqs came of age in the family’s new country, Mirriam wanted to include both America and Afghanistan in an innovative infusion. Hence “Thanksgiving Biryani” was born. Combining the main rice ingredient with the spices and flavors of fall, such as cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and raisins, along with root vegetables such as butternut squash and carrots, Mirriam creates the perfect balance of the aromas of her two homelands. The dish is vegan but can serve as a side to turkey.

Some families of other immigrant communities take a slightly different approach. Shahed Amanullah, an entrepreneur and developer of the halal food app “Zabiha,” is attending a Thanksgiving banquet hosted by his mother, an immigrant from Pakistan, where only “the traditional American” dishes will be prepared. Shahed describes his mother as a “Thanksgiving purist,” but, since he will be taking on the task of cooking the turkey this year, he insists that he will “spice it up a bit.”…

Puerto Rican Thanksgiving reflects the cultural syncretism of the Caribbean island and its complex relationship to the United States. The traditional turkey would be considered bland in comparison with the endless flavors that abound in Caribbean cuisine, and bland food is no cause for celebration. Nilsa Méndez relocated from Puerto Rico to Chicago several years ago. Thanksgiving for her means gratitude and family, and one way of expressing this is an elaborate method of cooking turkey. For starters, the giant bird lies in a marinade of sofrito — a blend of aromatic ingredients finely chopped and sauteed or braised in cooking oil with various spices. Nilsa then cooks a dish of “arroz con gandules” (rice and pigeon peas, a staple in Puerto Rico). The rice is flavored with a traditional adobo spice mix that consists of granulated garlic, onion powder, salt, black pepper and oregano. It may also contain citrus zest and/or turmeric. The rice is then stuffed in the marinated turkey. The result is a moist, flavorful cut of poultry that needs no gravy for taste and texture…

Thanksgiving is an all-American holiday and one for which, most of the time, there’s little division between different generations of immigrants. Not all families celebrate, but many do. For these families, the changes to the traditional feast seldom face objection or resistance. Infusion and inclusion are accepted as the natural outcomes of immigration.

“Would it be better if we stayed in our villages and guarded the recipes of meals? Maybe,” says Mirriam. “But we didn’t. We are here now and this is our home.”


(h/t Ozark Hillbilly)

… “Our findings are the first real indication of complex cooking – and thus of food culture – among Neanderthals,” said Chris Hunt, a professor of cultural paleoecology at Liverpool John Moores University, who coordinated the excavation.

Hunt and his colleagues have even tried to recreate one of the recipes, using seeds gathered from nearby the caves. “It made a sort of pancake-cum-flatbread which was really very palatable – a sort of nutty taste,” Hunt said.

The burned food remnants – the oldest ever found – were recovered from the Shanidar Cave site, a Neanderthal dwelling 500 miles north of Baghdad in the Zagros Mountains. Thought to be about 70,000 years old, they were discovered in one of many ancient hearths in the caves…

“We present evidence for the first time of soaking and pounding pulse seeds by both Neanderthals and early modern humans (Homo sapiens) at both sites, and during both phases at Shanidar Cave,” said Dr Ceren Kabukcu, an archaeobotanist at the University of Liverpool, who led the study.

“We also find evidence of ‘mixtures’ of seeds included in food items and argue that there were some unique preferences for specific plant flavours.”

The research, published in Antiquity, adds to mounting evidence of plant consumption by both early modern humans and Neanderthals, in addition to meat. Wild nuts and grasses were often combined with pulses, such as lentils, and wild mustard.

Hunt said: “Because the Neanderthals had no pots, we presume that they soaked their seeds in a fold of an animal skin.”…

(And yet some complain about the primitive cooking facilities at our in-laws’ gathering.)

(h/t NotMax)

This is no ordinary cake. Composed of three layers of corn bread, interspersed with sweet potatoes, marshmallows, and stuffing, frosted in mashed potatoes & gravy, and finally topped with a Cornish game hen, this cake’s a Thanksgiving feast

(I’d rather eat a Neanderthal pulse flatbread with wild mustard… but that’s just me.)

  • Another Scott
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • ian
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • Salty Sam
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Steeplejack
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Suzanne
  • tybee

    41Comments

    3. 3.

      Steve in the ATL

      We talked about my new recipe, Thanksgiving vegan biryani, and how immigrants bring their flavors to this American tradition.

      Whatever the pilgrims brought to the original thanksgiving was brought by immigrants, no?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      raven

      You must be physic! As I mentioned upstream, I just got back from a long day on the water and Garden Girl fired up a huge plate of leftovers! I was fishing with a family and a dude name Marcos who is Brazilian. It took quite a while to get the fish cleaned and, as I was leaving, I said to him “Man, there were not nearly this many brown folks down here 20 years ago”. He busted me a big hug and said “dude, I like you’! Priceless!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anyway

      Gonna stick to trad chix biryani. One of my coworkers always brings some for potluck and it’s the first thing to go. Good stuff.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      along with root vegetables such as butternut squash and carrots,

      Ummmm… butternut squash is not a root vegetable.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Shahed describes his mother as a “Thanksgiving purist,” but, since he will be taking on the task of cooking the turkey this year, he insists that he will “spice it up a bit.”…

      Please do. I would love to try that smash up.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Salty Sam

      No turkey soup or sandwiches for me-  I’m having my second bowl of leftover dressing/potatoes/turkey and gravy, mooshed together in a bowl, buttered roll on the side.

      Food coma #2 coming on…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      I swear to the FSM….next year, I am making a crockpot of soup the day before and then I can have that and skip all the other stuff.

      I went to hot yoga this morning, then did a 45-minute ride on the Peloton, and fasted all day. Now having a salad. Finally feeling normal.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mai Naem mobile

      The feast cake sounds disgusting. Marshmallows do not belong near anything savory. The biriyani sounds really good and is making me hungry. I could just make a quick crappy version of it but I’m feel too  lazy right now.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      eclare

      @Steve in the ATL:   I googled.  Def not my taste, I don’t think they would “go” in a 1920’s Craftsman bungalow, but they look very easy to move.  Hope your daughter squirreled them away for you.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @eclare: I have a 1920 Craftsman foursquare and my Eames chairs look great. (I got mine when they didn’t sell at a charity auction and they were seriously below this price.)

      Styles can mix and look great. The Cooper Hewitt, the national design museum, is in the former Carnegie mansion. It’s so awesome.

      I need a coat rack and I was looking for a freestanding version of the Eames hang-it-all today. Couldn’t find one. Feh.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      eclare

      @Suzanne:   That is an amazing chair!

      I do have a very modern glass and metal coffee table in the living room to offset the more traditional furniture.  It works!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dmsilev

      Turkey carcass is currently being converted to soup stock, a turkey barley soup being our traditional Sunday last-of-leftovers meal. Which reminds me of one of my favorite post-Thanksgiving stories: Michael Dukakis had for many years made soup after Thanksgiving, and one year the Boston Globe did a story about it. In that story, he offered to take any and all unwanted turkey carcasses off people’s hands and make soup from them…. That Friday, his daughter did a live-on-Twitter report as one carcass after another after another appeared on their doorstep, eventually reaching something like a couple dozen dead and stripped birds. I was following it in real-time and relaying to my parents and we were just dying with laughter.

      True to his word, he made ALL THE SOUP and donated it to a local senior center.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      @eclare: As I have a toddler, I had to put my modernist masterpiece of a coffee table away, as the entire thing would have to have been covered in foam to make it babyproofed. I bought a padded ottoman thing from someone on Facebook Marketplace to use until she’s not so…..three. I might get something new in a year or two, since I feel like we need an oval or a rectangle in this house, and that one is a square.

      I am having much fun with this house. I’ve been sharing the improvements/restorations/reveals we’ve done on my FB page. Maybe, if we ever finish, I’ll do a blog post.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … TechTimes:

      Cocaine is a substance with a medical application but also poses significant abuse and addiction hazards. According to a report from NewScientist, biochemists have recreated the cocaine-producing biochemistry of the cocoa plant in the tobacco plant.

      Unpicking the Coca Plant’s Biochemistry

      The intricate biochemistry that causes coca plants to produce cocaine has been unpicked and recreated in a tobacco plant relative, the report stated.

      […]

      Sheng-Xiong Huang and his colleagues at the Kunming Institute of Botany in China have discovered a way to better understand the substance by introducing two previously absent enzymes known as EnMT4 and EnCYP81AN15.

      Using these two enzymes, the team of biochemists genetically transformed Nicotiana benthamiana, a relative of the tobacco plant, to generate cocaine. They discovered that it could create 400 nanograms of cocaine per milligram of dried leaf, or roughly 25% of the amount found in a coca plant.

      According to Huang, there is currently insufficient cocaine manufacturing in tobacco to supply the demand on a large scale. He also mentioned that organisms with high biomass and rapid development, like the bacterium Escherichia coli or the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae, may assemble the established biosynthetic pathway.

      […]

      Me? I’m waiting for Meta and Twitter to come up with a smartphone screen coating that injects nicotine and cocaine into fingertips of users…

      :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      eclare

      @Suzanne:   I would love to see that!  And as a former toddler and child who continually stubbed her toes and knees on her parents’ hardwood and glass pointy coffee table, you are doing the right thing.  I will stop now or my unreasonable hatred of specific furniture will be revealed.

      That coffee table was evil.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Suzanne

      @Steeplejack: I like a mix. I have a lot of vintage stuff. Some of it fairly foofy. I like the modern classics when they’re mixed with other periods and textures and stuff. Otherwise it looks too sterile and uncomfortable. I am into comfort, LOL.

      Reply

