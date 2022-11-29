Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs found GUILTY of seditious conspiracy.

Looks like the others in this particular trial are NOT GUILTY of seditious conspiracy.

SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY Rhodes: Guilty MEGGS: Guilty HARRELSON: Not guilty WATKINS: Not guilty CALDWELL: Not guilty CONSPIRACY TO OBSTRUCT RHODES: Not guilty MEGGS: Guilty WATKINS: Guilty HARRELSON CALDWELL: Not guilty OBSTRUCTION Rhodes: Guilty Meggs: Guilty Watkins: Guilty Harrelson: Guilty Caldwell: Guilty All of the defendants but Watkins were also convicted of tampering with evidence. Meggs, Harrelson and Watkins were also convicted of a conspiracy to prevent members of Congress to discharge their duties. The same three defendants were all acquitted of property destruction at the Capitol.” I am told that the sentencing range is similar for the seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct. Anyway, the jury really seemed to differentiate between the counts and the defendants, so this seems like a very solid verdict.

WASHINGTON — A federal jury in Washington on Tuesday found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs, another member of the far-right organization, guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a victory for the government in a case that involved a rarely-used Civil War era statute. Three other members of the group who were on trial alongside Rhodes and Meggs — Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell — were found not guilty on the seditious conspiracy charge. All five defendants were found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting for their actions on Jan. 6. Watkins was also found guilty on a count of civil disorder and aiding and abetting because, as she admitted on the stand, she helped push against officers inside the Capitol. Caldwell, who was also found guilty of tampering with documents or proceedings and aiding and abetting, was the only one of the five who was not detained while awaiting trial. The seditious conspiracy case is the most serious to grow out of the Justice Department’s sprawling investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack. The two seditious conspiracy verdicts were wins for the department, which has brought forward the relatively rare charges against a number of Oath Keepers as well as members of the far-right Proud Boys. The not guilty verdicts for three of the defendants could be seen as a sign that jurors did not think the Justice Department proved that Harrelson, Watkins, and Caldwell had planned ahead of time to storm the Capitol. Some of the most violent rhetoric presented by the government during the nearly two-month trial came from the two defendants who were found guilty of seditious conspiracy: Rhodes and Meggs. In evidence presented by the government, both men showed particular disdain for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and talked about their desire to do her violence.

