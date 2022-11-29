A documentary on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s life and groundbreaking political career, shot and edited by her daughter, will debut on HBO next month. https://t.co/YRLAAgBzt3 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 28, 2022

… Alexandra Pelosi’s “Pelosi in the House” will premiere Dec. 13 and will include footage shot during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Some of that footage, including moments when Nancy Pelos i was helping direct the government’s response as the U.S. Capitol was under attack, has been seen as part of a House investigation. The film will arrive three weeks before Pelosi’s tenure as House speaker ends and Republicans resume control over the House of Representatives. Pelosi has said she will not seek a leadership post, ending a two-decade run of helping steer the Democrats’ agenda in Congress. HBO says the documentary will use footage shot over three decades to chart Pelosi’s career including her election to Congress in 1987 and her ascension to House speaker in 2007, becoming the first woman to lead the chamber. The documentary also includes video of Pelosi at home and working during pivotal moments of her career… Alexandra Pelosi is an Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker who was with her mother filming during the Jan. 6 insurrection. She’s specialized in political documentaries, earning four Emmy nominations for her 2002 film “Journeys with George” about George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign.

As a leader, every imaginable quality. Toughness when needed, compassion and understanding of all of her colleagues, an unparalleled ability to know where the votes were, what was needed to get to 218. An amazing strategic sense. Then add the empathy & decency. An amazing person. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) November 20, 2022





A mom pursuing a career, how disgusting! https://t.co/aGPR35dHJu — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 21, 2022

“Without Pelosi, there is no Affordable Care Act.”@CitizenCohn to @EJDionne, in a good column capturing the real significance of Nancy Pelosi. Via @PostOpinions https://t.co/OyxesslN7D — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) November 21, 2022

From the New Yorker, "The Toughness of Nancy Pelosi":