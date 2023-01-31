On my watch, the great American road trip is going to be fully electrified. And now, through a tax credit, you can get up to $7,500 on a new electric vehicle. pic.twitter.com/n3iZ9etL4A — President Biden (@POTUS) January 30, 2023

.@SecBecerra, the first sitting HHS Secretary to visit a @PPFA clinic, is speaking to the group’s DC summit today about what more the Biden admin can do to protect and expand abortion access. pic.twitter.com/3l6kXlnmmZ — Alice Miranda Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) January 30, 2023





This year, for the first time in history, the four leaders of the two congressional spending committees are women. https://t.co/Quas8lsh99 pic.twitter.com/xemyRJwpgN — The Associated Press (@AP) January 30, 2023

Twenty years ago today, @PEPFAR was created. Since then, the American people have provided more than $100 billion to save more than 25 million lives. We remain deeply committed to ending HIV/AIDS by 2030. #PEPFAR20 https://t.co/Sx8Pardvca — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 28, 2023

NEW: A WH official says the administration is sending a group of officials to the funeral of Tyre Nichols funeral on Wednesday including Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mitch Landrieu, Tara Murray and Erica Loewe. — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) January 30, 2023

Tyre Nichols' parents will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress next month.https://t.co/iuXPVXHMDc — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) January 30, 2023

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott greet Biden after his helicopter landed in Baltimore. Biden’s here to talk about replacing a 150-year-old rail tunnel that Amtrak says is oldest in its system, lacks fire safety systems, suffers from flooding. pic.twitter.com/PYSniwvPPB — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 30, 2023

Wes Moore waves when a passing train interrupts his speech in Baltimore.

Modernization of the rail tunnel, renamed Frederick Douglass Tunnel, will be finished in about a decade, @iamwesmoore says pic.twitter.com/Wb8SmEXfOP — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 30, 2023