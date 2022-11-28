Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Inquiring Minds Want To Know

It seems like a lot of us follow Teri Kanefield here, so you may already know that she recently put up a very interesting post about Social Media.

Much of what the article contains information we already know, but she pulls it together neatly, all in one place.  As she usually does!

  • Democracy Needs a Functioning Public Sphere
  • Social Media Can (and Often Does) Serve a Public Good
  • Social Media In Its Current Form Amplifies and Enables Demagoguery
  • Angry Divisive Content Gets More Engagement
  • Twitter Algorithms Help Large Accounts Grow Larger, Further Incentivizing Rage-Inducing Material
  • Pros and Cons of Post.news and Mastodon and How They Function

She defines she calls the Trust Building Technique, which is quite effective, even though it’s terribly dishonest.  And she includes examples such as the Internet Research Agency and Cambridge Analytica.

Internet Research Agency (IRA) agents, posing as Americans, built trust in their American audience, then deployed payload content. Here’s an example of how it works: IRA agents posted Biblical verses on a page designed to attract White Evangelicals. White Evangelicals who were attracted to the site believed they were interacting with like-minded Americans. After building their trust, the IRA agents posted lies about Hillary Clinton.

To take another example, IRA agents carried on conversations that other users could see, pretending to be Americans discussing politics. In the lead-up to the 2016 elections, IRA agents pretended to be Black Americans explaining to each other why Black Americans should stay home and not vote.

Of most interest to me –  because that information was new to me – were her other Trust Building examples.

Person #1 gained a huge following on Twitter in 2015 as a staunch Democrat tweeting things like “Vote Blue No Matter Who.” After Trump was elected, his following increased when he declared himself a leader of the Democratic “resistance” on Twitter: A large loosely-organized group that opposed Trump. Person #1 was a compelling Tweeter and effectively dunked on Trump. As a result, his following grew to more than 350,000. He began monetizing his feed with podcasts and a Patreon account.

Then, about halfway through Trump’s term, he turned on Pelosi. He called Democrats “corporatists” and accused them of corruption. He encouraged his followers to abandon the Democratic Party. Because he had a large, influential account and was now Tweeting rage-inducing material, his account drew even more attention, thus driving the algorithms and increasing his reach.

Whether he deliberately built trust in his target audience with the goal of turning them against the Democratic Party, or whether he entirely changed his political views after building his audience, we’ll never know.

He continues monetizing his feed, now milking former Democrats who he has turned into angry, disaffected Democrats.

🐇

Person #2 did the same. She has a Ph.D. in anthropology (she is not a professor) and positioned herself as the single person who predicted Trump’s rise as an authoritarian. She amassed a large following on social media. (There were actual professors at major universities who had been predicting the rise of Trump as an authoritarian, but they were not on social media so she took all the credit.) Because she so effectively attacked Trump, Democrats loved her. She was invited onto TV shows.

Then she turned against the Democrats.

Personal encounter: When she turned on Nancy Pelosi in 2018 and accused Pelosi of taking Russian money, people on Twitter kept telling her she should read my feed because I had a different view of Pelosi. (I never talked to her or about her.) She responded by telling her hundreds of thousands of followers that I was a “faux expert” and a racist (she posted a screenshot of a tweet of mine out of context) and said I was in league with Stephen Miller.

She now tells her almost 600,000 followers that Merrick Garland is corrupt and compromised and is a “mafia state enabler.” She keeps her followers terrified, monetizes her feed, and turns on anyone who questions her. (I always felt there was an irony in the fact that she positions herself as an expert on authoritarianism.)

🐇

Person #3: About a year ago, a well-known fiction writer without any background in law or government began tweeting furiously that Merrick Garland was “refusing” to indict Trump. He now has more than 800,000 followers who repeat his assertions as if they are facts. (One time I tried to point out a factual error in one of his tweets. He responded by blocking me.)

The entire article is worth the read.

Those of you who follow twitter more closely than I do, can you tell the rest of us who persons #1, #2, and #3 are?  I understand why Teri Kanefield chose not to name names in her article, but I think we can surely name names, share more of the backstory, and call them out here.

Open thread.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      mvr

      #3 might be Don Winslow, but I don’t know this for sure.  I do know that he writes good books, used to tweet in ways I thought were good, and then sort of became tiresome and he seems to have blocked me so I can’t read what he is up to these days.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Since I am not on Twitter, I would be curious about these three, too.  I googled #3 with all the details she provided. Google search came up with Don Winslow. Is that accurate?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @pika:

      #2 is Kendzior–who has pretty much proven to be the Eric Feigl-Ding of politics.

      Can you say more about that?  I understand all the words except the names that are capitalized. :-)  I don’t know who those are.

      edit: I googled and I still don’t understand the Eric Feigl-Ding reference. But I did wonder if Sarah K (who I think of re: the rise of authoritarians.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Starfish

      I agree with @pika on person #2. Sarah Kendzior is an anthropology Ph.D. from the midwest. She studies authoritarianism, and there was a lot of stuff related to the rise of authoritarianism that was relevant during the Trump administration, but there is a deep cynicism and opposition to Democrats there too. Part of that could be that Democrats are not doing much for rural midwestern folks.

      There were a lot of us turned off by the “Vote Blue No Matter Who” messaging. It is empty.

      This appeals to maybe an unthinking audience of people who were going to vote this way. It just signals to other Democrats that you are a Democrat.

      Republicans get away with this fall-in-line nonsense, but that is not generally how Democrats work at all.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      @WaterGirl: Kendzior writes on politics and obsesses about Russian influence ( I think rightly.) Eric Feigl-Ding thinks Covid will kills us all, no matter what the science or public health people are saying today.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      pika

      @WaterGirl: I followed Sarah Kendzior in the run-up to 2016, and she got in my *mood* and contributed to the crushing depression I felt after the election about so much of the “resistance.” I didn’t understand it for a long time, but knowing how I wasn’t immune to that kind of stuff helped me a) quit Twitter three years ago and b) be more ready with skepticism when medical Twitterers like Eric Feigl-Ding (he of the HOLY MOTHER OF GOD pandemic tweets still) flooded the zone with clout-seeking, cherry-picked, out-of-context COVID misinformation

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Marmot

      @Starfish: Republicans get away with this fall-in-line nonsense, but that is not generally how Democrats work at all.

      From what I can tell, our lack of solidarity is our major weakness. I’m always pounding on it, but not on Twitter.

      What is it about “vote blue no matter who” stuff that’s empty? I can see how people pushing it might just sidestep policy talk for dipshit sports-team thinking. That what you mean?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @pika:

      …but knowing how I wasn’t immune to that kind of stuff helped me a) quit Twitter three years ago and b) be more ready with skepticism

      That’s what they call a teachable moment.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jerry

      A thought about Person 1: maybe the original account holder sold it off to a group for 80 tons of cash? I know people can get radicalized and change their messaging, but others get rich selling their social media success. Just a thought

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Starfish

      @Marmot: Yes. There are some very blue areas that have had the same politicians forever, and they are running the party badly. Politicians who have no competition become complacent. We need people who will do good work.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      Did anyone read her article?  I thought it was a good summary of where things stand, and I appreciated her information about Post.news and Mastadon.

      For my part, I won’t be surprised if someone ends up buying Twitter from Musk – surely the board could tell him he has to choose between Twitter and Tesla – and righting the ship.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @sab: That wasn’t snark.  I googled him, read his little bio, and didn’t see anything to explain the reference.

      Sure, could i have googled some more and found his twitter account, and and and…

      So, to clarify, that was intended as a serious thank you.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mvr

      @sab: ​
       Winslow still writes as he has a book coming out. I’ve enjoyed quite a few of them over the years though they have gotten a bit over the top in some ways. Still good the last ones I read. I think he is #3 as I stated above.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      Another really important aspect of social media is the way it serves to reputation wash dubious sources.  People treat shared articles as if they come from the person who shared them rather than the original source.  That allows very dubious original information to pick up credibility as it is shared.  IMO, it’s one of the reasons it’s a terrible idea to share screenshots and the like instead of links back to the original article.  It disconnects people from the original source so they can’t judge the whole thing in context, including the credibility of that original source.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @Starfish: Right, but everyone is “blue” in the Democratic primaries, so I think “vote blue no matter who” is relevant to the general elections.

      So I still think vote blue no matter who is a fine choice, and I still don’t understand the issue with it.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      ARoomWithAMoose

      @WaterGirl: Gg used to have Google alerts for people that used his name, sock puppets of his or fanboys would show up and troll threads on various media, and it’d also contribute to various social media algorithms and search engines prioritizing his writings and comments, it became common in certain spaces to use the name “glem” to refer to him to to try to defeat that.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      @pika: Agreed.  My vague recollection is that 2015 was way too late for Sirota to be presenting himself as a staunch Dem.

      No idea who it might be, but then I wouldn’t.  I just read the feeds of a few people on Twitter that I’m fans of; I only look at my own timeline by total accident.  So all that stuff that people complain about on Twitter, I never see.

      That’s what I’ve appreciated about Twitter as compared with Facebook.  I can use Twitter in a way that avoids all the shit that people dislike about it.  I’ve never figured out how to do the same with Facebook, so I avoid it like the plague.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      CaseyL

      @WaterGirl: I don’t assume Musk will sell Twitter.  He’s having too much fun being a fascist collaborator: he’s relevant in areas (politics) that he’s never been before, and to a narcissist, that’s better than. money (when you already have more than you can spend in a lifetime).

      Plus I can’t think of anyone who would buy Twitter now, except for another fascist collaborator.  Who wants to spend billions of dollars for the dubious privilege of cleaning out the Augean Stables?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      zhena gogolia

      Re Kendzior, spot on:

      (I always felt there was an irony in the fact that she positions herself as an expert on authoritarianism.)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @CaseyL: I think the board will make him choose.  The “Musk” brand is synonymous with his companies and he is dragging them down.

      It’s all about the benjamins.  It always is with these people.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jerry

      For Person #2: I thought she was referring to Amanda Marcotte. Not too long ago, her and Marcy Wheeler (@emptywheel) got into big time on Twitter concerning Merrick Garland.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Another Scott

      @sab: Expertise in one area can be a curse.  One of my favorite examples is Paul Krugman.  He understands economics very well and can explain it very well.  But he really doesn’t seem to understand how difficult politics is (e.g. during the Great Recession).  I don’t know if he’s gotten better (I haven’t read him since he was locked-up behind the FTFNYT paywall).

      Being a young expert is even worse – you can see how things might and ought to be, and it’s obviously only the old corrupt geezers in the way of making everything so much better!!11

      Ask me how I know.  ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Marmot

      @WaterGirl: I read it, and pronounce it good.

      I’ve been obsessing about this stuff for awhile now, so I read it last night after seeing it in comments.

      Whatever Twitter’s strengths, it’s shot through with flaws that keep it from being a good public square. Mostly, top-down moderation can never keep up on that scale, particularly with pre-planned efforts. (Which she really lays out well!)

      I’m probably equal parts idealistic and ignorant, but I’ve been hoping Twitter’s failure—and the clear failure of Friendface, AOL, etc. to serve as the public square—will force better options to arise.

      I dunno if that’s Mastodon. Maybe just a step in the right direction?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WaterGirl:

      I think the board will make him choose.  The “Musk” brand is synonymous with his companies and he is dragging them down.

      Is there still a board?  AFAIK, there doesn’t have to be one, now that Twitter’s not publicly traded.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      karen marie

      @pika: The whole “resist” thing has always gotten under my skin. Why it was adopted when “persist” was right there, I’ll never understand.

      Resisting is acting from an accepted position of weakness. Persistance never concedes the actor is weak.

      I refused and refuse to be a “resister.”  I will always and forever persist.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jerry

      @WaterGirl: Your comment sent me back to the description of #2 above, and I googled “mafia state enabler”.

      From the google results, that one is definitely Sarah K.

      Yep, I see it now. Thanks for the heads up. Unfortunately, I am not able to share the Twitter argument between Wheeler and Marcotte because the latter person dumped her account. She was spouting pretty much the same nonsense as Sarah K and Wheeler kept showing her facts. I must admit to being a fan of Marcy Wheeler, though, and maybe that clouds my opinion here.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m suspicious of all accounts that constantly demand useless acts of social media engagement, i.e., relentlessly encouraging readers to “retweet to agree blah blah blah.” I call them “resistance grifters,” and when I get sick of seeing their entreaties repeatedly in my timeline, I block them. I blocked Winslow for that reason ages ago, so if #3 is him, his anti-Garland shtick is news to me.

      That said, I think reasonable people can disagree on issues like whether AG Garland is effective or not, so examples in that vein muddy Kanefield’s thesis, IMO. I can see why she glommed onto it — she’s a go-to pro-Garland source on Twitter, so she would have experienced anti-Garland fury firsthand.

      But I don’t think even inaccurate criticism of a politician or official is in the same universe as actions like IRA agents’ calculated deception of voters on behalf of state actors to swing an election. The latter is election interference. The former is human dumb-fuckery, and good luck eradicating that.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Marmot

      @Roger Moore: People treat shared articles as if they come from the person who shared them rather than the original source.

      Spot on. This is possibly the most vexing problem with peer to peer information sharing of all kinds. At least when major news organizations had a stranglehold, they usually checked facts.

      Funny story—I used to work with engineers a lot, and I’d ask them for statistics about common pitfalls in the manufacturing industry. “With primary sources,” I’d say. Never happened, not once. It was always, “I heard it from this guy (or company), and they wouldn’t lie.”

      It was always false or distorted, always.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      WaterGirl

      @Marmot:

      Whatever Twitter’s strengths, it’s shot through with flaws that keep it from being a good public square.

      Speaking about Twitter pre-the-last-few-Musk-weeks…  maybe it’s like democracy.  Twitter was the worst electronic square, except for all the others!

      There’s no use in comparing Twitter to a great theoretical public square.  But it was the best one out there.

      I, too, hope that whatever comes from this debacle, that the next public square – whether that’s a rolled-back Twitter or something new – will move in the direction of a better public square.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      schrodingers_cat

      No idea who #1 is (One of the Krassensteins or Louise Mensch?)

      #2 Is Doomzior

      #3 Is Don Winslow

      Since that’s a him.

      I don’t know #1 since I have been posting on Twitter only since mid 2019. I only lurked before

      FWIW Eloncalypse has not affected my Twitter feed much. I have blocked both Husk and Frump from it as words and the accounts as well. Plus white supremacists bots don’t write in Marathi or Hindi (Modi Bhakts do) for that matter.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      WaterGirl

      @Roger Moore:

      Totally agree on this part.  Very smart.

      Another really important aspect of social media is the way it serves to reputation wash dubious sources.  People treat shared articles as if they come from the person who shared them rather than the original source.  That allows very dubious original information to pick up credibility as it is shared.

      Completely disagree on this part, at least until/unless linking to the original awful thing adds to the “engagement” rating on twitter, which means that more people see the original awful thing.

      IMO, it’s one of the reasons it’s a terrible idea to share screenshots and the like instead of links back to the original article.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Basilisc

      Kendzior can be pretty heavy, and unfair to some figures that don’t deserve it. But I follow her anyway because she offers a welcome antidote for times when I get too polyanna-ish. Her main point is that Trump & associates aren’t (just) racist sexist buffoons, but, and more importantly, criminals – and, arguably, part of a long-running organized crime scheme with Russian backing that goes back to the ’80s. And that people like Pelosi and Garland are part of the problem to the extent they think Trump & Trumpism can be addressed by “normal” political & legal means. And that any delay in bringing high-level prosecutions just makes the problem worse. Kanefield is on the side that argues that the DOJ needs an absolutely flawless case against Trump & Co before they bring charges, and that the “delay” since 1/21 is understandable – maybe even desirable – if it is needed to build that case.

      I go back and forth between these two sides. But I think they both are valid points of view.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: That is the Twitter board.  My point is that I think the Tesla board will make M*** choose – it’s either Twitter or Tesla, pick one.

      Because M*** sure as shit is dragging Tesla down with him.  And money talks.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Marmot

      @WaterGirl: There’s no use in comparing Twitter to a great theoretical public square.  But it was the best one out there.

      Yeah, I concede that one. Still, this social media crap is still brand-new, and my (possibly way optimistic) feeling is that there’s plenty of room for improvement.

      I like her example of the early printing press contributing to the wars over the Protestant Reformation.

      And I’ve long meant to dig into the history of partisan newspapers in this country, and how the admittedly flawed “objectivity” model took over. It was an improvement, so I’ve been led to believe.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: The Mueller team actually indicted some of the IRA agents for election interference. This included their paymaster Victor Prigozhin, the now-infamous head of the Wagner group. The indictments included a lot of detail regarding specific activities.

      This might have been a bigger story had it been released separately. It was part of the larger Mueller Report, though, and was overshadowed by the news that Mueller had failed to prove Trump’s collusion.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @Scout211: I don’t think #1 is Chris Bouzy, no. I think it’s a young freelance “journalist” whose name I can’t remember, who is from a wealthy family but who pretended to be struggling until after the election, when he got all “disillusioned.” Ken something I think? Maybe not.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Miss Bianca

      @Basilisc: And where I think Kendzior is full of shit – to the extent that I think about her at all – is that I don’t get what she thinks Pelosi, Garland et al. are supposed to do differently than what they are doing? Because what is the actual *alternative* to following the rule of law to the letter in regard to prosecuting political criminals?  The belittling of due process in favor of bellowing “SEIZE HIM!” (as someone else on this here blog characterized it) starts to sound an awful lot like…the sort of authoritarianism that Kendzior claims to be against.

      Reply

