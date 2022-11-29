Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

The next time the wall wtreet journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

T R E 4 5 O N

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

The revolution will be supervised.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

You are here: Home / Politics / Politicans / NANCY SMASH! / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Nancy Pelosi, Smashing As Always

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Nancy Pelosi, Smashing As Always

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Alexandra Pelosi’s “Pelosi in the House” will premiere Dec. 13 and will include footage shot during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Some of that footage, including moments when Nancy Pelos i was helping direct the government’s response as the U.S. Capitol was under attack, has been seen as part of a House investigation.

The film will arrive three weeks before Pelosi’s tenure as House speaker ends and Republicans resume control over the House of Representatives. Pelosi has said she will not seek a leadership post, ending a two-decade run of helping steer the Democrats’ agenda in Congress.

HBO says the documentary will use footage shot over three decades to chart Pelosi’s career including her election to Congress in 1987 and her ascension to House speaker in 2007, becoming the first woman to lead the chamber. The documentary also includes video of Pelosi at home and working during pivotal moments of her career…

Alexandra Pelosi is an Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker who was with her mother filming during the Jan. 6 insurrection. She’s specialized in political documentaries, earning four Emmy nominations for her 2002 film “Journeys with George” about George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign.


From the New Yorker, “The Toughness of Nancy Pelosi”:

Barack Obama probably has a lot of good stories about Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, who announced, in a speech on the floor of the chamber on Thursday, that she would not seek a leadership role in the next Congress. One of them, which Obama told in his memoir “A Promised Land,” involves a moment in early 2010 when the Affordable Care Act—Obamacare—was in dire trouble on the Hill. A version of the bill had passed the Senate with a filibuster-proof sixty votes, but House Democrats had their own version of Obamacare, and so the expectation was that the Senate would have to vote again once the differences were worked out. Then, in a surprise setback, a Republican, Scott Brown, won a special election to fill the Senate seat left vacant by the death of Ted Kennedy—so the filibuster was back. One option, which some key figures around Obama favored, was to scuttle the transformative legislation, and simply try to get sixty Senate votes for a handful of not-so-controversial improvements in health care.

The other was to attempt a feat of high-risk legislative acrobatics: get the House to pass a Senate bill that many representatives already thought was unacceptable, and then pass certain fixes through the arcane process of “reconciliation,” which allows a narrower set of measures but requires only a simple majority. Obama got on the phone with Pelosi. “For the next fifteen minutes, I was subjected to one of Nancy’s patented stream-of-consiousness rants—on why the Senate bill was flawed, why her caucus members were so angry, and why the Senate Democrats were cowardly, shortsighted, and generally incompetent,” Obama wrote. (The rant sounds like something worth patenting, in terms of its enduring utility.) When Pelosi paused to take a breath, Obama asked, “So does that mean you’re with me?” The Speaker “impatiently” replied, “Well, that’s not even a question, Mr. President. We’ve come too far to give up now.” She added, “If we let this go, it would be rewarding the Republicans for acting so terribly, wouldn’t it? We’re not going to give them the satisfaction.” When Obama hung up, he turned to some aides who’d been waiting anxiously in the room and said, “I love that woman.”…

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Nancy Pelosi, Smashing As Always

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • BC in Illinois
  • CaseyL
  • Charluckles
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dm
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • J R in WV
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Miss Bianca
  • Old School
  • pat
  • Redshift

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Charluckles

      There are so many crucial things that could fill in the statement “without Pelosi, there is no…”  History is going to show her as one of the most steadfast and important leaders in American governance.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dm

      Ted Kennedy died, and those Republican assholes who worked with him, some of them for decades, couldn’t pause their filibuster to let a bill embodying the goal he’d made the center of his career come to a vote.  Not one of them.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      J R in WV

      Elmer Stewart Rhodes has been convicted of seditious conspiracy in Federal court. And most of the other counts as well.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      @dm: Orrin Hatch, who described himself as one of Kennedy’s closest Senate friends, wasted absolutely no time at all voting against Ted’s signature issue.  The GOP was scum then no less than they are now.

      @J R in WV: YES!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      President will obviously award her the Medal of Freedom – she’s more than earned it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Barbara

      @J R in WV: I’m impressed — for three days of work the jury seems to have been able to distinguish counts and defendants.  I tried to follow via Roger Parloff’s live tweeting, so I wasn’t surprised that not all Ds were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, but everyone was found guilty of something.  The difference between the two conspiracy charges is actually pretty nuanced.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Miss Bianca

      @pat: It took me a moment, but I think I’ve identified it as the country flinging its arms around Nancy saying “please don’t leave us!” as the Orange Beast comes slouching forward for a 2024 POTUS run.

      I think. Not entirely sure.

      ETA: Or what Old School said @ 11

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @dm: fucking Orrin Hatch who gave one of the speeches at Kennedy’s memorial. Hatch with his aw shucks grandpa act was a major league ahole. Same goes for Chuck Grassley with his affable grandpa act.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.