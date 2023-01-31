Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is Our Democrats Learning?

Is Our Democrats Learning?

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Signs point to yes:

From the looks of it, President Biden has learned from the past and is, in the American tradition, refusing to negotiate with terrorists (which in a way is bullshit- we negotiate with terrorists all the time and you should talk to the fuckers if you can achieve a good outcome, but there is no reason to engage with the domestic terrorists known as the GOP). There was a good piece in NBC News the other day about this:

In 2011, after faltering debt limit negotiations with House Republicans brought the U.S. to the brink of economic calamity, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden sat by the fireplace in the Oval Office, with their top aides on the couch. While relieved at having narrowly averted disaster, they were stunned by what had transpired.

Obama and Biden made a vow: Never again.

They agreed that going forward, “Nobody can use the threat of default or not increasing the debt limit as a negotiating tool,” said a former Obama official involved in the fiscal discussions, who recounted the Oval Office meeting and the “lesson of 2011” they all discussed. “It made you hold your stomach. You couldn’t believe you were at this situation,” the official said.

The U.S. had just suffered its first credit downgrade. Markets were rattled. Consumer and business confidence was shaken. Stocks took a hit. And the recovery from the Great Recession was in question. Democrats averted the cliff — by acceding to $2 trillion in spending cuts the GOP had demanded after negotiations on a “grand bargain” broke down — but Obama and Biden agreed that the mere threat of default had taken a serious toll.

“They said: This is the sad lesson we’ve learned,” the Obama official said, describing the mood in the room. “It was an unimaginable self-inflicted wound in 2011.”

One of the bigger problems for the current Republican party, beyond their craziness and nihilism and love of violence and their demographic issues, is we have now reached the stage where their bullshit from 2008 to now is not new anymore. The older Democrats and believers in institutions and days gone by, who thought you could negotiate in good faith with these guys, are aging out and retiring. The Hoyer’s and Bayh’s and other folks are no longer in charge, and they have been replace by a new guard. And one of the things about this new guard is that for many of them, much of their political careers and for some, all of it, has been dealing with Republicans who are just utter pieces of shit. Maxwell Frost, the new House Member from Florida, is 25. He was 12 years old during the tea party uprising. He has never known a reasonable Republican party- it’s been nutters his entire career. All he has EVER witnessed is bullshit and bad faith.

And that’s good.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Agree.  And that’s why I’m opposed to Internet talk about platinum coins or other work around whereby Biden saves us from the House GOP.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      waspuppet

      Markets were rattled. Consumer and business confidence was shaken. Stocks took a hit. And the recovery from the Great Recession was in question.

      Which is exactly what the Republicans wanted, or at least were totally OK with.

      1. Make everything you can suck.

      2. Scream all day, every day, that everything sucks. (Make it up if you have to, because you can’t say the n-word out loud just yet.)

      3. Say “If you think everything sucks, vote for us.”

      The GOP is a bunch of 12-year-old goths trying to be a political party.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Just a brainfart, but…

      I wonder what would happen if Biden made the transcripts of his meetings with House “leadership” available to all. I mean, it’s all The People’s Business, right? Why should there be any presumption of privacy? Why should any of it (other than national security issues) be hidden from the public? Why not provide, in detail, what the Republicans are proposing and presenting, and what the Democrats are saying? Just show all of it, all the time. I know that the downside would be for the Republicans. Would there be a downside for the Democrats or for the country?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JPL

      Has McCarthy released a statement declaring that Biden is not serious about negotiating, so he will not go to the White House?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      azlib

      I think enough Republicans will blink to get us out of this made up crisis. But we still need to get rid of this debt ceiling nonsense.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      So in practical terms, how is it going to be different? The GOP will propose unacceptable budget cuts and threaten default if they don’t get their way. It’s good that most Democrats aren’t operating under the delusion that they’re dealing with reasonable people this time, but that’s the only thing that’s changed. It’s still a game of chicken with psychopaths who are willing to cause a head-on collision.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      I don’t recall what McConnell’s position was under Obama, but I believe he’s come out against negotiating over the debt ceiling this time.  McCarthy is on the hot seat by himself and the Freedom Caucus.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @Betty Cracker: What’s different is that the stakes are clear, the Ds know not to budge, and the R caucus is small and fractious enough that we can likely stave off the worst for now.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @JPL: Where did they land on discharge petitions?

      Also, how is McQevin going to weigh the dozen or so members who want to push this to the max vs. the dozen or so who will likely be committed to a semi-sane resolution? He needs them all to keep the big chair.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      West of the Rockies

      @Qrop Non Sequitur:

      Also what’s different is that Biden and Co. will immediately and pointedly  make clear Republican malfeasance.   They will loudly broadcast Republican demands–and their impact on the American people–in real time.  Pete might be especially good at that.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Cameron

      Just to show they’re the reasonable ones, of course, the Democrats should offer something in return for cooperation.  Only it can only be something symbolic, otherwise it all goes to hell.  I’m thinking the President could present the Speaker with a plastic toy Jewish space laser.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kent

      Personally I think Biden should just challenge the constitutionality of the debt limit.

      Have his OLC issue an opinion that failure to service the debt is unconstitutional under the 14th amendment and that it is impossible to disentangle debt payments from regular authorized spending because they are inextricably linked.  And then just go ahead and continue to pay the debt.  None of the options are worse than doing nothing

      Option 1.  Congress raises the limit to “keep their power dry” and avoid seeing it get challenged, so Biden wins.

      Option 2:  House GOP takes it to the Supreme Court which upholds Biden or refuses to even take it up, so Biden wins.  Or, alternatively orders Congress to raise the debt limit and refuses to block Biden’s actions in the mean time.  He also wins.

      Option 3:  SCOTUS splits the baby and orders that actual debt get serviced under the 14th Amendment but not spending.  So SCOTUS and the Republicans share equal blame for a situation in which Chinese and Saudi bond holders get paid, but not social security recipients, or medicare recipients.  Further destroying their standing with the public. Democrats wins (sort of).

      Option 4: SCOTUS agrees with the House GOP and orders a government shutdown.  Biden is no worse off than he would have been doing nothing but again, the public knows exactly that it is SCOTUS and the House GOP that brought it all on.

      Personally I think there are enough sane members of the House GOP to blink and kick the can on down the road to the 2024 fiscal year budget which comes up in the fall.  And that will be the more normal process where they threaten to shut the government down without tanking the bond market.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      Our Democrats may be learning, but I apparently am not.  Making a Dutch Oven Whole Roast Chicken recipe I have used once before.  So simple!  For a 3-lb chicken, 35 minutes uncovered at 425 degrees, then uncover for 30 minutes.

      Perfect chicken!

      Me, today:  Prep the chicken, set the oven for 425 degrees, put the chicken in the oven, set the time for 35 minutes,   Timer goes off.  Oh fuck, I DIDN’T COVER THE FUCKING CHICKEN!  Totally backwards,  I don’t have a clue how to fix it.  I just covered it and put it in for 20 minutes, then hopefully the path forward may be more clear.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: I recall (could be misremembering) that McTurtle backed the terrorists the first time around. IMO, he saw political advantage and he personally despised Obama, so it was a twofer for him.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Moar You Know

      It’s a gross mistake to let Biden get involved with this, because it will be a total self-aggrandizing shitshow by McCarthy, who has zero intention of negotiating in good faith.  If for some reason he decided to do so, he loses his Speakership.  He certainly remembers the mileage and press Gingrich got out of this with Clinton.

      This should be delegated to Jeffries.  You negotiate with equals.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud:

      I also believe the Dem support network is much stronger now than it has been in the past. Biden etc. won’t be on an island pissing into the wind.

      That’s a good point, too. There were plenty of Dems during the Obama administration that were content, content enough, anyway, to let Obama take the heat for everything. Not helpful.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kent

      @Betty Cracker:So in practical terms, how is it going to be different? The GOP will propose unacceptable budget cuts and threaten default if they don’t get their way. It’s good that most Democrats aren’t operating under the delusion that they’re dealing with reasonable people this time, but that’s the only thing that’s changed. It’s still a game of chicken with psychopaths who are willing to cause a head-on collision.

      I think the most likely scenario is that the House GOP will kick the can down the road and start the whole process up in the fall with the 2024 fiscal year budget.  They can shut down the government over that without tanking the bond market since it will only be about spending and not debt service.  And still get the same effect.  Unfortunately for them, government shut downs are extremely unpopular.

      I was in the Federal government for the first two.  And what Biden should do is stop declaring so much of government service as “essential”  Actually shut shit down so that it is more than just national parks.  Especially things that hurt GOP constituencies the most.  Like shut down all commercial fishing in the EEZ.  Shut down farm programs, etc.  Make a LOT more GOP constituencies pissed.  That is what Trump would do in that position.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: McConnell has come out against himself using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool but said it’s appropriate for McCarthy to do so. The impression I got is McConnell is passing the hot potato to McCarthy, not that McConnell publicly acknowledges the illegitimacy of hostage-taking as a negotiating tool.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Math Guy

      The republican party has become a cancer in our political life and, unfortunately, the cure will be costly to all of us. I believe that the Democrats have to call their bluff and be prepared to accept the reality that they are not bluffing: they really will force us to default. That is going to hurt all of us (the top 1% included, albeit in a different manner), but if there is any sanity left, it will hurt the republicans more when their supporters start feeling the pain. I wish it were otherwise; this is not fair, the most vulnerable will feel the pain first and longest, but what is the alternative? If they get their way on this, there will only be more demands and we risk turning the country into a dystopia.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Captain C

      @Baud:

      I don’t recall what McConnell’s position was under Obama, but I believe he’s come out against negotiating over the debt ceiling this time.

      I wonder if his sponsors have informed him in no uncertain terms that fucking around with their livelihoods (again) in this manner will probably push a significant number of them away from the idea that the Republicans are a) responsible, and b) a party of business, with unsurprising results for their future donation patterns.

      Whatever you say about the Moscow Turtle, he does understand that for the money people, profits are more important than sadism, no matter how much he personally likes the latter.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty Cracker: I won’t make any predictions about McConnell, but he seems to at least have taken his foot off the gas on the total war strategy under Biden, as @Chief Oshkosh: says, McC seems to have less of an investment in opposing Biden than he did Obama– one does wonder why so ever that could be? On the one hand, I wonder if McC is planning to retire, if his health is fading, if he just doesn’t want to deal with Cotton, Hawley and Blackburn, if just flat out hates them more than he hates Democrats. I think Mitch knows how to hate, if not at a McCain level.

      No doubt in my mind that if he does hang around and hang on to the leadership in ’24 that he’ll return to total obstruction.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @Burnspbesq: How about he solicits an opinion from the OLC and see how they weigh the matter?

      FWIW I don’t personally see how the debt ceiling can be Constitutional. It creates circumstances where the government is required to spend or make payments and denies the means of doing so.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Burnspbesq

      @Qrop Non Sequitur:

      He’d better be very sure he’s going to get the opinion he needs before he plays that card. There’s no FOIA exception that could keep an adverse opinion from becoming public.

      And it’s still not a good idea. The optics suck.

      Treasury has lawyers, too. They can advise the Secretary on the potential ramifications of a proposed course of action.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @Burnspbesq: How do you propose he does that without using them, as you disparagingly put it a moment ago, as his personal law firm?

      Clarity is a good unto itself. I think he should seek an opinion.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kent

      @Burnspbesq:So Trump was wrong to treat DOJ as his personal law firm, but it’s ok for Biden?

      WTF are you talking about?  This isn’t some personal private issue of Biden’s.  This goes to the very heart of governance and has direct constitutional implications.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @Kent: I think what Burns meant is that he shouldn’t ask the OLC to craft an opinion around his own personally preferred outcome.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kent

      @Betty Cracker:@Baud: McConnell has come out against himself using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool but said it’s appropriate for McCarthy to do so. The impression I got is McConnell is passing the hot potato to McCarthy, not that McConnell publicly acknowledges the illegitimacy of hostage-taking as a negotiating tool.

      Well, McConnell doesn’t really have any leverage in the Senate unless Manchin and Sinema choose to give it to him.  Takes both of them now, not just one of them.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kent

      @Qrop Non Sequitur: @Kent: I think what Burns meant is that he shouldn’t ask the OLC to craft an opinion around his own personally preferred outcome.

      Well, he can ask for an opinion and then not use it if it comes out the other direction.  They should be able to figure out which way it will come out through internal meetings before putting it all on paper.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Burnspbesq

      @Kent:

      Well, he can ask for an opinion and then not use it if it comes out the other direction.

      See comment 41, first paragraph, last sentence.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Qrop Non Sequitur

      @Kent: All I know is that when I run for the Republican nomination for Congress as a Socialist, institutional reform of Congress is on my agenda and eliminating the debt ceiling is top of that list.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Brit in Chicago

      @The Moar You Know:

      “This should be delegated to Jeffries.  You negotiate with equals.”

      Well I know what you mean, one leader of one caucus in the House, the other the leader of the other, so in some technical sense equals. But substantively? No way McC is the equal of Jeffries.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Mart

      President wannabe Pompeo negotiated the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and the removal of American troops from Afghanistan.  The second part executed by the Biden Admin after negotiating a withdrawal delay.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Geminid

      I understand how people are really concerned about a default and want to see President Biden avert one with a tecnique like declaring the debt limit unconstitutional. I would reserve any such innovations as a very last resort though, and in the meantime hold  Republican’s feet to the fire..

      This is a political fight that Democrats can win and should not avoid. There will surely be a lot of drama, but the greater part of the stress will be on the Republicans, and they have a bad case. In the end, I don’t think McCarthy will be able to hold his caucus together, and they’ll end up taking a beating in public opinion for naught.

      Maybe they’ll try to turn their fortunes around with that clever National Sales Tax.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Sister Golden Bear

      In today’s edition of ethnic trans cleansing:

      • Utah’s governor signs one of the harshest anti-trans laws in the U.S.
      • Missouri Republicans have been private notifying anti-trans forces of hearings targeting trans kids more than weeks in advance — but only publicly announcing the hearings the day before, in order to hinder opponents from showing up to the hearing.
      • A new bill in Arizona would would criminalize drag in presence of a minor as a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a requirement to register as a sex offender. The bill defines drag as just singing and dancing while wearing make-up. As with other bills it’s intentionally written so loosely that it can — and would — be used to harass and arrest trans people. It lists exposure to drag in the “require to register” as a sex offender section along with acts such as sex trafficking of a minor. This is absolutely insane.
      • We’re likely to see a massive outbreak of HIV in Tennessee, because the Governor hates trans people and stopped federal HIV funding to several organizations because they also work with trans patients.
      • In Florida, a letter supporting a proposed youth gender affirming care ban cited as “alternative treatment” a case where a teen was held in a psych ward for two year before renouncing their trans identity. DeSantis appointed two of the coauthors of the paper about this to the Boards of Medicine.

      Also the NYT gets called out for it’s regular, and deceptively, anti-trans hit pieces:

      Concerns are, indeed, growing. A regular reader of the Times might conclude that the paper itself is cultivating those concerns—even when the “data is sparse.” With the story about social transitioning in schools, in the past eight months the Times has now published more than 15,000 words’ worth of front-page stories asking whether care and support for young trans people might be going too far or too fast.

      That cumulative figure of 15,000 words doesn’t include the 11,000 or so words the New York Times Magazine devoted to a laboriously evenhanded story about disagreements over the standards of care for trans youth; or the 3,000 words of the front-page story from its designated anti-wokeness-beat reporter, Michael Powell, on whether trans women athletes are unfairly ruining the competition for other women; or the 1,200 words of the front-page story by Powell on how trans interests are banning the word “woman” from abortion-rights discourse; or the various expressions of polite skepticism or open hostility toward trans interests from opinion-page columnists like Michelle Goldberg (fretting about “progressive taboos around discussing some of the thornier issues involved in treating young people with gender dysphoria”) or Pamela Paul (citing Powell to argue that trans-rights supporters “deny women their humanity, reducing them to a mix of body parts and gender stereotypes”).

      The count also doesn’t include the 2,000 or so words in the story from the roundup box about intimidation and violence against trans people. The Times published that one on page A25.

      Page A1 is where questions go. Is the number of young trans people suddenly unusually large? Is it good for young trans people to be getting medical treatment as drastic as breast-removal surgery? If they’re deferring more drastic medical treatment by taking puberty blockers, is it harmful for them to take those puberty blockers? If they’re not getting medical treatment at all, are their schools letting them socially transition too easily?

      This is pretty obviously—and yet not obviously enough—a plain old-fashioned newspaper crusade. Month after month, story after story, the Times is pouring its attention and resources into the message that there is something seriously concerning about the way young people who identify as trans are receiving care. Like the premise that the Clintons had to have been guilty of something serious, or that Saddam Hussein must have had a weapons program worth invading Iraq over, the notion that trans youth present a looming problem is demonstrated to the reader by the sheer volume of coverage. If it’s not a problem, why else would it be in the paper?

       

      Reply

