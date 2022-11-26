Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Open Thread: Catching Up

Besides Jasper giving us a good scare, the Thanksgiving week was full of family, food, and fun. After such a tough year, it was great for my siblings, their families, and my dad to all be together. Long drive back, so today is just a laze around the house day. He’s fine, now BTW, just ate something he shouldn’t have (I’m thinking a sock or a stuffie ear or other non-digestible item).

I wanted to post a few things that caught my eye while I was gone. First up, don’t want to let the Club Q shooting get lost in the holiday rush. This is a good primer on what Colorado Springs is really like. I read a few comments in my last post that decided it was a town full of homophobic religious zealots and right-wing military members. This has never been my experience, and since I spent several years living in a military community near the base as a kid, I can vouch for the fact they are a microcosm of this country, with a strong rivalry – Air Force vs. Army – all in fun. I’ll say my neighborhoods, schools, stores, and offices were more integrated in the late 60s early 70s than any other place in the country.

The 90s were a dark time when a small group of zealots decided to ram through legislation that was worded in a way to confuse and trick folks. Here’s some history on that.  CA passed Prop 8 and I don’t think anyone would continue to call them homophobic decades later.

I only bring this up, because there is a vibrant LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs, and by painting the city with a wide brush of homophobia, it negates everyone there who is accepting, who is an ally – who also voted for LGBTQ+ representatives, including our Governor. They outnumber the narrow-minded religious zealots, and we should celebrate that.

We’ve learned a lot about one of the heroes who stopped the shooter (the other two have shunned the media, understandably), but as Stephen Colbert said best: “I’m so angry we have to have hero patrons.”

On a lighter note:

Steeplejack sent me these;

 

Albatrossity sent me this one:

And Anne Laurie sent me this one this morning to brighten my day:Image

Which inspired someone to sketch it!Image

This is an open thread…

 

 

 

 

    1. 1.

      Starfish

      The Atrevida Family made this Facebook video telling everyone how thankful they were for all the support after the Club Q shooting. They have a brewery and got a little overwhelmed with the orders that people made while trying to support their business.

    2. 2.

      Nelle

      We’re still offloading food on anyone walking by after two families (all tge teenagers) cancelled because of illness.  My great-niece, one of the sick ones, is the lead (playing the role of God) in a play at her university next week, opening with a 22 page in the script monologue, so family is being protective.  What I’m enjoying is that her dad is a Baptist minister.  She is certainly a challenge to his boundaries, but he us,  so far, not trying to control her, as far as I can tell.

      They tried to take her to tge ER on T day but were told that the wait was eight hours.  The waiting room is a foul petri dish.  They gave up and drove six hours back home.  We never saw them.

    5. 5.

      bcw

      Towns like Colorado Springs and Fort Lauderdale and Salt Lake City have “vibrant gay communities” because there are reactionary threats to those communities and people have to unite to protect their rights and safety and pressure authorities. Yes, organizations and gay bars and people coming together is wonderful but they are also necessary.

    8. 8.

      Miss Bianca

      Repeating from downstairs thread, because what the hell…

      OK, speaking of dog rescue, I have started filling out applications…I must be nuts. Has anyone had any luck contacting people through Petfinder? I have had exactly ONE rescue operation get back to me in response to an inquiry on my part, ONE.

      And as a result, I am now seriously contemplating driving 2 hours each way to visit…a large male Malamute with, shall we say, a history…when I was looking for a small-to-medium female dog.

      OK, never mind answering my question. I *am* nuts.

      ETA: And if I contributed in any way to the perception of Colorado Springs as a haven for RWNJs, I apologize. (It’s *my* county that’s the haven for RWNJs, alas.) I love Springs, myself. If I had to move to a city in CO right now, Springs would be my first choice, Pueblo second.

    9. 9.

      kindness

      Glad to see evidence of Colorado Springs having a progressive community out in the open.  What hasn’t changed is the 3 uber-Evangelical megachurches based in the town.  I say uber because (as with all too many evangelical orgs) the Christianity they pray to is nothing like the one I was raised with.  They preach intolerance and hate (not to mention money grubbing).  Anti-Christ like almost from my pov.

