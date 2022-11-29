Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Senator Walker would also be an insult to reason, rationality, and decency.

I'd like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The next time the wall wtreet journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

No offense, but this thread hasn't been about you for quite a while.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

If you're pissed about Biden's speech, he was talking about you.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

"More of this", i said to the dog.

It's always darkest before the other shoe drops.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

A Senator Walker would be an insult to the state and the nation.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I really should read my own blog.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Red lights blinking on democracy's dashboard

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I've spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn't seem to do any good.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Oath Keepers Verdict

Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs found GUILTY of seditious conspiracy.

Looks like the others in this particular trial are NOT GUILTY of seditious conspiracy.

Putting this up so the Nancy SMASH post can stay about Nancy SMASH.

Kyle Cheney (Politico)

I am told that the sentencing range is similar for the seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct.

Anyway, the jury really seemed to differentiate between the counts and the defendants, so this seems like a very solid verdict.

Article on ABC or NBC, whichever one has the Peacock.

WASHINGTON — A federal jury in Washington on Tuesday found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs, another member of the far-right organization, guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a victory for the government in a case that involved a rarely-used Civil War era statute.

Three other members of the group who were on trial alongside Rhodes and Meggs — Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell — were found not guilty on the seditious conspiracy charge. All five defendants were found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting for their actions on Jan. 6.

Watkins was also found guilty on a count of civil disorder and aiding and abetting because, as she admitted on the stand, she helped push against officers inside the Capitol. Caldwell, who was also found guilty of tampering with documents or proceedings and aiding and abetting, was the only one of the five who was not detained while awaiting trial.

The seditious conspiracy case is the most serious to grow out of the Justice Department’s sprawling investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack. The two seditious conspiracy verdicts were wins for the department, which has brought forward the relatively rare charges against a number of Oath Keepers as well as members of the far-right Proud Boys.

The not guilty verdicts for three of the defendants could be seen as a sign that jurors did not think the Justice Department proved that Harrelson, Watkins, and Caldwell had planned ahead of time to storm the Capitol. Some of the most violent rhetoric presented by the government during the nearly two-month trial came from the two defendants who were found guilty of seditious conspiracy: Rhodes and Meggs. In evidence presented by the government, both men showed particular disdain for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and talked about their desire to do her violence.

 

Washington Post gift article.

      Barbara

      Verdict is pretty nuanced, but everyone was found guilty of at least one count.  Copied and pasted from Kyle Cheney (Politico):

      Marmot

      Yes. Effing yes.

      Listening to Maddox’s Ultra, I’m freaking amazed prosecutors weren’t able to get a conviction of those Christian Front fascists.

      I mean, even today you’d probably get more jail time for dealing weed in some states, so we’re not in a just utopia quite yet.

      MisterDancer

      I’m not one for hating on our foes, even the ones who’d see my Black ass shot in the street if they could get away with it. Not turning any of my cheeks, just not eager to carry the weight of hate too far in my heart or mind.

      So I’ll just say that they got a lot more Justice, than they planned to deliver to any of their targets. And I expect their connections will help topple a lot more toxic MFers, including some “lawmakers” right now.

      Related, and something I’m chewing thru:  A Peek Inside the FBI’s Unprecedented January 6 Geofence Dragnet

      WaterGirl

      I hope some of our attorneys weigh in on this, but it seems to me that GUILTY of seditious conspiracy  would be necessary (but not sufficient) if the DOJ wants to pursue people further up the food chain.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I still think 1/6 charges for Trump will be tough (based on everything I’ve heard from legal experts) but Rhodes/OK’s have direct ties to Stone, Jones, Flynn, and Ronnie Jackson.  This could get very interesting.

      Layer8Problem

      Looks like all of my calling them “Oaf Keepers” to my partner has paid dividends.

      And this was supposed to be a tough charge to prosecute, so thanks to the prosecutors for the hard work it took to make it stick.

      Barbara

      @UncleEbeneezer: He testified that it wasn’t part of any mission for his fellow OKs to breach the Capitol.  While people thought that was equivalent to throwing them under the bus, in reality, it was probably an effort to show that there was no conspiracy among them in the first place.

      I probably would have found anyone who was part of the effort to bring and park weapons at the Comfort Inn in Arlington  guilty of seditious conspiracy.  Clearly, there was advance planning, but the issue was the purpose of that planning, and Rhodes and Meggs made the loudest and clearest statements of intent.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Alison Rose:

      Also, Kelly Meggs sounds like the name Megyn Kelly would use on a dating app if she was trying to lay low.

      LOL!  Fuck her too!  I still can’t believe CBS paid her 60 million to spew her bullshit on their network, and then went “Oh shit!” and paid out her contract for her to fuck off.

      ETA: Oops, it was NBC that paid her 69 million, and then discovered she was toxic trash.

      MisterDancer

      @UncleEbeneezer: Marcy’s gone Protected on her Tweets, and she’s not reposted this to her new Mastodon account (@[email protected]). So I’m challenged to reply to what she might mean, in that regard — and, of course, I Am Not A Lawyer.

      But I will say I posted it as much because it shows how much work Law Enforcement had to do to leverage geofencing and turn it into actionable information in these cases — and yes, that differs, in my evaluation, from a lot of the local/state usage that I think is highly problematic.

      I’ve talked before, here, in comments on how the FBI is likely way overworked in tracking down Jan6 asshattery, and that this impacts strongly how fast we see any sort of Justice. My link was in that spirit, as much as any.

      feebog

      The right wing take on Twitter is that no way these poor defendants could get a fair trial in Washington D.C.  In other words too many black people in the jury pool.  As observed in comments above, fuck ‘‘em all.  I can only hope they all receive long sentences in federal prison.

      Steeplejack

      @MisterDancer:

      She’s disabled that function due to massive RW reporting efforts to get her banned. Twitter is just banning now on number of reports because the humans responsible for overseeing it have either been fired or quit.

      — Bill McCarty (@billyboy14) November 29, 2022

      cain

      So House is voting to stop the rail strike. I think siding with railroad companies (who are assholes in every sense) is bullshit. We’re talking about sick leave here not even vacation. Who the hell doesn’t give sick leave? I know there are a lot of downtime for these folks between one gig and another – but sick leave especially during an endemic needs to be given.

      I’m trying to understand the underlying mechanics of why sick leave is a bridge too far for these people?

